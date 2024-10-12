Letters: Stuart Brightline strategy goofy; don't tempt Breeze to exit Vero Beach

Stuart off the rails on Brightline 'negotiations'

In your article, "Stuart reverses course, will seek to renegotiate deal," Stuart City Commissioner Christopher Collins was quoted as saying: "My issue was not with the station. My issue was with this deal."It appears to this humble resident the commission publicly rescinded the contract with Brightline before any attempt was made to renegotiate it. If that is true, it was a stupid action.

Why would you vote to rescind a long-standing contract, forcing the decision to be made public, without any prior attempt to renegotiate the terms? Perhaps the votes to cancel the contract had nothing to do with the terms of the contract. Perhaps the issue was the station.It is common business knowledge that contract renegotiation is more effectively done privately before making any public announcements. It shows respect and maintains trust, rather than appearing confrontational. It allows for more flexibility and open dialogue without public scrutiny. And, most importantly, it preserves the importance of the relationship.The public rescission may have caused damage to any future relationship with Brightline beyond repair.You don't need an MBA from Harvard to know private renegotiation fosters a cooperative atmosphere and increases chances of a successful outcome, an outcome our City Commission could proudly vote on unanimously.If the issue really is with the "deal" and not with the "station," let's hope the negotiators for the city of Stuart approach the negotiators of Brightline with a sense of diplomacy.

Edward Lucente, Stuart

Don't ruin perfectly good airline service with negative column

Laurence Reisman's recent column about Breeze Airways was not nice, and quite unfair.

My husband and I have had nothing but great experiences flying Breeze to White Plains the past four round trips ... and we both fly separately, so that's a total of eight round trips.

Most of the flights arrived early.

We are fortunate to have an airline flying out of Vero.

Don't ruin it.

Diane Maier, Vero Beach

Jones off to poor start even before second school board term

What on earth was Peggy Jones thinking? Was there no one with the good sense to tell her that her recent opinion piece was a bad idea, that putting her apparently out-of-control ego on public display was at best off-putting and, perhaps worse, just plain dumb?

Why cause us to wonder if her poor judgment here won't be reflected in her deliberations as a school board member?

Political campaigns usually offer us no shortage of sore losers. Jones inadvertently reminded us that there's the occasional sore winner, too.

Bob Hyde, Vero Beach

Pay more attention to Indian River County Hospital District board

The Indian River County Hospital District board has a budget of more than $17 million of taxpayer money this year and foresees $20 million for next year. How is it spending our money, and does it ensure quality results?

We should be asking that of the candidates vying for three positions on the board.

The first thing that comes to mind when you say county health care is the Cleveland Clinic hospital, and the comments aren’t very positive. The board gives $4 million to the hospital this year. Does it have a say in the quality of care provided? It gives many dollars to many organizations. Does it have standards to be met?

During his last campaign, candidate Allen Jones said: “The transition to Cleveland Clinic is going as planned” … all is well. Tone deaf? He should know, he helped craft the deal while being able to afford to go anywhere in the country for health care.

Another member, William Cooney, said: “We shouldn’t micromanage Cleveland Clinic.”

So, the question is, how exactly are the residents’ concerns about quality of care and staffing addressed to management, if not through the district board? Trying to find out who exactly owns the building and the services and if our board has any say isn’t easy.

Karen Deigl has been there for years, and her employer gets a million dollars from the board each year. It's a nice gig if you can get it. We need a shake-up on the board.

I’ve been remiss in following the board, its actions and its budget. I’m guessing most of us just think they’re ensuring the county has indigent care and leaving it at that. These are critical components in the health of everyone in our community. Isn’t it about time we all vote wisely for accountability and transparency and pay more attention?

Susan Mehiel, Vero Beach

District trustees need to hold Cleveland Clinic accountable

I served on the Indian River County Hospital District board from 2008 until 2021. I am concerned the district has failed to properly exercise oversight over Cleveland Clinic.

The community is overwhelmingly dissatisfied with our community hospital. It lost more than $60 million last year. Cleveland Clinic has leased the hospital from the district, but the district continues to have the statutory authority and obligation to hold Cleveland Clinic to account.

This coming election gives us the opportunity to change the culture for the district. If you want to see things improve, take this election seriously and determine which candidates are most willing to fulfill their obligations to our community.

Michael Weiss, Sebastian

Moderation critical when considering national elections

Alexander Hamilton wrote: “Real liberty is neither found in despotism or the extremes of democracy, but in moderate governments.”

As one party moved further to the right, the other party moved further to the left. When political polarization became pervasive, scant middle ground remained to support fair-minded centrists. Today, such moderate legislators are a distinct minority.

Such a considerable fracture requires sensible members of an electorate to heed Hamilton’s wisdom about “real liberty” provided by “moderate government.” While radicals on the right consider themselves the “real patriots,” their methods resemble those of despots. Undermining traditional institutions (including the Fourth Estate) is not the behavior of a thoughtful patriot.

