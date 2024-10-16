Open in App
    Hurricane Milton: Here's the running tally of what tornadoes hit on the Treasure Coast

    By Gianna Montesano, Treasure Coast Newspapers,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NOWcc_0w8no4PK00

    Hurricane Milton spawned three confirmed tornadoes on the Treasure Coast, including two in Martin County and an EF3 that traveled over 21 miles from Fort Pierce to Vero Beach on Oct. 9, according to the National Weather Service.

    Weather officials are investigating two more suspected tornadoes that touched down in downtown Vero Beach.

    Here are TCPalm’s videos and photo galleries showing the damage, and articles with residents talking about it.

    ST. LUCIE COUNTY

    St. Lucie County videos

    St. Lucie County photo galleries

    St. Lucie County articles

    INDIAN RIVER COUNTY

    Indian River County videos

    Indian River County photo galleries

    Indian River County article

    MARTIN COUNTY

    Martin County videos

    Martin County photo gallery

    Martin County article

    Gianna Montesano is TCPalm’s trending reporter. You can contact her at gianna.montesano@tcpalm.com , 772-409-1429, or follow her on X @gonthescene .

    This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Hurricane Milton: Here's the running tally of what tornadoes hit on the Treasure Coast

