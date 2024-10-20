Open in App
    13-year-old collects toys, games, donations for Hibiscus Children's Center in Martin County

    By Tracy Savoia,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2In4WM_0wEO0Lz300

    MARTIN COUNTY — John Morgan exemplifies what it means to be an inspiration.

    At 13 years old, this 8th grade student has become a role model for other youth. John's selfless compassion and unwavering dedication to helping other kids in the community is a bright light for the Hibiscus Children’s Center.

    For the past four years, John has collected donations and raised awareness for the kids at the Tilton Family Children’s Shelter in Jensen Beach.

    Recently, John collected over 360 books to donate to the Hibiscus Shelter Library, recognizing the transformative power of reading in the lives of vulnerable children. Reading can provide an escape and tools for empowerment, social and emotional growth, cognitive and language development, stress relief and a lifelong love of learning.

    John’s efforts extend far beyond books. His journey with Hibiscus began in 2020 when, at 10 years old, he learned about the organization’s mission. Immediately moved by the challenges faced by the children, John launched a campaign to collect gifts and toys to brighten the children’s holidays.

    He knew while most children eagerly anticipated the holiday season, some children faced a different reality.

    Every year since then, he has collected an impressive array of Christmas gifts, toys and games. His initiative began with writing heartfelt letters to friends, family and classmates requesting donations. The response was overwhelming, prompting him to expand his efforts by placing donation boxes in his neighborhood.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13IxRx_0wEO0Lz300

    The joy on the children's faces when they wake up on Christmas morning to find special gifts under the tree is immeasurable. The contributions of this extraordinary young man have brought the magic of the holidays to children who may otherwise never have experienced such joy, leaving a lasting imprint on their hearts.

    In addition to holiday gifts, John has helped fulfill the shelter's summer needs, gathering essentials like towels and sunscreen. If he can't collect certain items, he generously purchases them with his own money. John has even engaged local businesses during the Hibiscus Teddy Bear Fundraiser.

    John is not only passionate about helping other kids but is also a natural leader. At age 10, he won a Character Counts award at his school. He was recently nominated as the president of the National Junior Honor Society.

    Hibiscus Children’s Center is deeply grateful to John for being an exemplary role model for other youth and making a difference in the lives of the Hibiscus children. John is a true hero and friend to children and we are incredibly proud of his accomplishments and his caring heart.

    For more information about Hibiscus Children’s Center and helping children in our community, visit www.HibiscusChildrensCenter.org .

    This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: 13-year-old collects toys, games, donations for Hibiscus Children's Center in Martin County

    fast_and_the_curious
    1d ago
    Wish more kids were like this! Good job young man.
