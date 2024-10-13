Open in App
    • TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

    5 must-eat Old Florida iconic seafoods found on the Treasure Coast

    By Laurie K. Blandford, Treasure Coast Newspapers,

    2 days ago

    From fish to shrimp and crab to conch, here are five must-eat Old Florida iconic seafoods.

    Smak talk: Fish dips made on Treasure Coast continue Old Florida tradition

    Florida fish dip

    Made from smoked fish typically mixed with mayonnaise, spices and citrus juice. Mostly tuna, wahoo, snapper, kingfish or mahi-mahi.

    It's commonly called "smak," but that is the Summerlin family's trademarked name. “Everybody says it means ‘smoked mackerel, amberjack, kingfish,’ and that’s not true,” company owner Brian Fogal told TCPalm in 2021. “From what they passed down to me … it meant ‘tasty’ in a bunch of different languages."

    Florida stone crabs

    Only claws harvested, then crabs returned to water to regrow claws. Sauté or steam them, then serve with butter and lime or creamy mustard sauce.

    Florida conch

    Clean, white meat is harvested from the marine snail and often found in conch chowder and conch fritters.

    Key West pink shrimp vs. Gulf white shrimp

    Pinks are sweet, flavorful and hearty but tender. Whites are slightly more tender with softer and easier-to-peel shells.

    Rock shrimp

    Shells are thick and the meat is sweet, briny and firm. Intense flavor closer to lobster.

    Laurie K. Blandford is TCPalm's entertainment reporter dedicated to finding the best things to do on the Treasure Coast. Email her at laurie.blandford@tcpalm.com . Sign up for her What To Do in 772 weekly newsletter at profile.tcpalm.com/newsletters/manage.

    This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: 5 must-eat Old Florida iconic seafoods found on the Treasure Coast

