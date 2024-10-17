Open in App
    Who were the seven victims who died in Hurricane Milton? Read their stories

    By Gianna Montesano, Treasure Coast Newspapers,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44eGSO_0wAKXTwb00

    Seven people on the Treasure Coast died as a result of Hurricane Milton, according to the medical examiner.

    A Port St. Lucie man died while putting up hurricane shutters on Oct. 7 and six Spanish Lakes Country Club Village residents died when a tornado hit their northwest St. Lucie County neighborhood on Oct. 9.

    Both incidents occurred before Hurricane Milton even made landfall near Siesta Key in Sarasota, Florida, on Oct. 9.

    Robert MacKenzie

    Robert MacKenzie, 79, of Port St. Lucie, died Oct. 12 — five days after falling from a ladder while putting up storm shutters Oct. 7 in preparation for Hurricane Milton.

    "We were best friends:" Veteran's death one of 7 linked in St. Lucie to Hurricane Milton

    Alejandro Alonso and Mary Vilamantez

    Alejandro Alonso, 66, enjoyed fishing, Harley-Davidson motorcycles and was described as a loving, outgoing man. He was with his friend Mary Vilamantez, 70, when the two died during the tornado that hit Spanish Lakes.

    'So warm and welcoming:' Friends recall Mary Vilamantez dead after tornado, Hurricane Milton

    "It doesn't feel real:" Grandson remembers Alejandro Alonso after tornado

    Deborah Kennedy

    Deborah Kennedy, 66, moved to Spanish Lakes in March, after reconnecting with a friend who lived in Florida. Brandi Smith, her daughter, talked with Kennedy hours earlier on Wednesday, discussing Milton.

    Who was Debbie Kennedy?: Daughter trying to bring her mom home to New York

    William Cutlip, 82

    William Cutlip “loved it” at his home in Spanish Lakes Country Club Village in northern St. Lucie County. Cutlip had been there before hurricanes Frances and Jeanne struck the area in 2004.

    "He was nice to everybody he met:" Vietnam vet remembered after tornado, Hurricane Milton

    Roger Ammon, 85

    Sandra McDonald, 84

    A resident of Spanish Lakes Country Club Village for nearly 30 years, Sandra MacDonald had an “awesome green thumb,” and spent time caring for the greenery and shrubs around her home.

    After Milton: Daughters remember Sandra MacDonald, 84, after tornado ravages Spanish Lakes community

    (This story has been updated to add new information)

    Gianna Montesano is TCPalm’s trending reporter. You can contact her at gianna.montesano@tcpalm.com , 772-409-1429, or follow her on X @gonthescene .

    This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Who were the seven victims who died in Hurricane Milton? Read their stories

