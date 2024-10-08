Open in App
    • TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

    Hurricane Milton: What to know Tuesday on the Treasure Coast

    By Corey Arwood, Treasure Coast Newspapers,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q7Jut_0vyQ2oHr00

    Editor's note : See Wednesday's update here .

    Indian River and St. Lucie counties are under a hurricane warning and Martin County is under a hurricane watch , ahead of Hurricane Milton's latest projected landfall expected in the St. Petersburg to Sarasota area sometime late Wednesday night or early Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

    The storm is back to a Category 5 about 440 miles southwest of Tampa headed east-northeast at 10 mph Tuesday night. It is forecast to accelerate and begin a turn to the northeast later Tuesday and Wednesday and continue east-northeast approaching the state’s west coast with a possible late Wednesday night landfall, according to the latest National Hurricane Center storm update.

    The path across the state shows the storm passing south of Orlando and north of the Cocoa, Rockledge and Cape Canaveral area.

    With 165 mph maximum sustained winds recorded Tuesday, Milton is classified as a Category 5 hurricane. The agency stated “fluctuations in intensity are expected,” and it's forecast to remain an extremely dangerous hurricane through landfall.

    Milton still is forecast to be a Category 3 storm at Wednesday night landfall . Wind sheer is expected to weaken the storm to a Category 3.

    National Hurricane Center Deputy Director Jamie Rhome said the agency is updating the storm direction, or cone, with its track and intensity every six hours; and storm position and forward speed every three hours.

    What to expect Tuesday on the Treasure Coast

    Showers and thunderstorms are likely much of the day, according to the National Weather Service. A high will be near 83 degrees. Wind gust of 20 mph are possible, as is new rainfall amounts between three quarters and 1 inch.

    At 4 p.m. Tuesday, Vero Beach had recorded .56 of an inch of rainfall and Fort Pierce reported .41 inches, National Weather Service Meteorologist Jessie Schaper said.

    “This rainfall, even though it wasn't much, we've had the Treasure Coast is sort of in the bull's eye for this light rain the last few days, and so it is causing the grounds to become saturated,” Schaper said. “So when we do get the heavier rainfall from Milton, there's probably going to be areas that are a lot more sensitive. It's already wet ground, so that's going to be sort of an added concern for the area.”

    Thunderstorms are likely overnight, with an additional quarter to half-inch of rain possible.

    A flood watch has been in effect for the region since Sunday morning until the storm passes. There's a high risk of rip tides on the entire Atlantic coast.

    The rain is not in relation to Milton; but with a weather pattern ahead of the storm.

    Live storm tracker: See active storms in Atlantic

    When will Milton arrive on the Treasure Coast?

    Hurricane-force or tropical-storm force wind gust conditions could arrive in the area Wednesday and 4-6 inches of rain is forecast leading up to and through the storm, National Weather Service meteorologist Kole Fehling said. Tropical storm-force winds are 39 to 73 mph; a Category 1 storm has winds 74-95 mph. Gusts are expected to be 58 to 73 mph.

    Impacts to the area could change depending on Milton's trajectory across the state and whether landfall is more to the north or south along the west coast.

    If that path shifts south it would raise possible local rainfall amounts, Fehling said.

    Schaper said Treasure Coast residents should prepare for Category 1 hurricane conditions or “at least a Tropical Storm.”

    Should I put up hurricane shutters?

    The best time to put up your shutters depends if your area is under a hurricane watch, according to the National Weather Service Melbourne meteorologist Jared Hile. On the Treasure Coast, he said, the best time to do it would be by Tuesday.

    Warnings, watches, advisories for Hurricane Milton

    A hurricane warning has been issued for Indian River County and St. Lucie County a hurricane watch is issued for Martin County, according to the National Hurricane Center.

    A hurricane warning means hurricane conditions are likely within the designated area in the next 48 hours. Hurricane conditions are considered sustained winds of 74 mph or higher, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

    A hurricane watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

    Hurricane-force winds extend 25 miles from the storm outward, and tropical-storm-force winds 80 miles beyond the storm.

    A flood watch has been in effect for the Treasure Coast since Sunday morning until the storm passes.

    Treasure Coast in governor's 'state of emergency'

    Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for 51 of Florida's 67 counties ahead of Hurricane Milton, which could bring Category 3 winds of 110 to 129 mph and flooding to already heavily damaged Gulf Coast communities and beyond.

    Declaring a state of emergency allows the state and local governments much more freedom to coordinate their emergency agencies, relax restrictions, cut through red tape and reallocate resources to quickly deal with an imminent or ongoing threat that local services can't handle on their own. The counties under 'state of emergency" are:

    Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, DeSoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Glades, Hamilton, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie Sumter, Suwanee, Taylor, Union, and Volusia counties.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33y2Ff_0vyQ2oHr00

    Are bridges closing on the Treasure Coast?

    See what the plans are for bridges connecting the mainland to the barrier islands in Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin counties.

    Power outages on the Treasure Coast

    Here's how to check where there are power outages on the Treasure Coast and for how long

    Are schools closing on the Treasure Coast ahead of Milton?

    Treasure Coast school districts and colleges on are monitoring the path of Hurricane Milton. Many have announced closures for some days this week. Here's the latest information .

    Treasure Coast high school sports are being rescheduled

    Milton has impacted many scheduled sports games across the Treasure Coast. Here's an updated list of sports games canceled and rescheduled.

    What's open and closed on the Treasure Coast?

    Treasure Coast businesses, organizations and other agencies are rolling out closure information ahead of Milton's landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast. Here's what we know .

    Some shelters opening on the Treasure Coast

    Here's an updated list of the shelters open in the three Treasure Coast counties for those who need a safe place as Milton passes the area .

    Do you live in a flood or evacuation zone?

    Here's how to check if you're in a flood zone, or if you should evacuate.

    Gridlock: See live traffic cameras across Florida

    If you plan to evacuate the Treasure Coast before Hurricane Milton's landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast, you could run into potential evacuee traffic trying to get out. Check out cameras for where you are headed.

    Beach cams: They're live on the Treasure Coast

    If you want to check out beach conditions before Hurricane Milton makes landfall on Wednesday, you can view live beach and inlet cameras across the Treasure Coast.

    U-Haul offers storage space throughout Florida

    U-Haul is offering 30 days free self-storage and U-Box portable container use across Florida in preparation for Hurricane Milton, said Sydney Ellis, media and public relations specialist for U-Haul International.

    All 13 U-Haul companies in Florida have made their 162 centers available to offer the disaster relief program. This allows every Floridian to access 30 days of free storage at any U-Haul center in the state, whether preparing for Milton or needing help during the clean-up process from Helene.

    TCPalm's Hurricane Guide for 2024

    Here's TCPalm's Hurricane Guide, where you can find information on evacuation zones and routes and shelters in each county.

    (This story has been updated with new information.)

    Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm and Treasure Coast Newspapers. Follow @coreyarwood on X, email corey.arwood@tcpalm.com or call 772-978-2246 .

    This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Hurricane Milton: What to know Tuesday on the Treasure Coast

