Our View: TCPalm recaps its Editorial Board recommendations for the 2024 general election

The Nov. 5 general election will feature races open to all voters in Indian River, Martin and St. Lucie counties, including a referendum in Martin County. Polls will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

TCPalm has an election guide , videos of candidate interviews, questionnaires and Editorial Board recommendations. (The recommendations, see them below, are available only to logged-in subscribers.) There's more election news at TCPalm.com/elections.

For the primary, o ur Editorial Board focused on races we thought would be most informative and useful to the most readers. Our first focus was on races that would lead to presumptive officeholders in the primary, but we did some others.

For the general election, we focused more on local races where information is tougher to come by, which is why, for the second election cycle in a row, we wrote about some small-town and special-district races ― but not elections for state or national offices.

Why do we interview candidates and potentially recommend one or more in different races?

Each year we get calls or emails from readers seeking advice on who they should vote for. We don’t usually feel comfortable giving it unless our board has done its homework and written about it.

Our former colleague, Eve Samples, explained most readers’ interests well in a column she wrote several years ago:

St. Lucie County General Election 2024: Candidates reply to questionnaires

Indian River County General Election 2024: Candidates reply to questionnaires

Our process: Amid wind that can blow hard this time of year, TCPalm editorial board seeks best servants

“(Readers) are skeptical of accusations in attack ads and boastful slogans on campaign signs,” she said. “They don't want to blindly vote for a political party.

“These voters want the best candidate for their community — honest, competent elected officials who will spend tax money wisely, protect neighborhoods and ensure we have quality schools. They don't want inexperienced crooks.”

Partisan ideology does not factor into our candidate choices. We have sometimes used criteria Laurence Reisman, one of our members, wrote about in a July 2020 column. They've included things like candidates' leadership, experience and transparency and their ability to safeguard taxpayer money and balance economic growth and quality of life.

TCPalm’s candidate recommendations, just like its editorials, are decided collectively by the Editorial Board.

Here are our board's recommendations for the Nov. 5 general election:

Indian River County

County Commission: Laura Moss

Hospital District : Allen Jones, Karen Deigl, William Cooney

Mosquito Control District : Janice Broda, Matt Erpenbeck

Sheriff: Eric Flowers

School and tourist tax referendums : Yes

Fellsmere City Council : Shayla Macias, Joel Tyson

Sebastian City Counci l: Kelly Dixon, Ed Dodd

Sebastian referendum on increasing council terms : No

Vero Beach City Council : John Carroll, Linda Moore

Vero Beach referendums : Density: Yes; transfer of development rights: no position

Martin County

Land acquisition referendum : Yes

School tax referendum : Yes

St. Lucie County

County Commission : Chris Dzadovsky, Cathy Townsend

Property Appraiser : Michelle Franklin

Sheriff : Richard Del Toro

Supervisor of Elections : Gertrude Walker

Tax Collector : Chris Craft

School tax referendum : Yes

Fort Pierce Mayor : Linda Hudson

Fort Pierce City Commission : Curtis Johnson, James Taylor

Proposed amendments to the Florida Constitution:

Amendment 1 : No

Amendment 2: No.

Amendment 3: No recommendation.

Amendment 4: No recommendation.

Amendment 5: No.

Amendment 6: No.

TCPalm’s candidate recommendations are decided collectively by its Editorial Board. Recommendations are based on nonpartisan criteria that prioritize the best candidates for our local community.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Our View: TCPalm recaps its Editorial Board recommendations for the 2024 general election