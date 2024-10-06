Open in App
    TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

    Poll: What's the best seafood restaurant on the Treasure Coast?

    By Staff report,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RMsAk_0vwEaaKQ00

    There are some great seafood restaurants around here.

    They range from casual tiki bars to upscale gourmet restaurants. Some are "dock and dine" restaurants you can take your boat to, and "hook-and-cook" restaurants that will prepare the fish you caught.

    What's your favorite seafood restaurant on the Treasure Coast?

    If you don't see your favorite listed, type your selection into the "other" box. And if you can't see the poll below or you're having trouble with it, click here to go directly to it.

    • Squid Lips, Sebastian
    • Crab Stop of Sebastian
    • Crab Stop of Vero Beach
    • Fishack, Vero Beach
    • Ocean Grill, Vero Beach
    • 12A Buoy, Fort Pierce
    • Cobb's Landing, Fort Pierce
    • Crabby's Dockside, Fort Pierce
    • Thirsty Turtle Seagrill, Fort Pierce
    • Thirsty Turtle Seagrill, Port St. Lucie
    • Kyle G's Oyster & Wine Bar, Port St. Lucie
    • Dolphin Bar & Shrimp House, Jensen Beach
    • Crawdaddy's Grill & Raw Bar, Jensen Beach
    • Stuart Boathouse
    • Sailor's Return, Stuart
    • Fin & Flame Grill & Oyster Bar, Palm City
    • Two Georges Dockside Grille, Stuart

    This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Poll: What's the best seafood restaurant on the Treasure Coast?

