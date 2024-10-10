Hurricane Milton: What to know Thursday on the Treasure Coast

Hurricane Milton made landfall off the west coast near Siesta Key shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday as a Category 3 hurricane and is crossing the state expected to exit Cocoa Beach by 10 a.m. Thursday as a Category 1 storm, meteorologists said.

Much of Wednesday was inundated with tornado warnings and suspected touchdowns from South Florida to the north and west .

Treasure Coast residents waking up Thursday morning will already feel sustained winds and rain from Hurricane Milton as the powerful storm crosses the state, a meteorologist said.

Indian River and St. Lucie counties remain under hurricane warnings, and Martin County remained under a hurricane watch.

“Thursday is going to be the worst of the weather for the Treasure Coast. We're not going to see impacts from the storm really start to diminish, probably until around sunset for the Treasure Coast,” Schaper said. “Things should improve first in Martin and then in Indian River. But it's only going to be like probably an hour or so different.”

After the storm moves offshore, winds should diminish to around 35 mph, going into overnight Thursday, National Weather Service Meteorologist Jessie Shaper said.

A chance of tornadoes will continue through Thursday, and the entire Treasure Coast is under a flood watch.

See what the plans are for bridges connecting the mainland to the barrier islands in Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin counties.

Power outages by the numbers on the Treasure Coast

Here's how to check about your area and where there are power outages on the Treasure Coast

Deaths reported in Spanish Lakes Country Club Village in St. Lucie County

Martin County under curfew after storm damage

Damage to St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office

Multiple suspected tornadoes wreak havoc on Treasure Coast

Here's a list of storm surge expectations from Hurricane Milton

Treasure Coast school districts and colleges are closed through Friday. Here's the latest information .

Milton has impacted many scheduled sports games across the Treasure Coast. Here's an updated list of sports games canceled and rescheduled.

Treasure Coast businesses, organizations and other agencies are rolling out closure information ahead of Milton's landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast. Here's what we know .

Here's an updated list of the shelters open in the three Treasure Coast counties for those who need a safe place as Milton passes the area.

If you want to check out beach conditions before Hurricane Milton makes landfall on Wednesday, you can view live beach and inlet cameras across the Treasure Coast.

Here's TCPalm's Hurricane Guide, where you can find information on evacuation zones and routes and shelters in each county.

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm and Treasure Coast Newspapers. Follow @coreyarwood on X, email corey.arwood@tcpalm.com or call 772-978-2246 .

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Hurricane Milton: What to know Thursday on the Treasure Coast