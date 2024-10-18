Hurricane Milton: Save the Chimps seeks repair donations. How are the chimps?

Hurricane Milton did not cause serious damage to a chimpanzee sanctuary located about 5 miles directly west of where an EF3 tornado destroyed the Sunnier Palms Nudist Park and Campground on Oct. 9.

Save the Chimps locked over 200 chimps — which typically live outdoors in 12 family groups — into hurricane-proof care houses, CEO Ana Paula Tavares told TCPalm.

"All chimps and staff were and are safe, and the sanctuary did not incur major damage. However, we are still dealing with downed trees, debris and the impact of power outages,” she said. "We consider ourselves and the chimps very fortunate given the devastating impact to others within our community."

Save the Chimps is accepting online donations for repairs, rebuilding and storm preparedness. "Setting up a monthly recurring donation, even as much as $5, can help us stay prepared for the future," the website says.

Hurricane Milton spared Save the Chimps

A "ride-out crew" that stayed with the chimps during the hurricane included the director of veterinary services, the care staff curator, and an emergency construction team.

They "worked around the clock to keep everyone indoors and comfortable, with extra blankets and enrichment to keep them busy," Save the Chimps' website says. "Food, water and other supplies are stocked. Staff members remain in each chimp house — but separated from the chimps by steel caging — for the duration of the storm."

"Post-storm evaluations are currently underway to assess any damage to our structures and habitats. While we’re thankful it wasn’t worse, we have some significant cleanup and repairs ahead," the website says. "We have been through several hurricanes so far, resulting in only minor damage to some solar panels."

The 150-acre sanctuary, which has housed over 330 chimps since it was founded in 1997, is on Header Canal Road north of Okeechobee Road in St. Lucie County west of Fort Pierce.

