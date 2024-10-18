Holiday Pines, Portofino Shores residents saw tornado coming, now living with aftermath

After Hurricane Milton whipped up a cascade of tornadoes last week, local and national attention from law enforcement and the media has centered on the lives and property lost in Spanish Lakes Country Club Village.

But there were multiple neighborhoods in Lakewood Park that also experienced immense loss.

Ellison Winn, 68, sheltered in his Holiday Pines home the night of the storm when his phone started to buzz with alert after alert for possible tornadoes in the area.

“I was like, ‘Yeah they always say that. Tell me exactly what area and then I’ll be more cautious,’ ” Winn said.

But when the tornado warnings didn’t stop coming, Winn decided to look out his window, and that’s when he saw the twister barreling toward his home.

“Everyone says it sounds just like a train, but when it was actually over us, it was like a rush,” Winn said. “It sounded like the wind outside a moving car. It was all over so quick.”

Before Winn knew exactly what had happened, the tornado had torn through the neighborhood. He awoke the next day to find a few broken windows, his neighbor’s garage door in his backyard and the rest of his block in shambles.

Compared to his neighbors, Winn was lucky, he said.

At least one house in Holiday Pines was destroyed, lying in a heap of rubble, and many others were damaged. Multiple boats, campers and other vehicles either were lying on their sides or flipped over on their roofs. Boats were marooned in yards. Roofs were peeled back like sardine cans.

Dump trucks lumbered up and down the streets full of vegetative debris, passing a small army of lineman tasked with returning electricity to a community whose power lines now draped across lawns and driveways. One lineman Wednesday said power might not be fully restored until November.

Holiday Pines

Robbie Neiman, who has lived in Holiday Pines for 11 years, said he knew a tornado was coming as soon as he heard what sounded like a freight train coming through the neighborhood late Wednesday afternoon.

"All of the sudden, the power went out and it sounded like a train was coming, but I knew it wasn't a train because there are no train tracks," Neiman said.

Parts of the community had standing water the day after the one-two punch of the tornado followed by the hurricane.

"It's really catastrophic," Nieman said. "The place is like a war zone. I've been through many hurricanes in my life, but this is the first one where we've gotten this many tornadoes. I'm sure there were others, but not nearly the concentration of tornadoes in this particular area."

Joe Daniels, who lives a block over from Nieman, said he could see the tornado coming too.

"I looked out the door and I could see it coming," Daniels said. "It was a real dark cloud the next street down. It scared the heck out of me."

Daniels' property suffered some damage, including a mango tree getting split down the middle, but he felt fortunate in light of what happened in Spanish Lakes, where six people died.

"It could have a been a lot worse," he said.

Portofino Shores

Across Turnpike Feeder Road, the gated community of Portofino Shores experienced similar heartache.

Milton Smith, a retired electrician from New York and a Portofino Shores resident for 10 years, said he was unsettled when he first heard the hurricane’s name.

“I don’t know too many Miltons around here, so apparently the storm was named after me,” he said.

Smith, 72, and his partner sheltered at home when a tornado raked through the neighborhood, uprooted Spanish tile roofs and sent debris through windows. Over a week after the storm, many residents still hadn’t taken down their storm shutters. Tarps and trash bags fluttered over vehicles with busted windows.

Smith knew the storm was a big deal when ABC World News Tonight’s David Muir showed up and asked him if he could record in front of his home.

“He came up and said, ‘Hi, I’m David, can we use your driveway?’ and I was like, ‘I know who you are. Of course, you can,’ ” Smith said.

The storm flung some shingles and decimated Smith’s AC unit, leaving them in the stifling heat even after power was restored Tuesday.

Smith loves his neighborhood and plans to stay after making repairs, but some recent arrivals might be deterred from staying after Milton, he said. Many residents who moved here from other states told him they’re considering leaving.

Portofino Shores residents will discuss storm relief and the community's future at a 7 p.m. Thursday town hall meeting.

