    • TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

    TCPalm Football Leaderboard: Treasure Coast stats entering Week 7

    By Patrick Bernadeau, Treasure Coast Newspapers,

    2 days ago

    Here are the Treasure Coast's football leaders in offense, defense and special teams as the 2024 regular season in early October.

    Note: Is your team or players missing from the TCPalm Football Leaderboard?

    Be sure to update your MaxPreps page regularly or file stats to the TCPalm sports staff. Patrick Bernadeau can be reached at pbernadeau@gannett.com.

    TCPalm’s Athlete of the Week poll: Check out the top local prep sports performers!

    TCPalm Power Poll: John Carroll remains No. 1 after bye, back end of top 10 shuffles

    Watch the best high school football games in Florida

    Leaders entering Week 7 of 2024 season

    Passing Yards

    Nate Sparkman, St. Edward’s - 1,478

    Champ Monds, Vero Beach - 1,260

    E.J. Weathers, Fort Pierce Westwood - 1,167

    Anthony LaMattina, Fort Pierce Central - 1,125

    Cal Fritz, South Fork - 884

    Rushing Yards

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DRpaE_0vrHEHkj00

    Jeremy Pittman Jr., John Carroll Catholic - 814

    Jaleik Brifil, Okeechobee - 504

    Jaden Jackson, St. Edward’s - 431

    Buddha James, Sebastian River - 427

    Paul Hendrix, Martin County - 343

    Receiving Yards

    Nicky Colontrelle, St. Edward’s - 561

    Jabari Monds, Fort Pierce Westwood - 518

    Xavier Stinson, Vero Beach - 479

    Tony Jefferson, South Fork - 426

    Connor O’Brien, St. Edward’s - 413

    Total Touchdowns (Passing/Rushing/Receiving/Special Teams)

    Nate Sparkman, St. Edward’s - 16 (16-0-0-0)

    Anthony LaMattina, Fort Pierce Central - 16 (13-3-0-0)

    Jax VanName, John Carroll Catholic - 16 (12-4-0-0)

    Champ Monds, Vero Beach - 15 (11-4-0-0)

    Two tied with 10

    Total Tackles

    Maddox Weiner, South Fork - 60

    John Coleman, South Fork - 57

    T.J. Alford, Vero Beach - 45

    Easton Scott, Jensen Beach - 44

    Ethan Ball, St. Edward’s - 43

    Sacks

    Gary Anderson, St. Edward’s - 7

    Germaine Burgess, Treasure Coast - 6

    D.J. Thomas, Fort Pierce Central - 5.5

    Nate Jackson, John Carroll Catholic - 4

    Giovani Jean-Pierre, St. Lucie West Centennial - 4

    Interceptions

    Sebastian Polynice, St. Lucie West Centennial - 3

    Jahree Richardson, Martin County - 3

    Seven tied with 2

    Field Goals (Long)

    John Connelly, Martin County - 3-for-3 (39)

    Marlon Dato-Slattery, St. Edward’s - 2-for-2 (50)

    Sam Kines, Vero Beach - 2-for-2 (46)

    John Bagocious, South Fork - 2-for-2 (34)

    Yatzil Villanueva, John Carroll Catholic - 2-for-2 (32)

    Punting Average

    (Minimum - Six punts)

    Xavier Marshall, Sebastian River - 39.5

    Marlon Dato-Slattery, St. Edward’s - 35.8

    Yatzil Villanueva, John Carroll Catholic - 35.3

    Matthew May, Okeechobee - 34.7

    Tyler Mondo, Fort Pierce Central - 34.5

    This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: TCPalm Football Leaderboard: Treasure Coast stats entering Week 7

