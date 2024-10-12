Opinion: Height not issue; take tour for perspective on Vero Beach downtown density vote

When was the last time you ambled around the “walkable core” of Vero Beach’s downtown?

Now’s a good time to take a guided tour from a longtime resident, admittedly one who supports the city’s Nov. 5 referendum designed to get hundreds or thousands of more people living there.

Perhaps the most important question city voters will decide is whether their charter, the city's key governing document, should be changed to allow 36 units per acre, up from 17.

The net effect? Jason Jeffries, the city’s planning director, said there are about 100 housing units in the approximately 50-acre downtown walkable core surrounding 14 th Avenue now, with rights to build more than 900. The referendum change would increase the cap to 1,800.

Moving past Twin Pairs folly

I’ve been a longtime advocate of bringing housing back to downtown. But how many additional units could the downtown handle without becoming too urbanized? When the city initially proposed 2,500 units (1,100 more than Fellsmere) in June, I suggested in column it was overkill.

That said, I haven't taken long walks around downtown much since February, when urban planner Andres Duany and his team held a week of meetings, then presented proposals on how to “revitalize” (the term Mayor John Cotugno has used) downtown.

I tried to walk it regularly in 2023, when Vero Beach City Council spent more than $100,000 and a year studying and debating whether to narrow the two one-way roads of State Road 60 to two lanes, and add parallel parking in an effort to help downtown.

In the end, the council listened to an overwhelming number of residents who wanted the status quo. Ultimately, the council requested the state Department of Transportation make safety improvements , such as reducing the speed limit and adding crosswalks.

Lane reductions had been debated for three decades since the Twin Pairs opened and fixed traffic slowdowns, which caused city leaders to propose the one-way pairs in the 1970s.

Another controversial issue over the years

One other issue debated on and off for decades is whether the city should encourage more residences downtown to improve business and potentially create more affordable housing.

But how would downtown change if the charter is amended?

Bob Stanley, whom I consider a pretty independent, concerned local resident of almost 50 years, offered to give me a tour to show me. Armed with a map he color-coded to denote probable or unlikely re-development prospects, Stanley led around me, Rick Gromis, co-executive director of Main Street Vero Beach , and south county resident Bill Clarizio.

We walked close enough to the perimeter of the walkable core for Stanley to point out the boundaries, sometimes along city alleyways no farther west than the county library. As we passed buildings, Stanley opined on whether they would be candidates for redevelopment and, if so, what could be built.

For example, Stanley said his calculations showed the three-story Edgewood Apartments, 1925 16th Ave, north of the Freshman Learning Center, has 42 units on 0.85 acres. The building is so dense, he said, it could not be built in the walking core even if the charter amendment passes.

We walked by smaller one-story units, including what looked like single-family homes on a half-acre or less. Under proposed zoning, a quarter-acre lot could yield only nine units.

Preserving downtown Vero Beach character essential

Like me, Stanley wants to keep historic or historic-looking buildings — from the old courthouse , a privately owned office building and event-venue proposed by Duany for City Hall, to Villa Limoncello , the apartments on 19 th Place — from being torn down and rebuilt, Maintaining downtown’s unique character and charm is essential.

Jeffries said if the referendum passes, the city would write rules to protect such historic assets. I don’t know what would classify as historic or whether property owners would want such a designation.

Stanley also said government buildings, including the library, parking garage and city parking lots, are not likely candidates for redevelopment.

Which, he said, means there’d clearly be less than 1,800 homes altogether.

Then again, what’s to stop future city councils or county commissions from selling property to developers? A past council sold the post office on 13 th Avenue for $1.2 million in 2018. That same council almost sold the 35-acre former Dodgertown Golf Club to developers for $2.1 million (at a $7.9 million loss).

City taxpayers would need protection, such as what they have in the charter, requiring referendums for the council to lease or sell citizens’ waterfront property or parks.

The charter already limits building heights, 50 feet in the downtown core, or four stories in the downtown master plan adopted in July.

Tour brings back memories of downtown living for Stanley

Stanley, who admits he doesn't have all the answers, did a great job with the tour.

“It opens some eyes now that you can see it and walk it,” said Stanley, who lived at 2046 16th Ave., when he moved to town 46 years ago. His apartment complex was eventually torn down, replaced by the courthouse parking garage.

Stanley, who was in the insurance business and co-host of the “Seller to Cellar” TV wine show, enjoyed living downtown, where a coin laundry and grocery, eventually displaced by the library, and other amenities were nearby.

“I could walk everywhere,” he said, noting he hopes people can enjoy that lifestyle again. “If we don’t do anything, nothing’s going to happen. We’ll stagnate.”

One of the one-story buildings we passed, at 14 th Avenue and 23 rd Street, houses a convenience store and restaurant. While Stanley said developers theoretically could add units by building up to four floors there, Michael Rechter, who owns the building, said that likely would never happen because the return on investment wouldn’t pan out.

To make a four-story building economical with retail on the first floor and homes above it, a developer likely would have to package together enough land, Rechter said. He's known in downtown Vero Beach for turning an old diesel power plant into American Icon Brewery and sparking redevelopment of an old post office into the hip-looking Post and Vine Restaurant.

“It’s not going to happen overnight,” Rechter, a Broward County resident with a home in Indian River County, said of significant changes even if the referendum passes. “It’ll be another decade. You just need people to live downtown.”

Which has been my contention all along, despite advocates claiming for years downtown's biggest problem was the two one-way legs of State Road 60.

The question remains: What’s the best way to get those people downtown?

Taking the tour might give you a better idea. Stanley and Gromis have begun offering the tours through a group, “Yes! For Downtown Vero,” which seems to support the charter change.

You can sign up for the tours — split into the north and south sides of State Road 60 ― on selected dates through Nov. 4 at the group’s website : tinyurl.com/VBreftour

This column reflects the opinion of Laurence Reisman. Contact him via email at larry.reisman@tcpalm.com, phone at 772-978-2223, Facebook.com/larryreisman or X @LaurenceReisman .

