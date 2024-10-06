Aquariums. Touch tanks. Feeding times. Expert talks. Interactive exhibits. Here are five of the best places to see wild animals on the Treasure Coast.

57-acre marine life nature center run by Florida Oceanographic Society; explore Ocean EcoCenter with aquariums and interactive exhibits of stingrays

890 N.E. Ocean Blvd., Stuart; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; $18 for adults, $9 for members and kids (3-12) $16 for military; 772-225-0505; floridaocean.org

Hobe Sound Nature Center

Works with Nathaniel P. Reed Hobe Sound National Wildlife Refuge; features live animals, interpretive exhibits, hands-on activities, gift shop, education classroom

13640 S.E. Federal Highway, Hobe Sound; open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday; free; 772-546-2067; hobesoundnaturecenter.org

Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute Ocean Discovery Visitors Center

5600 N. U.S. 1, Fort Pierce; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; $5 donation; 772-242-2293; fau.edu

Smithsonian Marine Ecosystems Exhibit at the St. Lucie County Aquarium

420 Seaway Drive, Fort Pierce; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday; $4.25 for adults, $3.25 for kids (4-17) and seniors (55-plus); 772-462-3474; stlucieco.gov

255 Live Oak Drive, Vero Beach; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; $10 for 12 and older, $5 for 2-11 and military, free for members and kids younger than 2; 772-589-5050; discoverelc.org

Laurie K. Blandford is TCPalm's entertainment reporter dedicated to finding the best things to do on the Treasure Coast. Email her at laurie.blandford@tcpalm.com . Sign up for her What To Do in 772 weekly newsletter at profile.tcpalm.com/newsletters/manage.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: 5 best aquariums, education centers to see wild animals