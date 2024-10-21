Ready to cast your ballot? General election early voting begins Monday on Treasure Coast

Early voting for the Nov. 5 general election starts Monday across the Treasure Coast.

Here's what you need to know to vote early:

What races are on the ballot?

A number of local, state and federal races are on the ballot, including president, U.S. Senate, county commission and state legislative seats, along with state constitutional amendments and local ballot initiatives.

How do you vote early?

Early voting takes place at designated locations Monday through Nov. 2 in Indian River and Martin counties and Monday through Nov. 3 in St. Lucie County.

In Martin County , registered voters can vote between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. those dates at six locations:

Elections Center, 135 SE Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd, Stuart

Elisabeth Lahti Library, 15200 E Thelma Waters Ave., Indiantown

Hobe Sound Library, 10595 SE Federal Hwy., Hobe Sound

Hoke Library, 1150 Jack Williams Way, Jensen Beach

Peter & Julie Cummings Library, 2551 SW Matheson Ave., Palm City

Robert Morgade Library, 5851 SE Community Dr., Stuart

In St. Lucie County , registered voters can vote 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Nov. 2, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 3 at one of seven locations:

Renaissance Business Park, 4132 Okeechobee Rd., Fort Pierce

Zora Neale Hurston Library, 3008 Avenue D, Fort Pierce

Indian River State College Veterans Center of Excellence, 500 NW California Blvd., Port St. Lucie

MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Event Center, 9221 S.E. Event Center Place, Port St. Lucie

Paula A. Lewis Library, 2950 SW Rosser Blvd., Port St. Lucie

Port St. Lucie Community Center, 2195 SE Airoso Blvd., Port St. Lucie

Robert E. Minsky Gym, 750 S.W. Darwin Blvd., Port St. Lucie

In Indian River County , registered voters can vote 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. those dates at one of three locations:

Sebastian City Hall, 1225 Main St., Sebastian

Supervisor of Elections office, 4375 43rd Ave., Vero Beach

Indian River County Main Library, 1600 21st St., Vero Beach

Who can vote early?

Anyone who registered to vote before the Oct. 7 deadline can vote early for the Nov. 5 general election.

What do you need to bring to vote early?

A valid photo ID with a signature is required to cast a ballot. Without ID, a provisional ballot can be used, and later it will be reviewed by the canvassing board for eligibility.

What about mail ballots?

The deadline to request vote-by-mail ballot is Oct. 24.

Vote-by-mail ballots must be received by the respective supervisor of elections office by 7 p.m. on election night, Nov. 5.

Who does TCPalm recommend?

The TCPalm editorial board interviewed candidates running for local and state offices across the region and has published recommendations for a number of races across the Treasure Coast.

Wicker Perlis is TCPalm's Watchdog Reporter for St. Lucie County. You can reach him at wicker.perlis@tcpalm.com.

