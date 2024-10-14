Florida is known for Publix , Texas is known for H-E-B and the Midwest is known for Meijer .

National grocery store chains are a facet of everyday life for Americans and often amass a cult following.

As more residents move to the Treasure Coast from across the U.S., is there a certain national or regional grocery store chain you would like to see open here?

Can't see the poll? Click the link here .

Gianna Montesano is TCPalm’s trending reporter. You can contact her at gianna.montesano@tcpalm.com , 772-409-1429, or follow her on X @gonthescene .

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Vote: Which grocery store chain do you wish would open on the Treasure Coast?