Opinion: Florida brewers can't sell offsite without a middleman. That hurts all of us.

In 2014, longtime hobby brewers Pete and Lynn Anderson cashed in a combined 25 years’ worth of public-school retirement investments to open the first brewpub in Indian River County’s largest city.

Pareidolia in Sebastian started with only two of its beers on tap ― Sebastian Scottish and Pareidolia Pale ― and served 14 from other brewers.

At 47, Anderson did double duty that first year — teaching fourth-graders by day and brewing by night.

By 2017, Pareidolia had grown out of its location on U.S. 1. It moved a few blocks north , where the Andersons quintupled their brewing capacity, to about 150 gallons at a time and eventually bought a portable canning system.

But like many of Florida’s 400 other craft breweries, Pareidolia’s growth — it sells about 450 barrels a year and has 16 of its own beers on tap ― is stifled by Florida’s post-Prohibition distribution laws.

Their most egregious restriction: Forbidding brewers from selling their products offsite without going through a middle man . It's something many craft brewers want to change.

“Beer is the only product in the state of Florida that I'm aware of that that's the case,” Anderson said. “You have to include a third party, and they get a piece of that.”

Try selling a keg to that pub in the backyard

That third party is a distributor, such as J.J. Taylor of Jupiter or Southern Eagle Distributing of Fort Pierce. By Florida law, brewers can sell outside only to distributors, who collect beer ― weekly, in Anderson’s case — must offload it at a warehouse, log it and reload it to take to a bar, restaurant or market.

In a 2020 column , Anderson explained how ridiculous the system is:

“If a bar across the street from my brewery runs out of beer on a busy night … the bar owner can't call me and say, ‘Hey, Pete, we just blew a keg of your best IPA. … I need another one fast. Can you bring a fresh keg over?' "

Anderson, who uses two distributors, can’t even deliver to the Portside Pub & Grille, 50 steps from Pareidolia’s back door.

In the Florida Keys, there's a bigger “nightmare” for brewers, according to Adam Fine, director of operations for Tarpon River Brewing in Fort Lauderdale.

“You have to ship that beer all the way back up to Miami because there's no distributor in the Keys,” said Fine, also legislative chair of the Florida Brewers Guild , a nonprofit trade association of craft brewers.

Greg Berbusse, head brewer at the Bay 13 Brewery & Kitchen in Coral Gables , which does not have a distributor, offers scenarios more likely to be found in a banana republic than in what Gov. Ron DeSantis likes to call the “free” state of Florida.

Berbusse’s company owns multiple dining spots on the same street with licenses to sell beer.

“We’d have to sell it from the brewery to a distributor and then buy it back from the distributor,” said Berbusse, who serves with Fine on the guild's legislative committee.

Nearby restaurants are interested in his product.

“(If it were legal) I could literally walk a keg over there and service that account,” he said. “(But) it doesn't make sense for us to sell to a distributor, for them to turn around and take it to wherever their warehouse is and then bring it back to a place that's a couple hundred yards from where we are. … And there's markups all along the way.”

Middleman costs brewers, limits choices

Anderson said distributors get about a 30% discount on every keg he sells them.

“And that 30% comes right out of the brewery's pocket, no one else's,” said Anderson , a former member of the guild’s legislative committee who built its advocacy website, Freedomforbeer.com . “If we were allowed to self-distribute, breweries could generate tens of thousands of dollars more revenue a year, which could allow us to do things like expand, grow and even offer our employees full health care benefits.”

A 2017 analysis by the Huffington Post explained why a six-pack of craft beer could easily cost twice as much as a mass-produced brand such as Bud Light. Aside from large brewers’ ability to buy in bulk and have other lower per-unit costs, there were markups of 31% by the retailer and 21% by the distributor.

That 21% markup could be eliminated — saving consumers and/or breweries ― if Florida evolved like 38 other states and allowed brewers to distribute their own products.

Like Texas, where the Stesti brewery sits in Lovelady, a town of 587 people 90 minutes north of Houston.

After trying Stesti’s unusual Pecan Triple Bock beer, with a whopping 14% alcohol content, in a Houston beer bar, I asked bar owner Cathy Krznar how she found it. She said she stopped at the tiny brewery on the way home from Dallas, tried some and placed an order directly with the brewer, who delivered it as part of a Houston-area delivery.

"We always like to put stuff on the wall people can't get anywhere else," said Krznar, who owns Benny Thunders . The day I was there, Benny Thunders had four beers on tap from Stesti, which makes only three barrels or less at a time (compared to Pareidolia’s five). "It's all about trying to support the local community."

Beer tourism a growing industry

And now that folks in Houston have tried Stesti beers, they are more likely to visit the brewery.

In fact, beer tourism is expected to grow to a $22.56 billion industry globally by 2030, Grand View Research reported in August.

