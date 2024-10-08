Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

    Our View: TCPalm recaps its Editorial Board recommendations for the 2024 general election

    By Editorial Board,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zqqbz_0vyP8Whm00

    The Nov. 5 general election will feature races open to all voters in Indian River, Martin and St. Lucie counties, including a referendum in Martin County. Polls will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

    TCPalm has an election guide , videos of candidate interviews, questionnaires and Editorial Board recommendations. (The recommendations, see them below, are available only to logged-in subscribers.) There's more election news at TCPalm.com/elections.

    For the primary, o ur Editorial Board focused on races we thought would be most informative and useful to the most readers. Our first focus was on races that would lead to presumptive officeholders in the primary, but we did some others.

    For the general election, we focused more on local races where information is tougher to come by, which is why, for the second election cycle in a row, we wrote about some small-town and special-district races ― but not elections for state or national offices.

    Why do we interview candidates and potentially recommend one or more in different races?

    Each year we get calls or emails from readers seeking advice on who they should vote for. We don’t usually feel comfortable giving it unless our board has done its homework and written about it.

    Our former colleague, Eve Samples, explained most readers’ interests well in a column she wrote several years ago:

    St. Lucie County General Election 2024: Candidates reply to questionnaires

    Indian River County General Election 2024: Candidates reply to questionnaires

    Our process: Amid wind that can blow hard this time of year, TCPalm editorial board seeks best servants

    “(Readers) are skeptical of accusations in attack ads and boastful slogans on campaign signs,” she said. “They don't want to blindly vote for a political party.

    “These voters want the best candidate for their community — honest, competent elected officials who will spend tax money wisely, protect neighborhoods and ensure we have quality schools. They don't want inexperienced crooks.”

    Partisan ideology does not factor into our candidate choices. We have sometimes used criteria Laurence Reisman, one of our members, wrote about in a July 2020 column. They've included things like candidates' leadership, experience and transparency and their ability to safeguard taxpayer money and balance economic growth and quality of life.

    TCPalm’s candidate recommendations, just like its editorials, are decided collectively by the Editorial Board.

    Here are our board's recommendations for the Nov. 5 general election:

    Indian River County

    County Commission: Laura Moss

    Hospital District : Allen Jones, Karen Deigl, William Cooney

    Mosquito Control District : Janice Broda, Matt Erpenbeck

    Sheriff: Eric Flowers

    School and tourist tax referendums : Yes

    Fellsmere City Council : Shayla Macias, Joel Tyson

    Sebastian City Counci l: Kelly Dixon, Ed Dodd

    Sebastian referendum on increasing council terms : No

    Vero Beach City Council : John Carroll, Linda Moore

    Vero Beach referendums : Density: Yes; transfer of development rights: no position

    Martin County

    Land acquisition referendum : Yes

    School tax referendum : Yes

    St. Lucie County

    County Commission : Chris Dzadovsky, Cathy Townsend

    Property Appraiser : Michelle Franklin

    Sheriff : Richard Del Toro

    Supervisor of Elections : Gertrude Walker

    Tax Collector : Chris Craft

    School tax referendum : Yes

    Fort Pierce Mayor : Linda Hudson

    Fort Pierce City Commission : Curtis Johnson, James Taylor

    Proposed amendments to the Florida Constitution:

    Amendment 1 : No

    Amendment 2: No.

    Amendment 3: No recommendation.

    Amendment 4: No recommendation.

    Amendment 5: No.

    Amendment 6: No.

    TCPalm’s candidate recommendations are decided collectively by its Editorial Board. Recommendations are based on nonpartisan criteria that prioritize the best candidates for our local community.

    This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Our View: TCPalm recaps its Editorial Board recommendations for the 2024 general election

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Mike Connors ('Mannix') and Barbara Hale ('Perry Mason') Both Died on the Same Day: January 27, 2017
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group9 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile8 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post16 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post7 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Firefighters aid homeless as anti-camping law takes effect
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post15 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Wyoming lawmakers angle for leadership roles by pledging conservatism
    WyoFile13 days ago
    New Breakfast and Lunch Café Coming to Delray Beach
    Business Debut11 hours ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker8 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune20 days ago
    Feds on track to finalize coal leasing ban despite Wyoming, industry protests
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA12 days ago
    How to Recognize Warning Signs from Guardian Angels
    Emily Standley Allard26 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz3 days ago
    Ranchers drive cattle through Elk Fire to safety
    WyoFile3 days ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy