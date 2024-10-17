Who were the seven victims who died in Hurricane Milton? Read their stories

Seven people on the Treasure Coast died as a result of Hurricane Milton, according to the medical examiner.

A Port St. Lucie man died while putting up hurricane shutters on Oct. 7 and six Spanish Lakes Country Club Village residents died when a tornado hit their northwest St. Lucie County neighborhood on Oct. 9.

Both incidents occurred before Hurricane Milton even made landfall near Siesta Key in Sarasota, Florida, on Oct. 9.

Robert MacKenzie

Robert MacKenzie, 79, of Port St. Lucie, died Oct. 12 — five days after falling from a ladder while putting up storm shutters Oct. 7 in preparation for Hurricane Milton.

Alejandro Alonso and Mary Vilamantez

Alejandro Alonso, 66, enjoyed fishing, Harley-Davidson motorcycles and was described as a loving, outgoing man. He was with his friend Mary Vilamantez, 70, when the two died during the tornado that hit Spanish Lakes.

Deborah Kennedy

Deborah Kennedy, 66, moved to Spanish Lakes in March, after reconnecting with a friend who lived in Florida. Brandi Smith, her daughter, talked with Kennedy hours earlier on Wednesday, discussing Milton.

William Cutlip, 82

William Cutlip “loved it” at his home in Spanish Lakes Country Club Village in northern St. Lucie County. Cutlip had been there before hurricanes Frances and Jeanne struck the area in 2004.

Roger Ammon, 85

Sandra McDonald, 84

A resident of Spanish Lakes Country Club Village for nearly 30 years, Sandra MacDonald had an “awesome green thumb,” and spent time caring for the greenery and shrubs around her home.

