    Indian River State College hosts inaugural plant tissue culture workshop

    By Kathleen Walter,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FKi5N_0vwEvPkU00

    FORT PIERCE — Indian River State College hosted its inaugural Plant Tissue Culture Workshop in collaboration with AgroSource, Inc.

    This innovative program highlighted the strength of IRSC’s Biological Sciences offerings and brought cutting-edge biotechnology training to students, bridging the gap between academic learning and industry practices.

    The Biological Sciences program, part of the college's comprehensive STEM education offerings, provides students with a strong foundation in life sciences. The program encompasses a wide range of disciplines including molecular biology, microbiology, genetics and biotechnology, preparing students for diverse careers in research, healthcare and industry.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QFRBk_0vwEvPkU00

    Dr. Tom D'Elia, IRSC professor of biological sciences, worked alongside AgroSource Senior Scientists Dr. Laura Fleites and Dr. Joseph Krystel to deliver a comprehensive, hands-on learning experience. The workshop introduced students from the college’s Molecular Biology Program to advanced tissue culture techniques, providing them with valuable skills sought after in the biotechnology industry.

    “This workshop is a testament to the quality and relevance of Indian River State College’s Biological Sciences program,” said Dr. Timothy E. Moore, IRSC president. “We are grateful to AgroSource for their partnership. Working together, we are providing students with access to cutting-edge training necessary for future careers in biological sciences, while preparing the students for hands-on learning opportunities in the fast-growing, biotechnology sector.”

    "This workshop exemplifies Indian River State College’s commitment to providing our students with real-world, industry-relevant experiences," said Dr. Anthony Dribben, IRSC dean of science. "By partnering with industry leaders like AgroSource, we ensure our students are well-prepared for the evolving demands of the biotechnology sector."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cx5n7_0vwEvPkU00

    The two-day workshop covered the following aspects of tissue culture:

    • Benefits and limitations of using plant cells to produce biomolecules
    • Aseptic technique and considerations for working in biosafety cabinets
    • Methods for sterilization of equipment and tools

    Students received hands-on training with both mock and active plant tissue cultures, culminating in successful transfers of plant cell lines expressing proteins. The small class size allowed for personalized instruction, resulting in all participants demonstrating mastery of the techniques with no contamination in their transfers.

    "The enthusiasm and quick mastery of complex techniques by our students was impressive," said D'Elia. "This workshop has undoubtedly enhanced their skillset and boosted their confidence in pursuing careers in biotechnology. It is a perfect example of how our biological sciences program combines theoretical knowledge with practical, industry-relevant skills."

    The college's modern facilities proved ideal for hosting this specialized workshop.

    Given the positive response from participants, IRSC is exploring opportunities to offer similar workshops in the future.

    For more information about IRSC's Biological Sciences Program, Molecular Biology courses, or future workshops, visit www.irsc.edu or call 772-462-4772.

    This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Indian River State College hosts inaugural plant tissue culture workshop

