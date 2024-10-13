Open in App
    Poll: What's your favorite place on the Treasure Coast for stone crabs?

    By Staff report,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17nKmK_0w54Q4st00

    It's stone crab season in the Sunshine State.

    Only the claws are harvested during the short season. The crabs are returned to the water to regrow their claws.

    A handful of seafood restaurants and retail plan to sell stone crabs or offer them as a special menu options during the season, which runs from Oct. 15 through May 1.

    What's your favorite place on the Treasure Coast for stone crabs?

    If you don't see your favorite listed, type your selection into the "other" box. And if you can't see the poll below or you're having trouble with it, click here to go directly to it.

    • Basin Seafood Market & Kitchen, Stuart
    • Tausha’s Seafood Market, Stuart
    • New England Fish Market & Restaurant, Jensen Beach
    • Adventure Seafood, Jensen Beach
    • Conchy Joe’s Seafood Restaurant & Bar, Jensen Beach
    • Pelican Seafood Company, Fort Pierce
    • Rhonda’s Seafood, Vero Beach
    • Joey and Kimmy’s Seafood Market & Restaurant, Vero Beach

    This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Poll: What's your favorite place on the Treasure Coast for stone crabs?

    Sandra
    1d ago
    The inlets where i always have gotten mine ! i remember my first ( allowed 2 take 1 claw) was 79 , i was so proud of myself ,was a big lod boy ,came frome behind n grgrabbed low on the claws (with gloves on) he just pulled his claws close to his body n impaled my hands on his sharp body ! i got my claw but he certainly got his pound of flesh n bood !
