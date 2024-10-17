Opinion: Hurricane Milton refugees find respite at Jackie Robinson complex in Vero Beach

Clark Tucker, 59, sat in an air-conditioned ballroom Monday afternoon at a Vero Beach resort, reflecting on his nomadic, weeklong Hurricane Milton journey.

“Am I alive? Is this real?” he asked rhetorically, having spent three nights at MLB’s Jackie Robinson Training Complex , formerly Dodgertown, after learning his tornado-damaged home was uninhabitable. “This place is unbelievable. The food, the people. Everybody who works here is super cool.”

Tucker was one of 35 people the complex took in for up to four nights as part of a United Way of Indian River County effort to make sure displaced people had places to stay.

“We were just blessed to have the facilities to be able to do it,” said Rachelle Madrigal, the complex’s managing director, noting staff came in Friday to serve evacuees. They had to leave Tuesday, when NCAA umpires and MLB Breakthrough Series groups checked in.

Hurricane Milton survivors tell stories

Meredith Egan, United Way CEO, said some evacuees, including Tucker, were moved to the Vero Beach Inn & Suites west of town.

Egan, whose agency created a disaster recovery fund to help people in need “receive the critical support (from food to housing assistance) required to rebuild their lives,” said charities met 144 people in need Monday. By about 11 a.m. Tuesday, an additional 144 people met with nonprofit representatives staffing a Multi-Agency Resource Center at the UP (United Against Poverty) Center , 1400 27th St., for the foreseeable future.

“ We had a housing crisis prior to this ,” Egan said. “Now with everybody being relocated … the (housing) supply is even more stretched thin.”

The other day in the Jackie Robinson Room, I met two of three people who’d been living together in a small, older rental apartment in the city’s central beach area when a tornado struck Oct. 9 . Their roof and windows were damaged, causing rain to come in. The friends had no power and nowhere to go.

“I just prayed to God, ‘Don’t let me die,’ ” Janette Shepherd, 53, an Arlington, Texas, native, one of the three, said of being hunched in a bathroom as she heard the unusual sound of a whistle as the wind picked up and barometric pressure dropped. “It felt like my eyeballs were going to be sucked out of me.”

She said she’d come to Vero Beach three weeks ago to find an apartment for her and her daughter, still in Texas. She hoped to seek Gloria Estefan’s help opening a nonprofit art and dance studio to help traumatized children, similar to a business she began after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Shepherd said.

Ironically, Shepherd, who said she has suffered in the past from post-traumatic stress disorder, was able to stay at Estefan’s Costa d’Este Beach Resort & Spa after the tornado struck Oct. 10. The hotel provided rooms to first responders and resort employees and a deeply discounted $99 rate for 30 local residents unable to stay in their homes, a resort spokesperson said.

An emotional Shepherd, who does not have a vehicle, told me she was concerned she wouldn't be able to work to pay rent on a storage shed in Texas that contains her things.

A circuitous journey that began in Spanish Lakes

I also met Haley Yergens, 46, who was in an apartment complex two blocks away from Shepherd’s on Azalea Lane. When he and his twin brother realized a tornado was nearby, they jumped into the bathtub together and covered their heads, he said.

“They say it’s like a train,” Yergens said. “It’s like an old locomotive on steroids. You can hear everything snapping, windows breaking … It’s like sensory overload.”

The tornado took maybe 15 or 20 seconds, but seemed like minutes, to pass. Their roof was breached and water began to come in, he said.

His street, just south of Chase Bank on Beachland Boulevard, which also was damaged, was not passable. He got to Costa d’Este and stayed for two nights before meeting county emergency operations staff, who connected him with United Way and a trip to the former Dodgertown.

“They’ve been so accommodating,” he said, just happy to be safe. “Things are replaceable. Lives aren’t.”

Court records show Yergens’ landlord filed eviction papers the day of the tornado, claiming his lease was not renewed and he owed back rent.

Tucker, though, has been on an unusually circuitous journey, based on what he told me.

He said he lives with his aunt in a 1983 manufactured home he renovated in Spanish Lakes Country Club Village off the Turnpike Feeder Road just south of the Indian River County line. Anticipating a dangerous Milton, Tucker rode his electric bicycle through storms Oct. 8 to ensure he got a spot at the Oslo Middle School storm shelter right after it opened.

His aunt stayed behind, preparing to evacuate the afternoon of Oct. 9. She never left her home, texting Tucker as a tornado approached.

“She said, ‘I hear the train. It’s coming. The house is moving,’ ” Tucker told me.

Yearning to get back home

A tornado, which killed a reported six people in Spanish Lakes, hit nearby, destroying scores of homes — including some a football-field length or two away from Tucker's.

His home was hit by flying debris, making it uninhabitable. National Guard troops rescued his uninjured aunt ― who he said had the luck of the Irish and her birthday, March 17 ― and took her to a shelter in Fort Pierce.

“(Our home) looks like heaven compared to the (destroyed) ones on La Villa (Way),” he said, adding he heard one home was moved 25 feet down the road, with the occupant unharmed.

Tucker, who is 6 feet 5, enjoyed his stay in a queen bed at the training complex, especially after sleeping for two nights on a cement floor at Oslo, then a small cot at the Freshman Learning Center shelter.

Tucker said he got lost driving on his bike around the training complex. He did his laundry, in the industrial washer and dryer, which ruined his old white hat.

But Jackie Robinson staff made sure he got a new hat, even a complex T-shirt.

“This place has been great,” he said, noting he yearns to be home.

“I love it,” he said about his Spanish Lakes home and lot, which he rents for $700 a month. “It’s so quiet and peaceful when the snowbirds are up north in the summer.”

It could be months, however, before he moves back. Plumbing and electrical lines will have to be fixed in his neighborhood.

To help in Indian River County hurricane relief efforts , visit unitedwayirc.org/hurricane or visit tinyurl.com/ircmilton .

