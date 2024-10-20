Open in App
    5 best art museums on the Treasure Coast

    By Laurie K. Blandford, Treasure Coast Newspapers,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=217Pvq_0wEO0NkV00

    Vero Beach Museum of Art

    1,100-work permanent collection includes pop art, video art, contemporary art, abstract expressionism and Early American modernism

    3001 Riverside Park Drive, Vero Beach; open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday with last admission at 4:15 p.m., 1-4 p.m. Sunday with last admission at 3:45 p.m.; cost is $12 admission for adults; $11 for ages 65 and older; $5 for students with ID; free for ages 17 and younger, members, active military with ID, first responders and healthcare workers with ID; 772-231-0707; vbmuseum.org

    A.E. Backus Museum & Gallery

    Celebrates life and work of Florida's premier landscape artist and his Black proteges, The Highwaymen

    500 N. Indian River Drive, Fort Pierce; open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday; cost is $5 admission, $3 for AARP, AAA, veterans with ID and ages 66 and older, free for kids younger than 18, members, students with ID, active military; 772-465-0630; backusmuseum.org

    City of Fort Pierce Highwaymen Museum

    Will feature Black landscape artists who sold paintings on roadside because 1950s Jim Crow laws kept them out of galleries; nonprofit hopes for December soft opening and February grand opening

    1234 Avenue D, Fort Pierce; originalfloridahalloffamehighwaymen.org

    Elliott Museum

    World's second-largest collection of signed baseball memorabilia and unique display of "everyman vehicles" on a three-level car-racking system — the only one of its kind in an American museum

    825 N.E. Ocean Blvd., Stuart; open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; cost is $18 admission for adults, $16 for ages 65 and older, $10 for ages 6-12, free for kids ages 5 and younger, free for veterans and military with ID; 772-225-1961 ; hsmc-fl.com

    Martin County Court House Cultural Center

    2 revolving galleries, concerts, lectures held in 1937 historic building on National Register of Historic Places

    80 S.E. Ocean Blvd., Stuart; open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday (also takes appointments); cost is $5 donation; 772-287-6676; martinarts.org

    Laurie K. Blandford is TCPalm's entertainment reporter dedicated to finding the best things to do on the Treasure Coast. Email her at laurie.blandford@tcpalm.com . Sign up for her What To Do in 772 weekly newsletter at profile.tcpalm.com/newsletters/manage.

    This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: 5 best art museums on the Treasure Coast

