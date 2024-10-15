Vero Beach social media influencer raised money for Hurricane Milton tornado victims

Brandee Anthony, aka the "Vero Beach Mermaid" on social media, was in her home Wednesday, about two miles north of Lakewood Park, when a tornado began to spin through about 21 miles from Fort Pierce to Vero Beach.

"I saw it (the tornado). I felt it, but it jumped my neighborhood," said Anthony, 33, who's known for the videos she posts of her diving, swimming in mermaid tails and meeting with other mermaids. "We are very unscathed from the situation and it's one of the big parts why I wanted to get involved immediately following the storm."

Anthony drove around in her Mercedes Benz Sprinter van, handing out coffee, cold brew, snacks and other essentials right after the storm. Then she used her platform as a social media influencer — with 2 million followers across her accounts on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook — to raise money to buy supplies to hand out in affected areas.

With nearly $6,000 she had raised by Monday, Anthony bought canned foods, diapers, cups, body soap and juice bottles and distributed them over the weekend to homes in Fort Pierce and Vero Beach. She'll do her second and final run on Tuesday — and the community can help.

You can drop off supplies and help distribute supplies and hot meals starting at 1 p.m. Oct. 15 at Professional Outfitters, 1204 U.S. 1 in Vero Beach.

"Let’s fill this van," she posted on social media. "Whatever is left over at the end of tomorrow will be donated to Lakewood Church and other organizations with feet on the ground.”

Anthony also donated $500 to #DoYouGiveARuck?, a Vero Beach nonprofit that was on the ground Monday helping at the Spanish Lakes Country Club Village, where six people died from a tornado that flattened dozens of homes there.

Donations were about "50-50," she said, meaning half came from her followers and half came from residents who saw her solicitations elsewhere on social media, such as community pages. She received cash in person and via Venmo and PayPal.

Donations also came from the brands she's worked with, including Scuba , Oceaner Freedivin g and Finfolk Productions , the company that makes her mermaid tails.

"I was probably going to go more of like a fundraising route to another organization, and then everybody just kind of chose it to be me, and I was cool with that," Anthony said. "I started using the platform to raise additional funds and get the ball rolling, and we provided a lot of essentials and snacks yesterday (Sunday) because of it."

Who is Brandee Anthony?

Anthony was born in Boca Raton, grew up in Wisconsin, and began taking family vacations to North Hutchinson Island when she was about 13. She moved to Vero Beach in 2014, after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Stout with a bachelor's degree in fine art concentrating in multimedia design.

She created two businesses. With Vero Beach Mermaid, she's a professional photographer , content creator, mermaid and freediver. With Mermaid Freedive , she's a PADI dive instructor who teaches and certifies people of all ages to become mermaids and freedivers.

How strong were the tornadoes on the Treasure Coast?

The three confirmed tornadoes that touched down on the Treasure Coast Wednesday ranged in strength from EF0 to EF3, damaging homes and businesses and killing six people. Here's the strength of each tornado and where it landed.

EF1 tornado in Port Salerno

EF2 tornado in Hobe Sound and Port Salerno

EF3 tornado north of Fort Pierce and Vero Beach

The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into these categories, according to the National Weather Service.

EF0: 65 to 85 mph

65 to 85 mph EF1: 86 to 110 mph

86 to 110 mph EF2: 111 to 135 mph

111 to 135 mph EF3: 136 to 165 mph

136 to 165 mph EF4: 166 to 200 mph

166 to 200 mph EF5: More than 200 mph

