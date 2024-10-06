Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

    Opinion: Trends reporter recommends Cuban restaurant with classic, special recipes

    By Gianna Montesano, Treasure Coast Newspapers,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fZtNv_0vwEvnz200

    TCPalm Trends Reporter Gianna Montesano recommends Babalu's Cuban Café in Port St. Lucie for an authentic taste of Cuba. The family-owned Cuban restaurant opened in 2018 on Tulip Boulevard next to a gas station and moved in 2022 to Bridge Plaza.

    Q : Why do you recommend this restaurant?

    I first had Babalu's Cuban Café when I was visiting home my freshman year of college in 2018, and one chicken empanada later, I've been a customer for six years.

    Besides the great food, owners Lester and Lane Marcio use their Cuban charm to connect with customers, making them feel like family after one visit.

    Lane and Lester were born in Cuba, but they immigrated to the United States in the 1980s when they were about 3 years old. They met in elementary school when they were about 9 years old. They started a budding relationship that eventually led to marriage and three children, who now work at the restaurant alongside their parents.

    Family is a key component to Babalu's — from the owners to how they treat customers to the recipes Lane uses from her late mother, Cachita.

    Q : What is your favorite dish there?

    My favorite dish is Babalu's Churrasco, a melt-in-your-mouth 10-ounce skirt steak served with a side of chimichurri and your choice of three sides. I usually opt for black beans, rice and plantains — or sometimes I'll ask for a side of fried yuca with their cilantro garlic sauce.

    If I've saved enough room for dessert, I usually get Lane's homemade flan. She offers three flavors: regular, coconut or cheese. I always pick the cheese flan since the slight tang from the cheese cuts through the sweetness perfectly.

    Q : Is there something unique on the menu you recommend trying?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gquel_0vwEvnz200

    If you can't pick a dish off the menu, ask your waiter for the specials. They often have weekend-only specials or off-menu items that deserve a permanent spot on the menu, such as the plantain chip nachos appetizer.

    Something you can always count on being on the menu is the Tostone Babalu — a chicken or steak sandwich with lettuce, tomato and cilantro garlic sauce sandwiched between two freshly fried tostones.

    My favorite special item is Tasajo, a dry-cured beef cooked in a tomato stew with onions, bell peppers, olives and other seasonings. It's served with a side of white rice and fried boniato, or Cuban sweet potato.

    Q : What is the restaurant like?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XMMJJ_0vwEvnz200

    Babalu's is what you imagine when you think of a Cuban restaurant. Chatter from each table fills the air during a dinner rush. The walls showcase Cuban sayings and murals of Cuban legends, including Benny Moré, Celia Cruz and Desi Arnaz. And employees bring top-notch attention to each customer.

    They have ample seating between the main dining room, bar, outside and a special salon for private events.

    Babalu's Cuban Café

    Gianna Montesano is TCPalm’s trending reporter. You can contact her at gianna.montesano@tcpalm.com , 772-409-1429, or follow her on X @gonthescene .

    This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Opinion: Trends reporter recommends Cuban restaurant with classic, special recipes

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hurricane Milton weakens as Jax prepares for monster storm
    Jacksonville Today2 hours ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks9 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News21 days ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady19 hours ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute5 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson3 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria17 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post13 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile7 days ago
    How do I make sure my fireplace is safe to use? 5 questions to answer
    TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers2 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Very Popular Breakfast Restaurant in Naperville is it worth the wait and price
    Chicago Food King13 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida4 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute4 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio22 hours ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama20 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune18 days ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute54 minutes ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA9 days ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch5 days ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post12 days ago
    Big Lots files bankruptcy amid closing 74 stores in California
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy