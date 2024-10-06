Opinion: Trends reporter recommends Cuban restaurant with classic, special recipes

TCPalm Trends Reporter Gianna Montesano recommends Babalu's Cuban Café in Port St. Lucie for an authentic taste of Cuba. The family-owned Cuban restaurant opened in 2018 on Tulip Boulevard next to a gas station and moved in 2022 to Bridge Plaza.

Q : Why do you recommend this restaurant?

I first had Babalu's Cuban Café when I was visiting home my freshman year of college in 2018, and one chicken empanada later, I've been a customer for six years.

Besides the great food, owners Lester and Lane Marcio use their Cuban charm to connect with customers, making them feel like family after one visit.

Lane and Lester were born in Cuba, but they immigrated to the United States in the 1980s when they were about 3 years old. They met in elementary school when they were about 9 years old. They started a budding relationship that eventually led to marriage and three children, who now work at the restaurant alongside their parents.

Family is a key component to Babalu's — from the owners to how they treat customers to the recipes Lane uses from her late mother, Cachita.

Q : What is your favorite dish there?

My favorite dish is Babalu's Churrasco, a melt-in-your-mouth 10-ounce skirt steak served with a side of chimichurri and your choice of three sides. I usually opt for black beans, rice and plantains — or sometimes I'll ask for a side of fried yuca with their cilantro garlic sauce.

If I've saved enough room for dessert, I usually get Lane's homemade flan. She offers three flavors: regular, coconut or cheese. I always pick the cheese flan since the slight tang from the cheese cuts through the sweetness perfectly.

Q : Is there something unique on the menu you recommend trying?

If you can't pick a dish off the menu, ask your waiter for the specials. They often have weekend-only specials or off-menu items that deserve a permanent spot on the menu, such as the plantain chip nachos appetizer.

Something you can always count on being on the menu is the Tostone Babalu — a chicken or steak sandwich with lettuce, tomato and cilantro garlic sauce sandwiched between two freshly fried tostones.

My favorite special item is Tasajo, a dry-cured beef cooked in a tomato stew with onions, bell peppers, olives and other seasonings. It's served with a side of white rice and fried boniato, or Cuban sweet potato.

Q : What is the restaurant like?

Babalu's is what you imagine when you think of a Cuban restaurant. Chatter from each table fills the air during a dinner rush. The walls showcase Cuban sayings and murals of Cuban legends, including Benny Moré, Celia Cruz and Desi Arnaz. And employees bring top-notch attention to each customer.

They have ample seating between the main dining room, bar, outside and a special salon for private events.

Babalu's Cuban Café

Cuisine: Cuban food

Cuban food Address: 1002 S.E. Port St Lucie Blvd., Port St. Lucie

1002 S.E. Port St Lucie Blvd., Port St. Lucie Phone: 772-207-5165

772-207-5165 Website: Website , Facebook

Gianna Montesano is TCPalm’s trending reporter. You can contact her at gianna.montesano@tcpalm.com , 772-409-1429, or follow her on X @gonthescene .

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Opinion: Trends reporter recommends Cuban restaurant with classic, special recipes