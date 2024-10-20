Open in App
    Poll: What's the best Indian restaurant on the Treasure Coast?

    By Staff report,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BuVMY_0wEO0HS900

    India’s biggest and most important holiday, Diwali, is Nov. 1.

    Celebrate the Festival of Lights by enjoying some authentic, traditional Indian cuisine.

    What's your favorite Indian restaurant on the Treasure Coast?

    If you don't see your favorite listed, type your selection into the "other" box. And if you can't see the poll below or you're having trouble with it, click here to go directly to it.

    • Namaste Grill, Stuart
    • Bolly Twist, Stuart
    • Taj Indian Restaurant & Bar, Port St. Lucie
    • Indian Cafe, Port St. Lucie
    • Taj Mahal Masala, Vero Beach
    • Other

