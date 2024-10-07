Hurricane Milton: See which Treasure Coast shelters are open

( This story has been updated with new information.)

Shelters are starting to open before Hurricane Milton's expected landfall Wednesday on Florida's Gulf Coast.

Here's when and which Treasure Coast shelters will open.

Martin County shelters

Anderson Middle School at 7000 S.E. Atlantic Ridge Dr. will open at 7 a.m. Wednesday as a special needs shelter.

Willoughby Learning Center at 5150 S.E. Willoughby Blvd. will open as a pet-friendly shelter at noon Wednesday. Proof of your pet’s rabies vaccination will be required.

Port Salerno Elementary School at 3260 S.E. Lionel Terrace will open as a general shelter at noon Wednesday.

Warfield Elementary School at 15260 S.W. 150 th St. will open as a general shelter at noon Wednesday.

Indian River shelters

Freshman Learning Center at 1507 19th St. in Vero Beach will open at 2 p.m. Tuesday. This is a pet-friendly shelter.

Sebastian River Middle School at 9400 County Rd. 512 in Sebastian will open at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Oslo Middle School at 480 20th Ave. S.W. in Vero Beach will open at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Fellsmere Elementary School at 50 N. Cypress St. in Fellsmere will open at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Treasure Coast Elementary at 8955 85th St. in Sebastian will open at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. This is a special needs shelter and registration is required .

St. Lucie County shelters

The following shelters will open at 2 p.m. Tuesday:

Fort Pierce Westwood Academy will open as a general population and pet-friendly shelter at 1801 Panther Lane, Fort Pierce.

Havert L. Fenn Center will open as a medical special needs shelter at 2000 Virginia Ave., Fort Pierce.

Treasure Coast High School will open as a general population and pet-friendly shelter at 1000 S.W. Darwin Blvd., Port St. Lucie.

Residents should pre-register online if they need to go to a St. Lucie County special medical needs or pet-friendly shelter.

Gianna Montesano is TCPalm’s trending reporter. You can contact her at gianna.montesano@tcpalm.com , 772-409-1429, or follow her on X @gonthescene .

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Hurricane Milton: See which Treasure Coast shelters are open