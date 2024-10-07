Open in App
    Hurricane warning issued for Indian River, St. Lucie; hurricane watch for Martin

    By Gianna Montesano and Laurie K. Blandford, Treasure Coast Newspapers,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PZdtQ_0vxtDYSt00

    Indian River and St. Lucie counties are under a hurricane warning while Martin County is under a hurricane watch ahead of Hurricane Milton's expected landfall late Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

    A hurricane warning means hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued 36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, which are 39 to 73 mph. Hurricane-force winds are 74 mph and greater.

    A hurricane watch means hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area.

    The warnings and watch were issued about 5 p.m. Tuesday and remain in effect until further notice, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

    Hurricane Milton: When should you put up hurricane shutters?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ixZj7_0vxtDYSt00

    What is a hurricane or tropical storm watch?

    A watch is used when the risk of hazardous weather or hydrologic events has increased significantly, but its occurrence, location or timing remains uncertain and hazardous weather is possible.

    It's intended to provide enough time so those who need to set plans in motion can do so. People should have a plan of action in case a storm threatens and should listen for later information and possible warnings, especially when planning travel or outdoor activities.

    A hurricane watch, not a tropical storm watch, is a good indicator to put up storm shutters .

    What is a hurricane or tropical storm warning?

    A warning is issued when a hazardous weather or hydrologic event is occurring, imminent or likely. A warning means weather conditions pose a threat to life or property. People in the path of the storm need to take protective action.

    Gianna Montesano is TCPalm’s trending reporter. You can contact her at gianna.montesano@tcpalm.com , 772-409-1429, or follow her on X @gonthescene .

    This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Hurricane warning issued for Indian River, St. Lucie; hurricane watch for Martin

