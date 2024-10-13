Hurricane Milton: Deadly, devastating storm impacts felt across the Treasure Coast

The Treasure Coast didn’t take a direct hit from Hurricane Milton , but the historic loss of life and devastation trail caused by powerful tornadoes that preceded the Category 3 storm’s landfall will likely be remembered as if it had.

At least six people died in St. Lucie County Wednesday following suspected tornadoes that ripped through Spanish Lakes County Club Village and other areas near Lakewood Park in northern Fort Pierce, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sheriff Keith Pearson confirmed on Thursday.

“Our hearts go out to everybody who’s been affected by this,” DeSantis said .

At least 17 people have died in connection with the storm’s statewide destruction and flooding, state officials said Friday.

Hurricane Milton made landfall Wednesday night near Siesta Key with 120 mph winds that tore through Gulf Coast communities and spun off clusters of dangerous tornadoes across Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties before exiting on Florida's east coast Thursday.

More than a dozen suspected tornadoes across the region flipped cars, snapped trees, twisted metal, shredded roofs, and downed powerlines.

The highest reported wind gusts were 84 mph recorded at 2:10 a.m. Thursday at Vero Beach Regional Airport. Treasure Coast International Airport in Fort Pierce recorded gusts of 60 mph around midnight, and Witham Field in Stuart clocked gusts up to 62 mph around 5 a.m. Thursday.

From Sebastian to Fort Pierce, 6 to 10 inches of rainfall was recorded in 48 hours, based on radar estimates. Martin County measured less, from under an inch to as high as 2.5 inches.

Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie told reporters more than 120 tornado warnings were issued statewide Wednesday. Actual tornadoes must be confirmed by weather officials after the storm, but radar on Wednesday indicated possibly 20 to 25 tornadoes touched down across the state.

Within 24 hours of Milton’s landfall, Florida Power & Light Co. reported that in the tri-county area, power had been restored to 129,990 customers while 73,050 were still without power .

Here’s a closer look at how Hurricane Milton impacted the Treasure Coast.

St. Lucie County

At Spanish Lakes Country Club Village, a search-and-rescue effort lasted several days at the ravaged retirement community with mostly seasonal residents that suffered catastrophic damage.

Initially four people were confirmed dead, then a fifth during a Thursday press briefing with DeSantis and other officials gathered at the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office on Midway Road, in Fort Pierce. Later that day, Pearson confirmed a sixth fatality.

“There’s nothing left but just a pile of rubble … There’s no front door to these homes,” Pearson said. “This is just trailers that are completely destroyed.”

Six tornadoes landed within a 20-minute period, he said, that flipped over cars with people inside and blew a tractor-trailer off Interstate 95.

“This is an incident that I’ve never seen here on the Treasure Coast,” Pearson said. “Nobody could prepare for this.”

He and DeSantis spoke at the Sheriff’s Office in front of a crumpled steel structure that was used to store high-water vehicles, located behind the agency’s main building. Several patrol vehicles were damaged with crushed windows and roofs, but no injuries were reported.

At Lakewood Park Church, just down the road from Spanish Lakes Country Club Village, a large section of the sanctuary roof was ripped off, windows were blown out, several large trees were uprooted and thrown around the property, including one that was lodged into the windshield of a nearby Lexus.

Mohammed Chowdhury, owner of Paradise Pines Citgo in Lakewood Park, made the decision to close his store approximately 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, minutes after receiving a tornado warning.

Five minutes later, a tornado ripped through the store and gas station. No one was in the store when the tornado hit.

The roof was destroyed, a power pole was downed and the metal covering and one of the concrete pillars that one protected Paradise Pines' gas pumps had been thrown dozens of feet away into some nearby trees.

"I don't know, it's very tough," said Chowdhury, who has owned the store for 20 years. "I've never seen it like this."

Across the county, social media posts showed the devastation caused to neighborhoods by tornados. One image showed a large commercial dumpster resting on the roof of a house.

Other areas hardest hit by suspected tornadoes include Portofino Shores, Holiday Pines, Lakewood Park, South Florida Logistics Center 95, and Sunnier Palms Park and Campground.

Indian River County

Four confirmed tornadoes touched down in Indian River County, according to Emergency Management Coordinator Ryan Lloyd.

He called Wednesday “a historic and tragic day” and "one of the worst known, or the most worst known, tornado outbreaks in modern history for our area."

Two people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries from the tornadoes, but no deaths were reported, officials said.

