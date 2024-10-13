Poll: What's your favorite place on the Treasure Coast for stone crabs?

It's stone crab season in the Sunshine State.

Only the claws are harvested during the short season. The crabs are returned to the water to regrow their claws.

A handful of seafood restaurants and retail plan to sell stone crabs or offer them as a special menu options during the season, which runs from Oct. 15 through May 1.

What's your favorite place on the Treasure Coast for stone crabs?

Basin Seafood Market & Kitchen, Stuart

Tausha’s Seafood Market, Stuart

New England Fish Market & Restaurant, Jensen Beach

Adventure Seafood, Jensen Beach

Conchy Joe’s Seafood Restaurant & Bar, Jensen Beach

Pelican Seafood Company, Fort Pierce

Rhonda’s Seafood, Vero Beach

Joey and Kimmy’s Seafood Market & Restaurant, Vero Beach

