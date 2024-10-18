Six political candidates for U.S. and Florida seats talk environment at a forum in Stuart

MARTIN COUNTY — State Rep. Toby Overdorf, R-Stuart, was the only candidate for state or federal office Wednesday evening who seemed on the fence about the existence of climate change.

"For me it's not a yes (or) no question," Overdorf said following a forum for candidates for state and federal offices representing all or parts of Martin, St. Lucie and Palm Beach counties.

His answer comes following devastating tornados that shred neighborhoods in all three counties, killing at least seven.

"Do we need to prepare?" Overdorf said. "Absolutely."

Overdorf is facing Democrat Lisa Stortstrom a Venice, Florida resident, self-employed teacher and environmental activist. Stortstrom plans to move to District 85, which consists of parts of Martin and St. Lucie counties, if elected.

Stortstrom's efforts to address climate change would involve adding the word climate back into some state laws. Gov. DeSantis signed House Bill 1645 in 2024 that took the word "climate" out of Florida law in nine places, according to The CLEO Institute, a nonprofit dedicated to education, advocacy and engagement around climate change.

Stortstrom would also prioritize stronger structures and support a way for survivors of natural disasters to recover more quickly.

She was one of six candidates at the forum. Others included incumbent state Sen. Gayle Harrell, R-Stuart, who is facing Aaron Hawkins for the District 31 Senate seat; Democratic candidate Thomas Witkop, who is facing U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fort Pierce, for the U.S. House District 21 seat; and Democrat Alberto Hernandez, who is challenging state Rep. John Snyder, R-Palm City, for the state House District 86 seat.

Candidates attended the forum — which was sponsored by the League of Women Voters and the NAACP — at the Stuart campus of Indian River State College on Southeast Salerno Road.

Mast and Snyder, who is the son of Martin County Sheriff William Snyder, were absent.

Snyder was on a "pre-scheduled work trip," legislative aide Sarah Craven said Thursday. Mast was unavailable for comment.

The forum covered a host of issues including housing, term limits for county commissioners, banning books and legislation candidates would propose to protect the state's natural environment while balancing the needs of developers and local government.

Witkop criticized Mast's voting record on the environment. Mast, Witkop said, has brought an awareness about the area's waterways, but "he has to follow that up with voting for our environment as well."

Mast's recent voting record has been anti-environment, according to the League of Conservation Voters, which strives to influence public policy to protect people and the earth.

For Harrell, the environment is a key issue on voters' minds.

"Our economy is so dependent on our environment," Harrell said, emphasizing the need to stop water releases from Lake Okeechobee and protect state parks.

"What we need is to put conservation at the center of our development plan," Hawkins said. "We need to make sure that that is a priority within our development plan and not something that's kind of an afterthought."

Protecting our environment must be balanced against the rights of developers, Hawkins said, "but we need to make sure that we're fighting for people's rights to enjoy our natural environment and resources."

"I think we can all agree that the development is necessary, especially in the housing crisis, but I do think there is a difference between working with developers and working on behalf of developers," Hernandez said.

A middle ground has yet to be reached, he said, while acknowledging the work being done by the current administration.

Keith Burbank is TCPalm's watchdog reporter covering Martin County. He can be reached at keith.burbank@tcpalm.com and at 720-288-6882.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Six political candidates for U.S. and Florida seats talk environment at a forum in Stuart