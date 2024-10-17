On 100th anniversary of Ashley Gang's death, take our tour through today's landmarks

In the early 1900s, Bonnie and Clyde murdered, kidnapped and robbed banks across the South. Al Capone was the head honcho of organized crime in Chicago. And the Ashley Gang bootlegged, ran moonshine stills and robbed banks across South Florida and the Treasure Coast.

Nov. 1 marks the 100th anniversary of the arrest and shooting deaths of four of the five notorious Florida criminals who came to their end in Roseland. You can learn more about their story in a video on the history of Roseland, which the North Indian River County Library at 1001 Sebastian Blvd. will premiere at 6 p.m. Oct. 22.

Here are some key landmarks in the Ashley Gang's sordid history — and what's there today.

Who was the Ashley Gang?

The Ashley Gang consisted of five members who committed crimes in South Florida between 1915 and 1924:

John Ashley was one of nine children — five boys and four girls — born to Joe and Lugenia, who lived in Fruita . The small rural community existed for about 10 years before failing, and is now where the Mariner Sands country club is on Old Dixie Highway, according to Historical Society of Martin County Curator Chessy Ricca .

The Robin Hoods of their time?

Despite the Ashley Gang's crimes, some of the poor people living on the Treasure Coast often saw the gang as a band of Robin Hoods, according to Indian River County Historian Ruth Stanbridge .

“Some of the things that they stole, they would share with some of the poor people,” Stanbridge told TCPalm. “That's where they got the impression that they were like a Robin Hood-type. [It was] not enough to keep them out of jail, but enough that some of the people had a very good feeling about them.”

Ricca agreed with that assessment, recalling anecdotes and oral histories about how the Ashley family would repay their debts through their actions and stand up for their Fruita neighbors when they were wronged.

“What has been historically written is that the Ashleys were bank robbers, but if you pay attention to what is going on around the Ashleys at the time, they acted for their neighbors," Ricca said. "They did what they considered frontier justice — not in terms of the murder, but in terms of getting their neighbors paid.”

Their kindness would be returned by their Bahamian neighbors in Gomez — modern-day Hobe Sound — whom the Ashley family fed and employed.

In 1924, a posse led by Palm Beach County Sheriff Bob Baker opened fire at Ashley’s camp and moonshine operation in western Martin County, resulting in Joe Ashley being shot as he tied his shoes, the Palm Beach Post reported . Seeing his father hit, John killed Deputy Fred Baker. The gang fled and angry townspeople burned their camp and homes.

Within 24 hours, Bahamians started building Lugenia Ashley a new home, Ricca said.

What happened in the Everglades?

John Ashley was accused of murdering Seminole DeSoto Tiger in 1911. The two were last seen headed south to sell their animal hides at the market. Tiger was found dead in the Everglades.

Though Ashley initially denied killing Tiger, he fled Florida. He eventually returned and surrendered to Palm Beach County Sheriff George Baker, saying he killed Tiger in self-defense.

What happened in Martin County?

Martin County, which was established in 1925, was in Palm Beach County when the Ashley Gang was in its heyday.

Here are two particular unofficial landmarks in today's Martin County:

A vacant building at 301 S.W. St. Lucie Ave., at the corner of Osceola Street in downtown Stuart, formerly the Lush Lounge. It was the Bank of Stuart in 1915 when the Ashley Gang robbed it of $4,500, about $140,141 today. The gang robbed the bank again May 12, 1922, when John Ashley was in the Florida State Prison Farm, called Raiford Prison, after pleading guilty to robbery. He escaped in 1923.

Mariner Sands. John Ashley, Hanford Mobley and Ray Lynn were buried behind the Mariner Sands Chapel Nov. 4, 1924, according to Ricca. Their headstones are preserved in the Ashley Park cemetery on the country club grounds.

What happened in Indian River County?

The Ashley Gang met its demise on what today is Moore's Point, a small spit of land on private property, west of today's Sebastian Bridge in Roseland. A historical marker at U.S. 1 and North Indian River Drive mentions their deaths on the south end of an old wooden bridge built in 1909 in what was then St. Lucie County.

The night is shrouded in mystery as accounts vary about what happened on Nov. 1, 1924. Some claim the gang members were handcuffed and shot execution-style on the old Sebastian River Bridge.

The late Treasure Coast historian Ada Coats Williams wrote this account in her 1996 book “Florida’s Ashley Gang.” She attributed the information to a deputy who was there that night and recounted it under one condition: She would not publish it until after all the deputies died.

Deputies from St. Lucie and Palm Beach counties apprehended four gang members on the Sebastian River Bridge: Ashley, Lynn, Middleton and Mobley. TCPalm does not know about Matthew.

A deputy handcuffed Ashley and told him to hold his hands high above his head and not move or he would be shot. While other deputies were handcuffing the other three gang members, Ashley took a step forward, dropped his hands and was shot dead.

The deputy who confided in Williams speculated what happened after that first shot rang out. He said the other deputies shot and killed the other three gang members either because they thought Ashley had fired the shot or because they thought the prisoners were making a break for it.

The next year, that part of St. Lucie County became Indian River County.

"The Ashley Gang killing on that bridge ticked off us wanting to be our own county," Stanbridge said. "The people in northern Indian River County had already been a little upset with St. Lucie because anything you had to do legally, you had to go to Fort Pierce, which was the county seat."

What happened in St. Lucie County?

The sidewalk in front of Pickled Restaurant & Bar at 201 N. 2nd St. in Fort Pierce is where the Ashley Gang's bodies were laid for public viewing. The building was home to Fee's Hardware & Mortuary at the time.

Ashley Gang books, films, artifacts and homages

John Ashley's glass eye: He lost his eye in an accidental shooting and got a glass eye. After Ashley died, Palm Beach County Sheriff Bob Barker said he was going to keep it as a key fob. But Ashley's girlfriend, Laura Upthegrove, asked for it back. She kept it until 1927, when she killed herself at age 19 by drinking disinfectant, according to The Tampa Tribune at the time . Throughout the years, the glass eye fell into different hands before being given to the Elliot Museum for an Ashley Gang exhibit that opened in 2022.

He lost his eye in an accidental shooting and got a glass eye. After Ashley died, Palm Beach County Sheriff Bob Barker said he was going to keep it as a key fob. But Ashley's girlfriend, Laura Upthegrove, asked for it back. She kept it until 1927, when she killed herself at age 19 by drinking disinfectant, according to The Tampa Tribune at the time . Throughout the years, the glass eye fell into different hands before being given to the Elliot Museum for an Ashley Gang exhibit that opened in 2022. Moonshine corn whiskey: The Indian River Distillery produces Ashley Gang Moonshine.

The Indian River Distillery produces Ashley Gang Moonshine. "Little Laura and Big John:" This 1973 film emphasizes the love story between John Ashley and Laura Upthegrove.

This 1973 film emphasizes the love story between John Ashley and Laura Upthegrove. "The Notorious Ashley Gang:" This 1928 book by Hix C. Stuart explores the life and exploits of John Ashley.

