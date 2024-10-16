Barrier island recovery efforts underway; Residents search through rubble of lost homes

VERO BEACH− Barrier island residents worked to salvage and secure their belongings from roofless, partially collapsed homes, whose interiors showed the devastation of wind and water damage following tornadoes that carved through the Indian River County ahead of Hurricane Milton.

Hours before the Category 3 hurricane made landfall across the state in Siesta Key, a deadly tornado registering at times as an EF-1, EF-2 and EF-3 tore a 500-yard-wide path of destruction nearly 21 miles from Fort Pierce to Vero Beach in under 30 minutes.

Nearly a week later, evidence of the destruction is still apparent among remains of homes and damaged buildings in Bethel Creek, an area south of Bahia Mar Road and west of State Road A1A.

Resident Stacey Clark returned to her Bethel Creek home of 25 years Tuesday to continue going through her belongings amid the activity of utility crews who worked around her home and along the street to rebuild power infrastructure, raise poles and hang wires.

Clark had her 3-year-old mixed breed shelter dog, Sweetie, with her Tuesday, who she said was also with her when the tornado struck her home.

She said the dog’s behavior moments before its impact at 5:31 p.m. saved her life.

As she was preparing to evacuate hours ahead of the expected arrival of Hurricane Milton overnight Wednesday into Thursday, Clark said she was in her kitchen, wearing earbuds and listening to the news, when her dog suddenly became frightened and ran into a closet in another part of the home.

“I literally went right after her and she’s in the clothes closet where she normally hides if she’s scared,” Clarke said. “And I bend down and get on my knees just to pet her and be like, ‘it’s OK, it’s OK’, and my roof blew off.”

Within seconds, Clark said interior walls collapsed and the roof dropped into the home where she stood moments before in the kitchen.

“I would be dead … I would be dead … within 10 seconds if I was in the kitchen,” Clark said.

Clark said she believes her earbuds prevented her from hearing before, during or after the twister, unlike her neighbors, who she said reported hearing the sounds of the impacts and heavy winds.

“It’s not like a hurricane. It’s instant and then it stops instantly, like instantly,” Clark said. “I can’t even describe it.”

Cary Yarema was with her disabled husband, her niece and granddaughter when the tornado tore the roof off and collapsed walls of her home in the 4600 block of Bethel Creek Drive. They were all uninjured, but her husband had to be moved to an assisted-living facility.

On Tuesday, Yarema was at her residence walking among debris along with friends and family members who flew into the area to help her gather her belongings.

“We’re just trying to salvage what we can,” said Yarema.

She said she had secured a place to live until Saturday, but after that she was not sure where she would go.

A Red Cross pickup truck and trailer and three volunteers were seen going to different residences and distributing items from their trailer. The volunteers declined comment.

North of both Clark and Yarema on the east side of the road, Bob Prizito said between 5:15 and 5:20 p.m. that evening, he heard “a lot of noise” and looked out of a window and said “a lot of things flying around along the backyard, a lot of crashing and banging.”

“Within 20 seconds it seemed it was all over,” said Prizito, who said he lived at the residence for 20 years.

He said trees were toppled, his pool enclosure was blown away and his roof would need to be replaced, but he had been able to remain in his home, which was being powered by a generator.

Power lines were down in yards, poles snapped and lying across driveways across Bethel Creek Drive.

The neighborhood like others across a roughly 2-mile area spanning south to Beachland Boulevard was the target of a massive search-and-rescue effort led by local law enforcement and the National Guard, said Sheriff Eric Flowers at a post-storm news conference.

Indian River County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Kevin Jaworski said there were no fatalities, but two people were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.

Residents were evacuated to Beachland Elementary School in the agency’s jail transport bus, he said.

To the west, several areas throughout the county sustained severe damage from the tornadoes, including downtown Vero Beach and the South Vero Square Plaza area off U.S. 1 and Oslo Road.

