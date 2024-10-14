District Volleyball preview: Treasure Coast brackets look heading into tournament play Monday

The high school athletic calendar officially flips the page to playoff time as volleyball is the first fall sport to begin its postseason with district tournaments getting underway on Monday.

Jensen Beach and St. Edward’s are the two local programs looking to defend their hardware. Each school walked away with titles last season, with the Falcons claiming their 15th district crown in 20 years. Neither garnered a top seed in their respective bracket this season.

That distinction goes to Vero Beach, as the team has already matched its win total from a year ago en route to the No. 1 seed in District 8-7A. Vero seeks its first state playoff berth since 2021 while Fort Pierce Central, Martin County and Okeechobee, who each qualified a year ago, aim to return to regionals.

Who else will punch its ticket to the state postseason?

Here’s a look at the six districts which include an area squad.

District 8-7A

Seeds

Vero Beach (15-4) - Bye Jupiter (17-4) - Bye Fort Pierce Central (14-9) - Bye St. Lucie West Centennial (11-8) Treasure Coast (8-7)

Quarterfinals - 6 p.m. Tuesday

No. 5 Treasure Coast at No. 4 St. Lucie West Centennial

Semifinals - 6 p.m. Wednesday

Titans/Eagles winner at No. 1 Vero Beach; No. 3 Fort Pierce Central at No. 2 Jupiter

Finals - 6 p.m. Thursday

Semifinal winners at higher seed

Note: Last year, these five schools were grouped in District 7-7A, which resulted in Jupiter extending its string of district titles with a sweep of Central in the finals. The Cobras exacted some revenge earlier this season with a five-set home win over the Warriors, but round two will be on the Warriors’ home court. Central last captured a district trophy in 2019 and has finished as runner-up every year since.

Back in 2020, Vero Beach was the first to deny the Cobras in this current stretch. Vero also dismissed Central twice this season, first in three sets on Sept. 24 behind 36 combined kills from Ella Gravlee and Aracelys Sanchez and 44 assists from Ellie Smith. The second victory also finished three sets during the Swing for the Cure tournament. However, Vero Beach’s lone non-tournament defeat in 2024 came on Aug. 27 at home against Jupiter in a five-set nailbiter.

Between the top-three seeds, the right matchup may determine who is the last team standing.

Finals prediction: Vero Beach over Fort Pierce Central

District 8-6A

Seeds

Dwyer (9-10) - Bye Martin County (8-15) - Bye Royal Palm Beach (12-6) - Tournament host for semifinals and finals Seminole Ridge (9-9) Forest Hill (5-8) Fort Pierce Westwood (1-13)

Quarterfinals - 6 p.m. Tuesday

No. 5 Forest Hill at No. 4 Seminole Ridge, 6 p.m.; No. 6 Fort Pierce Westwood at No. 3 Royal Palm Beach, 6 p.m.

Semifinals - Wednesday

Hawks/Falcons winner vs. No. 1 Dwyer; Wildcats/Panthers winner vs. No. 2 Martin County

Finals - 7 p.m. Thursday

Semifinal winners

Note: Currently the first team on the outside looking in in Region 2-6A, the Tigers hope to ride the momentum from a solid showing at the Swing for the Cure tournament, as the team placed second in its division.

Martin County is sandwiched between two teams it dropped regular-season matches. No. 3 Royal Palm Beach defeated the Tigers 3-2 on Sept. 4 while top-seeded Dwyer bested them in four sets last Monday.

Emelia Glover has been Martin County’s most productive player, with the junior middle hitter pacing the area with 247 kills.

Finals prediction: Dwyer over Royal Palm Beach

District 8-5A

Seeds

Okeechobee (14-3) - Bye Jensen Beach (11-11) - Bye South Fork (11-11) John Carroll Catholic (8-4) Sebastian River (8-7) Port St. Lucie (2-11)

Quarterfinals - 6 p.m. Monday

No. 5 Sebastian River at No. 4 John Carroll Catholic; No. 6 Port St. Lucie at No. 3 South Fork

Semifinals - 6 p.m. Tuesday

Rams/Sharks winner at No. 1 Okeechobee; Bulldogs/Jaguars at No. 2 Jensen Beach

Finals - 7 p.m. Thursday

Semifinal winners at higher seed

Note: Is this the year Okeechobee dethrones the area’s volleyball standard? Jensen Beach has owned the Brahmans to the tune of 23 straight victories, including wins in three of the last four district finals. Okeechobee’s last win in this matchup came in 2010.

If the two teams meet again, it will be in a district final on the Brahmans’ home floor. The squads were unable to measure up against one another as their Oct. 8 date was canceled due to Hurricane Milton.

Meanwhile, in the first season in program history without legendary head coach Mike Sawtelle roaming the sidelines, Jensen Beach went 11-11 under Whitney Bailey, Sawtelle’s successor.

Both playoff bound if the season ended today, South Fork and John Carroll Catholic enter the tournament as dangerous dark horses. The Bulldogs have won seven of their last nine matches, and while they lost both times, they took a set off Jensen Beach in each of two regular-season meetings.

The Rams are winners of their last six matches. They clipped the Brahams in four sets on Aug. 27 behind 21 digs from Kaylee Maikranz.

