Some in Gifford still without power; FPL emergency crews in area

GIFFORD - Some Gifford residents were still without power Monday while others just had their electricity restored over the weekend − just like hundreds of residents and families of an apartment complex who went without electricity after Hurricane Milton brought devastating tornadoes last week.

Utility crews and power trucks were in north Gifford off 49th Street, where residents of High Ridge Mobile Home Park had been without electricity for going on five days.

A few miles southeast off U.S. 1, volunteers distributed fresh and refrigerated grocery items to residents of Orchard Grove Apartments at 1910 Woodland Circle.

“We’re doing our best to get everybody’s freezer’s refilled that lost stuff,” said Angela St. Mary, one of the volunteers.

St. Mary said the volunteers regularly distribute Treasure Coast Food Bank grocery items at the complex, but on Monday she said, “there’s twice as many people” that morning around 11 a.m. as in a regular day.

The complex lost power well before the tornadoes passed Wednesday and Hurricane Milton's passing late that night.

Power was restored to the complex Sunday around 5 or 6 p.m., said Loreana Buckins, 35, a property manage at Orchard Grove.

“It was so hot,” said Yeci Irlanda, 34, an Orchard Grove property manager.

Residents and families of the 234 units could not use generators to power electricity to refrigerators, lights or fans, unlike those in homes or trailers, she said.

“...We had nowhere to cook,” said Irlanda.

The aftermath of what appeared to be wind damage from a tornado was visible on grounds across the complex with limbs and signs down and a structure housing post office boxes overturned onto its side.

“We’re not completely done surveying,” said meteorologist Jessie Schaper, with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Melbourne. Scientists with the agency have been on the Treasure Coast since Friday analyzing devastated areas to determine strength of tornadoes.

So far, one "unusually strong, long-tracked tornado” with widespread EF1 to EF2 damage and periodic EF3 damage, was confirmed by the agency as having traveled just under 20 miles from south of Midway Road in St. Lucie County to Lakewood Park, where six people died in Spanish Lakes Country Club Village, and north through Vero Beach where it went off the coast near Jaycee Park.

According to a report from the weather service, "high-end EF2 winds" between 125 mph and 135 mph devastated Spanish Lakes Country Club Village.

With research still underway, Schaper said it's “to be determined” if other tornadoes will be confirmed as having formed and touched down in Indian River County.

The Orchard Grove complex is at least 4 miles northwest of the area where the agency said the large tornado went offshore.

High Ridge Mobile Home Park is roughly 2 miles northwest of Orchard Groves Apartments and a number of residents there were using gas-powered generators for electricity.

Daniel Cruz, 23, of the 3400 block of 50 th Place said his family had been without power since Thursday, but were able to cool their home and keep their refrigerator operating with generators.

Florida Power and Light's Emergency Response Team, made up of several trucks and utility trucks, were off 49 th Place Monday.

Residents of homes off 46 th Place were without power from Wednesday evening until Sunday morning when it was restored around 8 a.m., said Archie Lane, of the 3900 block of 46 th Place.

“Lost all my food and stuff … nowhere to keep it, you know, we didn’t have … power, couldn’t cook,” said Lane. “Everybody was in the same predicament over here.”

According to FPL, 3,330 residences in Indian River County were still without power Monday afternoon, and the company planned for 95% of its 101,320, or 96,254, restored by the end of the day.

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm and Treasure Coast Newspapers. Follow @coreyarwood on X, email corey.arwood@tcpalm.com or call 772-978-2246 .

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Some in Gifford still without power; FPL emergency crews in area