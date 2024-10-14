Opinion: Hurricane Milton spawns tornadoes, good info, aid for Vero Beach, Spanish Lakes

No matter how many times you’ve sat through a hurricane ― count me in for nearly 40 years of them in Florida — the noise is unsettling. To me, more unsettling than the 98 tornado warnings the weather service delivered to South Florida cellphones the day before from its Tampa Bay, Melbourne and Miami centers.
I learned not to take my safety from tornadoes for granted, not that I can cower in fear. It's important to prepare for the worst, as Vero Beach’s Mike Brownstein told me he did when his daughter called from Miami to tell him a tornado was headed to his home near the city marina.
She’d been watching a YouTube storm-chasing streamer ― perhaps Ryan Hall , who my son in southern Indiana watches during tornado breakouts and suggested I watch Wednesday ― when she saw a tornado approach his home. And less than a minute later, it struck nearby, damaging his home and messing up his yard.
The tornadoes and Spanish Lakes tragedy reminded me of Tropical Storm Gordon , which headed this way from north of Fort Myers Nov. 15, 1994, according to the weather service . One of two tornadoes on Florida's east coast killed a person and injured 40 as 50 manufactured homes were demolished and 100 damaged in Barefoot Bay and Snug Harbor, just north of the Indian River County line, according to Press Journal archives.
At the time, the damage struck me as an example ― as Hurricane Andrew did in 1992, but more proximate — of how close we can be to losing it all to Mother Nature.
Among some other takeaways:
Fix ongoing flooding issues
Many of us take stormwater drainage for granted, but floods are an every-storm occurrence for some people.
In 2004’s Hurricane Frances , water in the deep swale in my backyard never got high enough to reach the drain that empties into the canal across the street. Frances was the highest I’d ever seen it, after 20 inches of rain.
After 7 inches of rain in the prelude to Milton, from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, it was the first time in 30 years the water reached that drain. It was so high I could not see the drain.
That can’t be said of other Indian River County home, including many in Rockridge, just south of Vero Beach and 17 th Street near canals that lead to the Indian River Lagoon.
Too many of its homes flood, as I’ve witnessed for decades . On Thursday, Theresa Martin, property owners association president, told me about damage from Milton and the need for Indian River County to do a better job of managing the stormwater.
She’s right. The kind of flooding that damages homes regularly is not acceptable.
Good information matters
It’s probably impossible to replace the regular-guy, engaging personality Nate McCollum had as the county employee who kept residents as calm as possible during regular cable TV briefings for hurricanes in the 2000s.
He was great in the days leading to Milton, doing videos with me , radio with Bob Soos and press conferences. And while the National Weather Service has the best information and supplies the county with it, Lloyd has local knowledge we can trust.
He told me Tuesday to plan to be off the streets by noon Wednesday — the storm with tornadoes hit between 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. ― then pretty much nailed the time of when we’d start feeling Milton’s tropical storm-force wind. He was right on when he said to be prepared for 45 to 55 mph sustained winds and 70 to 80 mph gusts.
And, in Wednesday’s press conference, Sheriff Eric Flowers was spot on with the time when it could be possible bridges could close for high winds: midnight to 3 a.m.
Lloyd also served as a county ambassador, letting folks evacuating from the west coast know our shelters had capacity to hold them, too.
“We are here to help you,” Lloyd said of the team of county employees.
“While many save for a rainy day, nobody can overcome the kind of torrential rain and wind Milton brought,” Pickering said in a prepared statement. “This financial support will be distributed through our trusted United Way to local charities to help those who need it most.”
I hope we can all get behind efforts like this or any others to help our neighbors in need.
Meantime, many of my TCPalm peers have dealt with similar kinds of challenges our community has, from having no power to having limited or no cellphone service and internet, critical to doing our jobs in a 21 st century world and 24/7 news cycle.
I’ve got to single one out ― Kaila Jones, based in Indian River County, whose hurricane videos have allowed us to see some unusual things, such as Milton damage in the Bethel Creek area and flooding in the area near Sandridge Golf Club. She even took video and images from a helicopter.
