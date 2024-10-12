Comcast has restored service to 64% of customers Saturday; unclear how long for the rest

Comcast on Saturday reported restoring service to 64% of its customers statewide impacted by Hurricane Milton, according to a noon update posted to the company’s storm response page .

Some Treasure Coast Comcast customers who rely on Xfinity for their Wi-Fi and data service may still be waiting Saturday to get back online, especially if the power is out, according to Comcast officials.

About 40,180 customers on Saturday in Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin counties remained without power , outage maps showed.

Generally, once power is restored to a home or business, Comcast’s services will be restored as well. Comcast suggests that once power returns, you should try resetting or restarting your devices.

It’s unclear exactly how many Comcast customers in the three counties remained without service on Saturday or when it will be restored.

“While I don't have a timeline to share with you, I can tell you Comcast has deployed hundreds of technicians - including some as far away as the Northeast - to help with Hurricane Milton restoration efforts,” said Steve Campion, Comcast Florida director of public relations, via email.

“The company has contracted additional crews to help repair damaged equipment and rebuild our network if needed. The work is ongoing, happening around-the-clock across impacted areas in Florida.”

Customers can visit this page and search by their address for more information about any service interruptions in their area.

Before Milton roared ashore Wednesday, Comcast opened more than 362,000 public Xfinity WiFi hotspots across the state. The free and public hotspots are open for anyone to use, including non-Xfinity customers.

Only areas that have power will have active hotspots. To learn how to get connected to an open hotspot, visit Comcast’s website.

Comcast customers displaced by Milton can request a ‘natural disaster pause’ on your account to avoid billing for up to six months.

To submit a request, visit Natural Disaster Customer Recovery Plan or call 1-800-XFINITY (934-6489). During the pause, your services will be suspended until your home’s connectivity is restored.

