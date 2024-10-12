Where to get the best bagels on the Treasure Coast

The origin of bagels is somewhat murky. The more widely circulated story is about a baker in Vienna who wanted to pay tribute to the late 17th century King of Poland, who saved the Austrians from Turkish invaders.

Some say German migrants made them from pretzel dough and brought them to Poland, where Jewish Poles adopted and adapted them, reshaping them into the circular form we know today.

We know for sure they eventually became a popular street food in Poland and were associated with the working-class, before making their way to the U.S.

Here are the best bagel shops in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties.

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY

Beach Bum Bagel

Beach Bum Bagel has been serving Vero Beach breakfast and lunch since 2000. Along with bagels, it features a variety of burgers, sandwiches and salads. Bagel flavors include plain, everything, sesame seed, onion, French toast, pumpernickel and asiago. Cream cheese flavors include scallion, vegetable, olive, strawberry and chocolate chip.

2263 14th Ave., Vero Beach; 772-492-6773 ; website

Brooklyn Water Bagel

Brooklyn Water Bagel uses "Brooklynized" water to boil their bagels before baking them fresh daily. The proprietary water treatment system replicates the composition of the water that flows through the Catskill Mountains in upstate New York into the homes of Brooklyn residents, its website says. The traditional New York-style bagels are crunchy on the outside and chewy on the inside. It offers bagel, bread, wrap and roll options. Bagel flavors include asiago, black Russian, cinnamon raisin, everything, garlic, plain, poppy and sesame. It serves breakfast all day, with signature sandwiches such as corned beef hash, pastrami, egg and cheese and chicken, egg and cheese. Lunch includes the Little Italy, roasted turkey, bacon and avocado, bagel dog and tuna melt.

5240 U.S. 1, Vero Beach; 772-257-7459; website

Coastal Bagels

Coastal Bagels opened in 2024 and is owned by Nicholas Santomassi and his parents, Phil and Patricia. Phil owned nine bagel shops, including other Coastal Bagels, before deciding to sell them and move to Vero Beach. The bagel shop offers fresh bagels daily and serves bagels with simple spreads, as well as bagel breakfast and lunch sandwiches.

777 37th St., Vero Beach; 772-492-6407; website

ST. LUCIE COUNTY

Bagel Brothers of New York

Bagel Brothers of New York uses a family recipe that has been passed on and represents the satisfying route of natural eating. The bagels are mixed from scratch to ensure the decades-old traditional flavor is unchanged. It features locally farmed vegetable cream cheese spreads. Menu items include bagel breakfast and Nova sandwiches, crispy chicken sandwiches, burritos, omelets and other baked goods. Bagel flavors include cheese, cheddar bacon chive, everything, spinach Parmesan, blueberry, pesto mozzarella, egg and plain.

10802 Tradition Parkway, Port St. Lucie; 772-345-1770 website

Treasure Coast Bagel Bakery

Treasure Coast Bagel Bakery is a family-owned business with 25 years of experience. It is co-owned by Carmine Barbaro, who has owned shops in New York, New Jersey and North Carolina, and Ali Green, the daughter he never knew he had until he retired to Florida. It offers New York-style bagels that are made fresh in-store daily. Bagel flavors include poppy, asiago, marble, garlic, salt, egg, jalapeńo cheddar, egg everything, blueberry and French toast. Spreads include veggie, scallion, blueberry, strawberry, lox, olive and pimento and sun-dried tomato. It serves breakfast and lunch sandwiches, salad sandwiches, cold cut sandwiches and other baked goods.

1471 S. U.S. 1, Fort Pierce; 772-742-8781; website

MARTIN COUNTY

Bagel Bistro

Bagel Bistro is owned by Frank Picard and Rhonda Rifelli and opened in 2021. It is the second storefront for the two, the other location being in Tequesta. Popular items include the bacon egg and cheese and the sunrise (bacon, cheese, hash browns and an over-easy egg). The bagels weigh 5 ounces and are baked fresh daily. It also offers muffins, scones, cookies, pancakes, quiche and crepes.

5663 S.E. Crooked Oak Ave., Hobe Sound; 772-210-2137; website

Bagel Bites Café

Bagel Bites Cafe is family-owned and operated. In addition to bagels, breakfast options include sandwiches and omelets, eggs and platters. There are lunch sandwiches and grilled cheese.

988 S.W. Martin Downs Blvd., Palm City; 772-283-7812; Facebook

Bagel Break

Bagel Break claims to be Martin County's "only" bagel shop with real New York-style bagels that are kettle-boiled and baked in a real stone oven, not steamed. It has Reubens, Philly cheesteaks, subs, wraps and chicken, tuna and egg salads. It serves breakfast and lunch. Bagel flavors include plain, sesame, everything, marble, rye, blueberry, sundried tomato, banana nut, egg, spinach, cran-orange and chocolate chip.

3187 Federal Highway, Jensen Beach; 772-692-3366; website

2395 S.E. Ocean Blvd., Stuart; 772-600-5860; website

Broadway Bagels and Deli

Broadway Bagels and Deli is located in the heart of historic Downtown Stuart and offers real New York-style bagels. Aside from bagels, it also offers burgers, sandwiches, omelets, wraps, soups and salads.

40 S.E. Ocean Blvd., Stuart; 772-872-6558; website

Max's Gourmet Bagels

Max's Gourmet Bagels is owned by Vaughn Hill and is located near downtown Stuart. It has a second location, Max's Bagel Cafe, which was opened later and is about three miles south. When it first opened, it was a donut shop but switched to bagels in the early 2000s. Popular menu items include the specialty cheese bagels, as well as its plan, everything and orange-cranberry bagels.

849 S.W. Federal Highway, Stuart; 772-223-7006

3319 S.E. Federal Highway, Stuart; 772-220-6724