On Thursday, damage to buildings and infrastructure from severe weather , including flooding, was seen across Vero Beach and all of Indian River County following the storm’s exit into the Atlantic Ocean.

Forest Service, National Guard and other Emergency Operations Center operatives went house-to-house checking on the Central Beach neighborhood, Vero Beach City Manager Monte Falls said Thursday.

More than 9 inches of rain fell throughout Vero Beach over 24 hours, according to Falls.

The Vero Beach Regional Airport saw unprecedented flooding.

“We have never seen flooding at the Vero Beach Regional Airport like this before,” Airport Director Todd Scher said Wednesday. “The runways are underwater, and the newly formed lake extends from the Piper Aircraft building to 43rd Avenue.”

Snapped trees, twisted metal from toppled railway-crossing devices and traffic lights shattered on the ground near utility lines draped across roadways were seen just east of downtown Vero Beach, at Commerce Avenue along 20th Street and 20th Place. Heavy flooding was seen in yards and off roadsides along 43rd Avenue.

Several roofs were ripped off sheds along State Road 60 in the western part of the county.

Across South Indian River County, along 20th Avenue to 5th Street and Oslo Road, damage to trees and traffic infrastructure was seen with debris and standing water in yards of homes throughout neighborhoods.

Damage to businesses, snapped railway arms, uprooted trees and even a few vehicles with heavy body damage and broken windows were seen in a commercial area near a South U.S. 1 intersection.

Several vehicles at nearby Chrysler-Jeep and Nissan dealerships were strewn with debris while entire trees were blown onto new Jeeps along the outer rows of the lots.

Ken Emanuel, owner of Gentlemen’s Cut and Grooming, said Wednesday night he found what looked like “a war zone” at the South Vero Square plaza.

“It was a tornado,” Emanuel said Thursday. “I came here late last night and it was pretty rough.”

A 2-mile stretch along the west side of State Road A1A in Vero Beach became a path of uprooted trees, downed power lines, blocked roads, and palms and ancient oaks snapped in half.

The damage caused authorities to keep the Alma Lee Loy and Merrill Barber bridges closed even after tropical storm-force winds had subsided.

Martin County

Apparent tornadoes ravaged portions of southern Martin County Wednesday, tearing through roofs , downing trees and strewing debris onto roadways.

Tree limbs were cracked, full trees were knocked over and signs were knocked down.

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said people were calling 911 dispatchers saying they were trapped.

"We had one woman who was picked up by the winds inside her house and thrown out into the lawn where her leg was broken,” Snyder said Thursday. “It was an apocalyptic feel to the night's activities."

The Sheriff's Office shared photos of three destroyed homes on Southeast Burning Tree Circle via social media Wednesday night, along with video of the suspected tornado.

Numerous deputies, Snyder included, were on-call throughout Wednesday night clearing roadways and neighborhoods as more than 500 storm-related calls for service poured into 911 dispatchers.

"We did that all over the county, surface roads, surface streets with trees down, and we had a couple deputies go to the hospital," he said. "One got his foot broken because they were cutting a tree and the trunk fell on his foot."

A curfew Snyder issued at 9 p.m. Wednesday expired at 6 a.m. Thursday.

A number of homes in the Country Club Cove community east of Southeast Dixie Highway and north of Southeast Cove Road sustained severe roof damage.

To the north, in the Rocky Point community, residents recounted what they said was a tornado that came through.

Marion Gordon on Thursday morning was outside the Country Club Cove home in which she’d lived since 1990, which had severe damage. She said her air conditioner was damaged and her roof was “gone.”

“I went through four hurricanes,” Gordon said. “If we didn't get this tornado, I would be fine.”

To the north in Rocky Point, vegetation, coconuts, limbs and other debris littered streets, as the entire roof of a home in the 4500 block of Southeast Robertson Road was missing.

Multiple homes also were destroyed or damaged by suspected tornadoes Wednesday in the Mariner Sands Community in Stuart, sheriff’s officials confirmed.

The band and chorus rooms at Murray Middle School, in unincorporated Martin County south of Southeast Cove Road, sustained significant damage, with the roof being ripped off one room and lesser damage to another, said Derek Lowe, Martin County School District spokesperson.

“Murray Middle is definitely our school that's sustained the most damage,” Lowe said.

Meanwhile, there was a hurricane and a tropical system being tracked Friday in the Atlantic Ocean by the National Hurricane Center but neither was a problem to land.