What has traditionally separated autocratic regimes (e.g., Russia, China and Iran) from liberal democracies is the unassailable integrity of honest leaders. However, my Republican friends who support the vile behavior of a dysfunctional personality have forgotten this cornerstone of American democracy. It’s important they remember the ethical and moral principles of good character include honesty, decency, humility, kindness, compassion, temperance and respect for others.

Not one of my Republican acquaintances can argue convincingly that Donald Trump is endowed with even one of these indispensable character traits.

Sensible Americans find the chaos, corruption and childish behavior of the boorish Trump intolerable. None are bedrock American values. Such behavior is an unmistakable indicator of a dysfunctional personality. Dysfunction is infectious. It spreads throughout our body politic like a systemic bacteriological infection: fast, corrupting and lethal.

We stand at a crossroads with an opportunity to restore America to political normalcy, emblematic of John Winthrop’s vision of a “shining city upon a hill.” A majority of Americans want an end to the bitterness of divisive partisan politics. They yearn for a functional, productive and moral government. Therefore, we all need to remember the importance of moderation.

Cray Little, Vero Beach

Time for female president, but Harris? Then there's Trump

As a woman, I believe it's time for a woman to be U.S. president. That being said, I don't believe Kamala Harris is the right woman.

As I listen to her frequent world-salad replies, I have no idea what exactly she stands for. I can only imagine the outcome of her salad speaking when meeting with world leaders.

She was tasked with protecting our borders, but our borders aren't secure. And until this election, she didn't make visits to the border(s) to actually talk with the patrols or witness the illegal crossings. She has yet to clearly outline her "policies" on any item of importance other than "I am woman, hear me roar"

Another problem with her is she has never revealed how long she and others have been covering Joe Biden's mental and physical decline when it was blatantly obvious to the rest of us. If she truly never saw his decline, then she is living in an alternate universe than most of us.

I'm not a Donald Trump fan either; discussing him would far exceed the allowed number of words here.

This election will be known as the one when we chose the lesser of two evils and quite frankly, I'm not 100% sure which of our current candidates is that person.

Jan Belwood, Palm City

Time to sow as we approach presidential election

As we approach the national election for president, I would like to pass on some thoughts.

This is a great nation., one envied by many other countries. We are made up of many ethnic groups, whites, non-whites, religions and non-religious. But with cooperation among our leaders, we can start to solve the problems we face as a nation.

But I am reminded that nasty, mean, degrading words can cause many fires to start. These fires can destroy the very fabric of our society. As James, the apostile of Jesus said: "Our speech can ruin the world, turn harmony to chaos and send the whole world up in smoke."

I recently heard a speaker talk about planting seeds in times of trouble. With proper watering, they can produce a better crop to sustain and nourish us. I would suggest that we plant seeds of compassion, love, understanding, kindness, cooperation and love for this great country.

I do not believe that planting seeds of hate, degradation, ethnic ridicule, meanness and a desire for ultimate power will serve us well. Please think carefully as we enter this most important time in our history.

Jane Gilson, Jensen Beach

See anything unusual in Harris' ascension?

Has this country suffered a bloodless coup d'etat, and we didn't feel it?

First, rather than removing the sitting president using the constitutional 25th Amendment to the Constitution because he was diminished and could be removed by the Democrats, the Democrats concocted another way of removal. They pressured the president of the United States to step aside, but he was allowed to serve out his term.

That takes care of his son, Hunter, too.

Joe Biden agreed and was fine with anointing Vice President Kamala Harris his successor. Conveniently, she faced no primaries to see her value as the best Democrat nominee for president. Not one vote other than Democratic leaders. The rest of the Democrats' leadership greeted his decision and let out a sigh of relief, then fell into line.

In this country, we don't inherit the presidency like royalty, which inherits the crown by birthright. Our Constitution prohibits it, and even some mighty political families have to face the voters.

I watched on video as she approached the presidential helicopter and received the salute of honor from the Marines. She has no rank in the U.S. armed forces. She is the vice president, not the president or commander in chief, and does not rate a salute. One could wonder, though, who is carrying the briefcase.

Seems like a coup to me.

Jim Grant Jensen Beach

Trump re-election would impose Global Gag Rule, hurt world

If Donald Trump is re-elected, he will immediately reimpose the Global Gag Rule and attempt to zero-out international family planning aid. This would be disastrous, as our current investment prevents 8.1 million unintended pregnancies, 3.2 million unplanned births, 2.6 million unsafe abortions and 14,000 maternal deaths each year.

We're already adding a billion people every dozen years to a planet where 700 million people live in extreme poverty, where millions of kids are chronically malnourished and where we're losing the equivalent of 10 soccer fields of rain forest every minute.

Tom Tomlinson, Palm City

