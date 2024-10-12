Open in App
    Where to get the best bagels on the Treasure Coast

    By Eve Pierpont, Treasure Coast Newspapers,

    2 days ago

    The origin of bagels is somewhat murky. The more widely circulated story is about a baker in Vienna who wanted to pay tribute to the late 17th century King of Poland, who saved the Austrians from Turkish invaders.

    Some say German migrants made them from pretzel dough and brought them to Poland, where Jewish Poles adopted and adapted them, reshaping them into the circular form we know today.

    We know for sure they eventually became a popular street food in Poland and were associated with the working-class, before making their way to the U.S.

    Here are the best bagel shops in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties.

    All things food: Roundups of the latest reviews, inspections, new and best restaurants

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GySaA_0w4BJlPT00

    INDIAN RIVER COUNTY

    Beach Bum Bagel

    Beach Bum Bagel has been serving Vero Beach breakfast and lunch since 2000. Along with bagels, it features a variety of burgers, sandwiches and salads. Bagel flavors include plain, everything, sesame seed, onion, French toast, pumpernickel and asiago. Cream cheese flavors include scallion, vegetable, olive, strawberry and chocolate chip.

    2263 14th Ave., Vero Beach; 772-492-6773 ; website

    Brooklyn Water Bagel

    Brooklyn Water Bagel uses "Brooklynized" water to boil their bagels before baking them fresh daily. The proprietary water treatment system replicates the composition of the water that flows through the Catskill Mountains in upstate New York into the homes of Brooklyn residents, its website says. The traditional New York-style bagels are crunchy on the outside and chewy on the inside. It offers bagel, bread, wrap and roll options. Bagel flavors include asiago, black Russian, cinnamon raisin, everything, garlic, plain, poppy and sesame. It serves breakfast all day, with signature sandwiches such as corned beef hash, pastrami, egg and cheese and chicken, egg and cheese. Lunch includes the Little Italy, roasted turkey, bacon and avocado, bagel dog and tuna melt.

    5240 U.S. 1, Vero Beach; 772-257-7459; website

    Coastal Bagels

    Coastal Bagels opened in 2024 and is owned by Nicholas Santomassi and his parents, Phil and Patricia. Phil owned nine bagel shops, including other Coastal Bagels, before deciding to sell them and move to Vero Beach. The bagel shop offers fresh bagels daily and serves bagels with simple spreads, as well as bagel breakfast and lunch sandwiches.

    777 37th St., Vero Beach; 772-492-6407; website

    ST. LUCIE COUNTY

    Bagel Brothers of New York

    Bagel Brothers of New York uses a family recipe that has been passed on and represents the satisfying route of natural eating. The bagels are mixed from scratch to ensure the decades-old traditional flavor is unchanged. It features locally farmed vegetable cream cheese spreads. Menu items include bagel breakfast and Nova sandwiches, crispy chicken sandwiches, burritos, omelets and other baked goods. Bagel flavors include cheese, cheddar bacon chive, everything, spinach Parmesan, blueberry, pesto mozzarella, egg and plain.

    10802 Tradition Parkway, Port St. Lucie; 772-345-1770 website

    Treasure Coast Bagel Bakery

    Treasure Coast Bagel Bakery is a family-owned business with 25 years of experience. It is co-owned by Carmine Barbaro, who has owned shops in New York, New Jersey and North Carolina, and Ali Green, the daughter he never knew he had until he retired to Florida. It offers New York-style bagels that are made fresh in-store daily. Bagel flavors include poppy, asiago, marble, garlic, salt, egg, jalapeńo cheddar, egg everything, blueberry and French toast. Spreads include veggie, scallion, blueberry, strawberry, lox, olive and pimento and sun-dried tomato. It serves breakfast and lunch sandwiches, salad sandwiches, cold cut sandwiches and other baked goods.

    1471 S. U.S. 1, Fort Pierce; 772-742-8781; website

    MARTIN COUNTY

    Bagel Bistro

    Bagel Bistro is owned by Frank Picard and Rhonda Rifelli and opened in 2021. It is the second storefront for the two, the other location being in Tequesta. Popular items include the bacon egg and cheese and the sunrise (bacon, cheese, hash browns and an over-easy egg). The bagels weigh 5 ounces and are baked fresh daily. It also offers muffins, scones, cookies, pancakes, quiche and crepes.

    5663 S.E. Crooked Oak Ave., Hobe Sound; 772-210-2137; website

    Bagel Bites Café

    Bagel Bites Cafe is family-owned and operated. In addition to bagels, breakfast options include sandwiches and omelets, eggs and platters. There are lunch sandwiches and grilled cheese.

    988 S.W. Martin Downs Blvd., Palm City; 772-283-7812; Facebook

    Bagel Break

    Bagel Break claims to be Martin County's "only" bagel shop with real New York-style bagels that are kettle-boiled and baked in a real stone oven, not steamed. It has Reubens, Philly cheesteaks, subs, wraps and chicken, tuna and egg salads. It serves breakfast and lunch. Bagel flavors include plain, sesame, everything, marble, rye, blueberry, sundried tomato, banana nut, egg, spinach, cran-orange and chocolate chip.

    • 3187 Federal Highway, Jensen Beach; 772-692-3366; website
    • 2395 S.E. Ocean Blvd., Stuart; 772-600-5860; website

    Broadway Bagels and Deli

    Broadway Bagels and Deli is located in the heart of historic Downtown Stuart and offers real New York-style bagels. Aside from bagels, it also offers burgers, sandwiches, omelets, wraps, soups and salads.

    40 S.E. Ocean Blvd., Stuart; 772-872-6558; website

    Max's Gourmet Bagels

    Max's Gourmet Bagels is owned by Vaughn Hill and is located near downtown Stuart. It has a second location, Max's Bagel Cafe, which was opened later and is about three miles south. When it first opened, it was a donut shop but switched to bagels in the early 2000s. Popular menu items include the specialty cheese bagels, as well as its plan, everything and orange-cranberry bagels.

    • 849 S.W. Federal Highway, Stuart; 772-223-7006
    • 3319 S.E. Federal Highway, Stuart; 772-220-6724

    Eve Pierpont is a freelancer for TCPalm who looks out for the best things to do across the Treasure Coast. Do you have an upcoming event you want to be potentially included in this weekly roundup? Email it to her at epierpont@gannett.com. You can also upload your event to TCPalm's event page at events.tcpalm.com.

    This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Where to get the best bagels on the Treasure Coast

