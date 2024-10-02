TCPalm Football Leaderboard: Treasure Coast stats entering Week 7

Here are the Treasure Coast's football leaders in offense, defense and special teams as the 2024 regular season in early October.

Leaders entering Week 7 of 2024 season

Passing Yards

Nate Sparkman, St. Edward’s - 1,478

Champ Monds, Vero Beach - 1,260

E.J. Weathers, Fort Pierce Westwood - 1,167

Anthony LaMattina, Fort Pierce Central - 1,125

Cal Fritz, South Fork - 884

Rushing Yards

Jeremy Pittman Jr., John Carroll Catholic - 814

Jaleik Brifil, Okeechobee - 504

Jaden Jackson, St. Edward’s - 431

Buddha James, Sebastian River - 427

Paul Hendrix, Martin County - 343

Receiving Yards

Nicky Colontrelle, St. Edward’s - 561

Jabari Monds, Fort Pierce Westwood - 518

Xavier Stinson, Vero Beach - 479

Tony Jefferson, South Fork - 426

Connor O’Brien, St. Edward’s - 413

Total Touchdowns (Passing/Rushing/Receiving/Special Teams)

Nate Sparkman, St. Edward’s - 16 (16-0-0-0)

Anthony LaMattina, Fort Pierce Central - 16 (13-3-0-0)

Jax VanName, John Carroll Catholic - 16 (12-4-0-0)

Champ Monds, Vero Beach - 15 (11-4-0-0)

Two tied with 10

Total Tackles

Maddox Weiner, South Fork - 60

John Coleman, South Fork - 57

T.J. Alford, Vero Beach - 45

Easton Scott, Jensen Beach - 44

Ethan Ball, St. Edward’s - 43

Sacks

Gary Anderson, St. Edward’s - 7

Germaine Burgess, Treasure Coast - 6

D.J. Thomas, Fort Pierce Central - 5.5

Nate Jackson, John Carroll Catholic - 4

Giovani Jean-Pierre, St. Lucie West Centennial - 4

Interceptions

Sebastian Polynice, St. Lucie West Centennial - 3

Jahree Richardson, Martin County - 3

Seven tied with 2

Field Goals (Long)

John Connelly, Martin County - 3-for-3 (39)

Marlon Dato-Slattery, St. Edward’s - 2-for-2 (50)

Sam Kines, Vero Beach - 2-for-2 (46)

John Bagocious, South Fork - 2-for-2 (34)

Yatzil Villanueva, John Carroll Catholic - 2-for-2 (32)

Punting Average

(Minimum - Six punts)

Xavier Marshall, Sebastian River - 39.5

Marlon Dato-Slattery, St. Edward’s - 35.8

Yatzil Villanueva, John Carroll Catholic - 35.3

Matthew May, Okeechobee - 34.7

Tyler Mondo, Fort Pierce Central - 34.5