Finals prediction: Jensen Beach over Okeechobee

District 12-3A

Seeds

King’s Academy (14-5) - Bye Cardinal Newman (15-7) - Bye Lincoln Park Academy (6-6) - Bye Somerset Academy-Canyons (6-7) Somerset College Prep Academy (9-8)

Quarterfinals - 6 p.m. Monday

No. 5 Somerset College Prep Academy at No. 4 Somerset Academy-Canyons

Semifinals - 6 p.m. Tuesday

Spartans/Cougars winner at No. 1 King’s Academy; No. 3 Lincoln Park Academy at No. 2 Cardinal Newman

Finals - 6 p.m. Thursday

Semifinal winners at higher seed

Note: LPA has enjoyed noteworth triumphs against Treasure Coast and Somerset College Prep Academy and took the likes of Okeechobee, Martin County and Pine to the limit.

The Greyhounds are 10th in Region 3-3A, but face a massive deficit for the final at-large berth. That belongs right now to Cardinal Newman, LPA’s semifinal opponent. The Crusaders are led by junior outside hitter Ava Castro, who is second in Florida with 429 kills.

King’s Academy, the top seed in the bracket, is ranked fifth in Class 3A and 18th overall in the state.

Finals prediction: King’s Academy over Cardinal Newman

District 8-1A

Seeds

Brevard HEAT (19-1) - Bye Merritt Island Christian (9-11) - Bye and Tournament host for semifinals and finals St. Edward’s (8-11) - Bye Calvary Chapel Academy (7-11) Master’s Academy (7-9)

Quarterfinals - 5 p.m. Monday

No. 5 Master’s Academy at No. 4 Calvary Chapel Academy

Semifinals - Tuesday

Patriots/Eagles winner vs. No. 1 Brevard HEAT; No. 3 St. Edward’s vs. No. 2 Merritt Island Christian

Finals - 7 p.m. Thursday

Semifinal winners

Note: St. Edward’s and Brevard HEAT had dueled in three consecutive district finals, with the Pirates emerging victorious in two occurences. Yet, a fourth meeting isn’t a guarantee as St. Edward’s would have to defeat the tournament host.

Merritt Island Christian swept two matches this season against the Pirates, including a five-set road win on Sept. 16. St. Edward’s is 0-3 in 2024 against the two top seeds.

With the Cougars holding the final at-large spot in the region and the Pirates right behind, Tuesday’s semifinal match would likely decide who has more volleyball to look forward to after districts.

Finals prediction: Brevard HEAT over Merritt Island Christian

District 13-1A

Seeds

Lake Worth Christian (10-11) - Bye Pine School (12-6) - Bye Berean Christian (11-4) Trinity Christian Academy (10-7) Atlantic Christian (13-7) - Tournament host for semifinals and finals Morningside Academy (10-7)

Quarterfinals - 7 p.m. Tuesday

No. 5 Atlantic Christian at No. 4 Trinity Christian Academy; No. 6 Morningside Academy at No. 3 Berean Christian

Semifinals - Thursday

Sharks/Warriors winner vs. No. 1 Lake Worth Christian; Bulldogs/Eagles winner vs. No. 2 Pine School

Finals - 7 p.m. Friday

Semifinal winners

Note: The only team without a winning record so happens to be the top seed.

Playing one of the hardest schedules in the region, Lake Worth Christian is the squad to beat despite ending the regular season one game under .500, though one of its wins came at Pine's expense. The Knights were dropped by the Defenders in four sets at home on Aug. 27.

Pine finished 12-6 with a pair of Swans leading the way. Junior outside hitter Karolina Swan posted an area-best 57 aces to go with a team-best 183 kills while freshman libero Juliette Swan paces the area with 356 digs.

Despite a three-game slide to end the regular season, the Knights, who ranked sixth in Region 4-1A, are fairly safe to qualify for the state playoffs for the first time since 2019.

Finals prediction: Pine over Lake Worth Christian

FHSAA rankings

Vero Beach (26.699) - second in Region 2-7A, eighth in Class 7A, 30th overall

Fort Pierce Central (20.785) - sixth in Region 2-7A, 19th in Class 7A, 70th overall

Okeechobee (17.112) - third in Region 2-5A, 13th in Class 5A, 98th overall

Jensen Beach (16.49) - fourth in Region 2-5A, 14th in Class 5A, 106th overall

South Fork (12.069) - sixth in Region 2-5A, 21st in Class 5A, 161st overall

St. Lucie West Centennial (12.053) - 10th in Region 2-7A, 37th in Class 7A, 162nd overall

John Carroll Catholic (11.542) - seventh in Region 2-5A, 23rd in Class 5A, 169th overall

Pine (6.824) - sixth in Region 4-1A, 18th in Class 1A, 260th overall

Martin County (4.992) - eighth in Region 2-6A, 45th in Class 6A, 288th overall

Sebastian River (4.561) - 13th in Region 2-5A, 42nd in Class 5A, 293rd overall

St. Edward’s (3.751) - seventh in Region 2-1A, 23rd in Class 1A, 308th overall

Lincoln Park Academy (3.412) - 10th in Region 3-3A, 44th in Class 3A, 314th overall

Somerset College Prep (0.825) - 13th in Region 3-3A, 50th in Class 3A, 358th overall

Treasure Coast (0.472) - 18th in Region 2-7A, 62nd in Class 7A, 369th overall

Morningside Academy (-3.847) - 14th in Region 4-1A, 43rd in Class 1A, 448th overall

Master’s Academy (-7.192) - 14th in Region 2-1A, 57th in Class 1A, 493rd overall

Port St. Lucie (-10.148) - 20th in Region 2-5A, 69th in Class 5A, 537th overall

Fort Pierce Westwood (-18.709) - 18th in Region 2-6A, 87th in Class 6A, 624th overall

Patrick Bernadeau is a sports reporter for Treasure Coast Newspapers. He can be reached at 772-985-9692, on X at @PatBernadeau or via email at pbernadeau@gannett.com.

