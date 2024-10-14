Open in App
    • TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

    Vote: Which grocery store chain do you wish would open on the Treasure Coast?

    By Gianna Montesano, Treasure Coast Newspapers,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m4sfm_0w5w2OZi00

    Florida is known for Publix , Texas is known for H-E-B and the Midwest is known for Meijer .

    National grocery store chains are a facet of everyday life for Americans and often amass a cult following.

    As more residents move to the Treasure Coast from across the U.S., is there a certain national or regional grocery store chain you would like to see open here?

    Can't see the poll? Click the link here .

    Gianna Montesano is TCPalm’s trending reporter. You can contact her at gianna.montesano@tcpalm.com , 772-409-1429, or follow her on X @gonthescene .

    This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Vote: Which grocery store chain do you wish would open on the Treasure Coast?

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Kaleidoscope Eyes
    2d ago
    Whole foods
    OCAlA 2020
    2d ago
    Anything other than a Publix monopoly store
    View all comments
