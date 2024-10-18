Hurricane Milton tornado destroys Fort Pierce warehouse, largest in South Florida

The largest warehouse in South Florida was destroyed Oct. 9 by an EF3 tornado spawned by Hurricane Milton.

The 1.1 million-square-foot South Florida Logistics Center 95 , built on 103 acres at Orange Avenue and Kings Highway in western St. Lucie County, was projected to generate nearly 900 new jobs.

Stonemont Financial Group, a real estate company based in Atlanta, Georgia, will demolish the warehouse as a safety measure, but hasn't decided whether to rebuild, according to a company spokesperson.

The warehouse was vacant when it was demolished by a tornado that traveled at least 21 miles from Fort Pierce to Vero Beach. The tornado touched down on Midway Road in St. Lucie County and presumably went out to sea just south of the Tracking Station Beachfront State Park in Indian River County.

Stonemont started building the warehouse in May 2022. At the time, Stonemont expected the warehouse to be operational by early 2023. It's unclear when construction was completed.

Stonemont announced Sept. 25 it had sold a smaller warehouse on the same property to the Apollo Group in Miami, which "hopes to expand its operations and client reach in Florida," Stonemont's website says.

The 245,000-square-foot warehouse was not damaged in the tornado. It's unclear how the Apollo Group will use the warehouse, as TCPalm could not reach a representative Thursday.

The company "provides both goods and services for many facets within the cruise industry," said Chris Spear of ComReal, who represented it in the sale. “This facility will serve as an opportunity for our customer to quickly traverse across South Florida, get their product out of Florida without having to deal with traffic in the tri-county area, and it will provide additional warehouse space without paying Miami-Dade County rates.”

