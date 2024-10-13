The Source's wing sauce becomes fundraiser for homeless; find it at local restaurants

Being called sweet and spicy is a true compliment for The Source when told how delicious their sauce is.

Not only delicious, their sauce is award-winning, thanks to the culinary team and creative staff of the Vero Beach nonprofit who work to end homelessness in Indian River County. Together they developed a product of their own that is being sold to the public and nearby restaurants with 100% of the proceeds going directly towards that mission.

Sometimes it takes inspiration to make something happen. In this case, it started with Anthony “Tony” Zorbaugh, executive director of The Source, who still feels the loss of the assistant executive director of The Source, his close ally and dear friend Maureen “MO” Archer, who passed away unexpectedly in 2022 at 39 years old.

“Maureen was passionate for food and worked diligently for the less fortunate," says Zorbaugh. "Her compassion and enthusiasm for helping people to become dignified in their lives was paramount to her. We all needed to take that loss, that negative and turn it into a positive, and so we created this sauce that would identify with MO’s Caribbean roots and produced a sweet and spicy product … much like her personality.”

The sauce was established the year of Maureen’s death and brought great triumphs at local food competitions, winning first place and fan favorite awards for wings made with MO Sauce. That success spurred The Source team to bottle it and offer it for sale to the community.

“We are in talks with a number of local restaurants who seem interested in using MO Sauce on their menu offerings," says Jonathan Orozco, development director. "In fact, Lee Olsen, general manager of Waldo’s Restaurant & Bar on Ocean Drive in Vero Beach, is so excited about the product, he is purchasing the sauce and has added it to his new menu as a choice for his customers.

"Waldo’s is not alone. To date, we have also added on Mrs. Mac’s Fillin’ Station located on Old Dixie Highway as well as Johnny D’s Market & Bistro located on A1A. These are huge accomplishments for our organization.”

”We are always looking at ways that our organization can be self-sustainable, over and beyond the generous donations and grants we receive," continues Zorbaugh. "We have two active food trucks and a successful catering operation, now MO Sauce is another way we can achieve that.”

The colorful 10-ounce bottles, which feature Archer’s smiling face, are on sale from their Dignity Food Trucks that appear daily around town and at local activities, or by ordering it with Development Director Jonathan Orozco at 772-564-0202.

“We might say, it’s a little bit of this, and a little bit of that, but the bottom line is that MO Sauce is made with every bit of love,” said Orozco.

The Source is a Christian social outreach ministry that has been empowering communities into a lifestyle of service for the homeless since 1995. For more information on The Source and MO Sauce, contact Zorbaugh or Orozco at 772-564-0202, or visit www.iamthesource.org .

