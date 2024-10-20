FHSAA Playoffs: See which Treasure Coast volleyball teams are postseason bound

The Florida High School Athletic Association released regional brackets for the 2024 girls volleyball state playoffs on Saturday evening, with seven Treasure Coast-area teams earning spots.

Those local squads moving on to the postseason include: Fort Pierce Central, Jensen Beach, John Carroll Catholic, John Carroll Catholic, Pine School, South Fork and Vero Beach.

Regional quarterfinals matches will be played on Tuesday (classes 1A-3A) and Wednesday (classes 4A-7A)

District 8-7A: Vero Beach sweeps Jupiter to lift district championship

District 8-5A: Jensen Beach blitzes John Carroll, claims fifth-straight district title

District 13-1A: Pine takes down Lake Worth Christian for first district title in a decade

Watch the best high school sports in Florida

Coming off runs to their respective district title, Jensen Beach, Pine and Vero Beach will each host regional openers.

Vero Beach, the area’s highest-ranked team all season, swept through Jupiter in the District 8-7A championship match to claim its first district title since 2020. It was rewarded with the second seed in Region 2-7A. Vero (17-4) plays against No. 7 Harmony.

Also in that bracket, No. 6 Central makes the big dance with an at-large berth. The Cobras (14-10) are headed to Orlando to face No. 3 Olympia.

Jensen Beach captured the No. 3 seed in Region 2-5A after winning its fifth district crown in a row. The Falcons (13-11) begin their chase for a third consecutive Final Four appearance against the team they last defeated, as No. 6 John Carroll Catholic will travel south in a rematch of the District 8-5A title game. The Rams (10-5) advanced to regionals for the first time since 2015.

Elsewhere in Region 2-5A, Okeechobee hopes for a bounce-back showing following an early bow out from the district tournament. The Brahmans (14-4), a regional finalist one season ago, is seeded fourth and welcomes No. 5 Innovation into town. Lastly, No. 8 South Fork (12-12) picked up the last spot in the bracket and will take on No. 1 Gainesville.

Pine is set to make its first postseason appearance in five years. Winning their first district title since 2014 with a four-set triumph over Lake Worth Christian, the No. 4-seeded Knights (14-6) play host to No. 5 Westwood Christian in a Region 4-1A quarterfinal.

Two area squads were painfully close to qualifying for the state playoffs, but ended up barely on the outside looking in.

Finishing as the District 8-6A runner up, Martin County was ranked eighth in Region 2-6A, but fifth among at-large teams. The Tigers (9-16) finished with a FHSAA rating of 5.803, a .111 points behind Melbourne for the final qualifying spot.

St. Edward’s, ranked seventh in Region 2-1A, had a tougher pill to swallow. By virtue of District 7-1A champion Orlando Christian Prep and District 5-1A winner First Baptist Christian Academy receiving automatic bids despite finishing ranked behind them, the Pirates (8-12) were denied a chance to continue their season. This region’s last berth went to Merritt Island Christian, who rallied from down 0-2 to defeat St. Edward’s in the district semifinals.

Regional volleyball quarterfinals

(Class 1A-3A - Tuesday; Class 4A-7A - Wednesday)

Region 2-7A

No. 7 Harmony (13-7) at No. 2 Vero Beach (17-4)

No. 6 Fort Pierce Central (14-10) at No. 3 Olympia (17-5)

Region 2-5A

No. 8 South Fork (12-12) at No. 1 Gainesville (15-8)

No. 5 Innovation (15-8) at No. 4 Okeechobee (14-4)

No. 6 John Carroll Catholic (10-5) No. 3 Jensen Beach (13-11)

Region 4-1A

No. 5 Westwood Christian (10-7) at No. 4 Pine School (14-6)

FHSAA rankings

Vero Beach (27.932) - second in Region 2-7A, eighth in Class 7A, 27th overall

Fort Pierce Central (20.550) - sixth in Region 2-7A, 19th in Class 7A, 71st overall

Jensen Beach (17.896) - third in Region 2-5A, 13th in Class 5A, 94th overall

Okeechobee (16.563) - fourth in Region 2-5A, 14th in Class 5A, 106th overall

John Carroll Catholic (12.939) - sixth in Region 2-5A, 21st in Class 5A, 152nd overall

St. Lucie West Centennial (12.885) - 10th in Region 2-7A, 35th in Class 7A, 154th overall

South Fork (12.108) - eighth in Region 2-5A, 23rd in Class 5A, 168th overall

Pine (8.585) - fourth in Region 4-1A, 11th in Class 1A, 232nd overall

Martin County (5.803) - eighth in Region 2-6A, 44th in Class 6A, 275th overall

Sebastian River (4.261) - 13th in Region 2-5A, 43rd in Class 5A, 301st overall

Lincoln Park Academy (3.349) - 10th in Region 3-3A, 43rd in Class 3A, 314th overall

Somerset College Prep (3.283) - 11th in Region 3-3A, 44th in Class 3A, 315th overall

St. Edward’s (3.136) - seventh in Region 2-1A, 24th in Class 1A, 322nd overall

Treasure Coast (-0.83) - 19th in Region 2-7A, 67th in Class 7A, 398th overall

Morningside Academy (-4.66) - 14th in Region 4-1A, 46th in Class 1A, 459th overall

Master’s Academy (-7.964) - 14th in Region 2-1A, 61st in Class 1A, 505th overall

Port St. Lucie (-10.032) - 21st in Region 2-5A, 73rd in Class 5A, 532nd overall

Fort Pierce Westwood (-18.538) - 18th in Region 2-6A, 86th in Class 6A, 622nd overall

Patrick Bernadeau is a sports reporter for Treasure Coast Newspapers. He can be reached at 772-985-9692, on X at @PatBernadeau or via email at pbernadeau@gannett.com.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: FHSAA Playoffs: See which Treasure Coast volleyball teams are postseason bound