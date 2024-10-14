Opinion: Hurricane Milton spawns tornadoes, good info, aid for Vero Beach, Spanish Lakes

If you’re like me, you might have been awake at 1:54 a.m. Thursday, listening to the creaks, whooshes, knocks, croaking and rattles associated with tropical storm-type weather.

For about three hours, before I lost internet access, I tracked Hurricane Milton’s approach on the MyRadar app and windspeeds (47 sustained, 70 gusts maximum, about midnight) on the National Weather Service website for Vero Beach Regional Airport . (A subsequent report cited an airport gust of 84 mph at 6:10 a.m..)

No matter how many times you’ve sat through a hurricane ― count me in for nearly 40 years of them in Florida — the noise is unsettling. To me, more unsettling than the 98 tornado warnings the weather service delivered to South Florida cellphones the day before from its Tampa Bay, Melbourne and Miami centers.

It truly was, as Martin County Sheriff William Snyder termed it, a tornado “swarm,” the first time in more than 50 years as a South Florida lawman he’d seen anything like it. It was the largest outbreak of tornadoes in the 35-year history of the NWS in Melbourne.

Remembering Tropical Storm Gordon

The devastating impact of tornadoes in our own community — and the deaths and destruction our neighbors in Spanish Lakes Country Club Village faced — was the biggest of several takeaways of the storm for me:

I learned not to take my safety from tornadoes for granted, not that I can cower in fear. It's important to prepare for the worst, as Vero Beach’s Mike Brownstein told me he did when his daughter called from Miami to tell him a tornado was headed to his home near the city marina.

She’d been watching a YouTube storm-chasing streamer ― perhaps Ryan Hall , who my son in southern Indiana watches during tornado breakouts and suggested I watch Wednesday ― when she saw a tornado approach his home. And less than a minute later, it struck nearby, damaging his home and messing up his yard.

The tornadoes and Spanish Lakes tragedy reminded me of Tropical Storm Gordon , which headed this way from north of Fort Myers Nov. 15, 1994, according to the weather service . One of two tornadoes on Florida's east coast killed a person and injured 40 as 50 manufactured homes were demolished and 100 damaged in Barefoot Bay and Snug Harbor, just north of the Indian River County line, according to Press Journal archives.

At the time, the damage struck me as an example ― as Hurricane Andrew did in 1992, but more proximate — of how close we can be to losing it all to Mother Nature.

Among some other takeaways:

Fix ongoing flooding issues

Many of us take stormwater drainage for granted, but floods are an every-storm occurrence for some people.

In 2004’s Hurricane Frances , water in the deep swale in my backyard never got high enough to reach the drain that empties into the canal across the street. Frances was the highest I’d ever seen it, after 20 inches of rain.

After 7 inches of rain in the prelude to Milton, from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, it was the first time in 30 years the water reached that drain. It was so high I could not see the drain.

As taxed as the Indian River Farms Water Control District canal was across the street, it did an amazing job draining the swales and stormwater from the rights of way and streets. David Gunter, the district’s superintendent, told me the day before Milton he was “cautiously optimistic” about the hurricane.

The water never has threatened my home.

That can’t be said of other Indian River County home, including many in Rockridge, just south of Vero Beach and 17 th Street near canals that lead to the Indian River Lagoon.

Too many of its homes flood, as I’ve witnessed for decades . On Thursday, Theresa Martin, property owners association president, told me about damage from Milton and the need for Indian River County to do a better job of managing the stormwater.

She’s right. The kind of flooding that damages homes regularly is not acceptable.

Good information matters

It’s probably impossible to replace the regular-guy, engaging personality Nate McCollum had as the county employee who kept residents as calm as possible during regular cable TV briefings for hurricanes in the 2000s.

Ryan Lloyd, the county’s deputy director of emergency services, takes a more direct, matter-of-fact approach .

He was great in the days leading to Milton, doing videos with me , radio with Bob Soos and press conferences. And while the National Weather Service has the best information and supplies the county with it, Lloyd has local knowledge we can trust.

He told me Tuesday to plan to be off the streets by noon Wednesday — the storm with tornadoes hit between 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. ― then pretty much nailed the time of when we’d start feeling Milton’s tropical storm-force wind. He was right on when he said to be prepared for 45 to 55 mph sustained winds and 70 to 80 mph gusts.

And, in Wednesday’s press conference, Sheriff Eric Flowers was spot on with the time when it could be possible bridges could close for high winds: midnight to 3 a.m.

Lloyd also served as a county ambassador, letting folks evacuating from the west coast know our shelters had capacity to hold them, too.

“We are here to help you,” Lloyd said of the team of county employees.

Resourcefulness in other areas

As it has done following prior local hurricanes, the United Way of Indian River County has created a disaster response and recovery fund. You can contribute at unitedwayirc.org/hurricane .

Jeff Pickering, president and CEO of the Indian River Community Foundation , announced it would donate $1 million to the cause.

“While many save for a rainy day, nobody can overcome the kind of torrential rain and wind Milton brought,” Pickering said in a prepared statement. “This financial support will be distributed through our trusted United Way to local charities to help those who need it most.”

I hope we can all get behind efforts like this or any others to help our neighbors in need.

Meantime, many of my TCPalm peers have dealt with similar kinds of challenges our community has, from having no power to having limited or no cellphone service and internet, critical to doing our jobs in a 21 st century world and 24/7 news cycle.

I’ve got to single one out ― Kaila Jones, based in Indian River County, whose hurricane videos have allowed us to see some unusual things, such as Milton damage in the Bethel Creek area and flooding in the area near Sandridge Golf Club. She even took video and images from a helicopter.

Thank you to everyone who makes life easier for others while we deal with the aftermath of Milton, facing seven more weeks of hurricane season.

This column reflects the opinion of Laurence Reisman. Contact him via email at larry.reisman@tcpalm.com, phone at 772-978-2223, Facebook.com/larryreisman or X @LaurenceReisman .

If you are a subscriber, thank you. If not, become a subscriber to get the latest local news on the latest local news on the Treasure Coast.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Opinion: Hurricane Milton spawns tornadoes, good info, aid for Vero Beach, Spanish Lakes