    • TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

    Hurricane Milton: What to know Thursday on the Treasure Coast

    By Corey Arwood, Treasure Coast Newspapers,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mWY0H_0w1PACSM00

    Hurricane Milton made landfall off the west coast near Siesta Key shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday as a Category 3 hurricane and is crossing the state expected to exit Cocoa Beach by 10 a.m. Thursday as a Category 1 storm, meteorologists said.

    Much of Wednesday was inundated with tornado warnings and suspected touchdowns from South Florida to the north and west .

    What will Milton bring Thursday to the Treasure Coast

    Treasure Coast residents waking up Thursday morning will already feel sustained winds and rain from Hurricane Milton as the powerful storm crosses the state, a meteorologist said.

    Indian River and St. Lucie counties remain under hurricane warnings, and Martin County remained under a hurricane watch.

    “Thursday is going to be the worst of the weather for the Treasure Coast. We're not going to see impacts from the storm really start to diminish, probably until around sunset for the Treasure Coast,” Schaper said. “Things should improve first in Martin and then in Indian River. But it's only going to be like probably an hour or so different.”

    After the storm moves offshore, winds should diminish to around 35 mph, going into overnight Thursday, National Weather Service Meteorologist Jessie Shaper said.

    A chance of tornadoes will continue through Thursday, and the entire Treasure Coast is under a flood watch.

    Are bridges closed on the Treasure Coast?

    See what the plans are for bridges connecting the mainland to the barrier islands in Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin counties.

    Power outages on the Treasure Coast

    Power outages by the numbers on the Treasure Coast

    Here's how to check about your area and where there are power outages on the Treasure Coast

    Heavy damage, some deaths reported on Treasure Coast from tornadoes

    Deaths reported in Spanish Lakes Country Club Village in St. Lucie County

    Martin County under curfew after storm damage

    Damage to St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office

    Multiple suspected tornadoes wreak havoc on Treasure Coast

    What's the expected storm surge on the Treasure Coast?

    Here's a list of storm surge expectations from Hurricane Milton

    Are schools closing on the Treasure Coast ahead of Milton?

    Treasure Coast school districts and colleges are closed through Friday. Here's the latest information .

    Treasure Coast high school sports are being rescheduled

    Milton has impacted many scheduled sports games across the Treasure Coast. Here's an updated list of sports games canceled and rescheduled.

    What's open and closed on the Treasure Coast?

    Treasure Coast businesses, organizations and other agencies are rolling out closure information ahead of Milton's landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast. Here's what we know .

    Some shelters opening on the Treasure Coast

    Here's an updated list of the shelters open in the three Treasure Coast counties for those who need a safe place as Milton passes the area.

    Beach cams: They're live on the Treasure Coast

    If you want to check out beach conditions before Hurricane Milton makes landfall on Wednesday, you can view live beach and inlet cameras across the Treasure Coast.

    TCPalm's Hurricane Guide for 2024

    Here's TCPalm's Hurricane Guide, where you can find information on evacuation zones and routes and shelters in each county.

    Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm and Treasure Coast Newspapers. Follow @coreyarwood on X, email corey.arwood@tcpalm.com or call 772-978-2246 .

    This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Hurricane Milton: What to know Thursday on the Treasure Coast

