Sunnier Palms Nudist Park likely closed for months after tornado, Hurricane Milton

ST. LUCIE COUNTY − Julene Martin-Morganelli slowly drove around Sunnier Palms Nudist Park and Campground on Monday, pausing to point out mobile homes, amenities and structures ravaged by a tornado last week ahead of Hurricane Milton.

Martin-Morganelli, the board president, noted home after home that appeared uninhabitable in the 55-lot park, situated on the north side of Okeechobee Road west of Florida’s Turnpike.

“He got all ripped apart,” Martin-Morganelli said. “He's just going to have to redo the whole thing.”

Sunnier Palms is one of a number of communities in St. Lucie County on Oct. 9 to have sustained tornado damage. Six people died at Spanish Lakes Country Club Village, about an 11 mile drive from Sunnier Palms.

Martin-Morganelli, 71, estimated nearly every home in the park was destroyed or damaged.

She said 38 lots are “full resident” lots, but some are only seasonal residents. There are a variety of camping options at the facility, which Martin-Morganelli said typically is booked December through March.

Now, she estimates it will take three to four months to re-open.

“I’m going to get a small business loan. We're going to renovate that pool,” she said. “The pool area is destroyed.”

The roof of a central, group pavilion area with laundry room, showers and restrooms, where a number of people took shelter during the tornado, was severely damaged.

'Looked like a bomb was dropped'

Susan Carlos, 64, said she’s lived at Sunnier Palms since 1995. She took shelter with several others in the bathroom after a number of alerts about tornadoes.

“I was standing in front of the open door, and I heard something. And I said, ‘Guys, this doesn't sound good,’” Carlos said. “They said, ‘Shut the door.’ So we shut the bathroom door … I huddled in a shower stall and held on to the handicapped bar.”

She said she noticed the pressure, noise and wind. The roof vibrated.

“My house is right across the street from the bathroom, and somebody said to me, ‘Susan, don't come out’,” Carlos said. “I came out, and I saw my house torn down and when we were able to walk around, it … looked like a bomb was dropped on this place.”

A sign outside one home Monday read, “We all safely survived Milton the Villian (sic) Sunnier Strong!”

Another resident is Wayne Ober, 70, who was in Wellington at the time.

“I came here Thursday morning (the day after the tornado) and found out my place was completely destroyed,” Ober said. “I’m starting to get more sense about me today than I had the past few days. But it's hard ... hard to grab the concept of everything gone.”

'It was just unbelievable'

While there was no shortage of downed trees, vegetation and house debris in the decades-old park Monday, Ober said it looks much better than after the tornado.

“Thursday morning, I came in and I was in shock,” he said. “It was just unbelievable.”

Carlos walked up to what once was the living room of her home. The roof was gone, as were the walls.

She has family and friends in Massachusetts where she’s from, and doesn’t want to stay in Florida.

“The past couple years of my life, because of the loss of my husband ... has been tragic for me, and this just was the straw that broke the camel's back,” she said. “I feel like I need to go somewhere new and start fresh.”

Jennifer Harris, spokesperson for the state Department of Health in St. Lucie County, said officials, including a nurse and epidemiology staff, were at Sunnier Palms Monday checking on residents.

“They're really trying to look at that whole picture of what's happening there at their home, and then get them linked for services,” Harris said.

Martin-Morganelli said she was in her home when the tornado passed.

“This gush of wind came in the door, I could barely shut the door with the wind,” she said. “And I went, and I got right down on the kitchen floor and hunkered down.”

Exclusive look: Inside Spanish Lakes after Hurricane Milton: Destruction, wreckage, damage

'It doesn't feel real': Grandson remembers Alejandro Alonso, dead after tornado

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on X @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com .

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Sunnier Palms Nudist Park likely closed for months after tornado, Hurricane Milton