“This category is particularly gaining traction, in the U.S. and Europe, where the craft beer industry is flourishing,” Grand View wrote, noting benefits will accrue to destinations, suppliers and breweries. The report said 13% of beer tourists “cite visiting breweries as their primary travel motive.”

Given that tourism is one of Florida’s biggest industries ― beaches, theme parks and the environment are its major magnets — having more quality, independently owned craft breweries can’t hurt.

Number of Florida breweries not commensurate with population

Interestingly, while Florida is the third most populous state, it ranked only 10th in the number of breweries statewide with 404 in 2023, according to the Brewers Association , a national craft brewing trade group. In terms of craft brewers’ economic impact, it ranked only 41st of the 50 states.

It is the only top 10 state that does not allow self-distribution, the association said. That’s not surprising. It’s the nexus found in a 2016 study the Brewers Association touts.

“States that allow self-distribution and do not enact beer franchise laws consistently have more breweries, creating more choices for consumers,” economist and professor Jacob Burgdorf wrote for George Mason University’s Mercatus Center.

Burgdorf cited another study that concluded a basic principle of capitalism and the importance of laissez-faire policies conservative Florida legislators and their governor say they favor:

“When restraints and contract limitations are imposed on manufacturers via government intervention, often in response to dealer pressure due to perceptions of uneven bargaining power between manufacturers and dealers, the effect is typically to reduce consumer well-being as prices increase and service levels fall."

Fine tends to agree. Wanting to brew and sell beer in the 1990s before taphouses were allowed, he started his own distributorship focusing on craft beer. Craft beer grew so much, he said, the big distributors got involved, and eventually he sold his distributorship to focus on brewing. He now sells to two distributors.

But he envisioned what could happen in South Florida, where, say, 30 brewers could be free to sell their products to retailers. They might not get into big accounts — which need the full services of a large distributor ― but there’d be significant competition at smaller locations, potentially keeping prices down.

Distributors play a vital role in the current system

Philip Busch, president of Southern Eagle , whose grandfather built Anheuser-Busch Companies into the largest brewery in the world, offers a different perspective.

“I respect (craft brewers’) desires,” he said, noting most of the craft brewers he knows, including the 50% of Southern Eagle clients it helps get into Publix, are happy with the system as it is. “I only hope they respect our desires.”

Those desires, he said, are to help brewers and other beverage makers promote their brands and sell quality products. Preserving careers for more than 300 Southern Eagle employees, the company’s support of the community through philanthropy and maintaining its warehouses and distribution network also are important.

“Everybody plays their part,” he said of brewers, distributors and retailers. “I want craft breweries to be successful.”

Busch has been in the business long enough to remember when breweries were not allowed to sell out of their locations. He said he’s a beer advocate and is more concerned about competition the beer industry faces from ready-to-drink cocktails, including those infused with cannabis products.

Instead of craft breweries and distributors battling, Busch said further discussions are needed to face the disruption.

“Maybe it is time everyone comes together,” he said. “Is there a happy medium to help the small guys?”

Common ground for craft brewers, distributors?

Fine also likes the distribution system, with caveats.

“I'm too busy here at the brewery to mess with having to actually go out and deliver and clean lines and do all the sales and all that business and reporting that that distributor has to do,” he said. “But I would like the ability to (deliver) if somebody calls me up on Friday night and says, ‘Hey, we're out stock.’ ”

Sam DeWitt, the Brewers Association’s state government affairs director, thinks changes would help everyone.

“We contend that allowing self-distribution helps all tiers on a long timeline,” he said in a prepared statement. “Brewers can grow and seek new customers; retailers are offered new and innovative products; once a brewery makes a name for itself, they will need distribution to reach the more far-flung parts of a state or region, likely putting them with a wholesaler and giving them new products to sell.”

Fine agreed.

“I don't know why these distributors are so adamantly against (self-distribution),” he said. “Who knows who the next big brewery could potentially be until they have a chance to test it out?”

Larger Treasure Coast breweries, such as Sailfish and Walking Tree, are sold in Publix.

Walking Tree’s Brooke Malone, the Florida Brewers Guild past president, is thankful for the distribution help. She said she learned a lot meeting with brewers, lobbyists and legislators in Tallahassee.

“Florida craft beer has dozens upon dozens of supporters in Tallahassee, for which we are grateful,” she said in a text. "We have talked in the past about several other things state craft brewers would like to see , such as making licensing fees more equitable and reforming laws that make distribution contracts onerous to small brewers.

“What Florida craft beer needs is a champion out of one of those supporters, a legislator to take the banner and look the big beer industry dead in the eyes and tell them it doesn’t matter how much money you throw at this, no other industry in America operates this way. And we’re not going to do it anymore.”

To Berbusse, change could be as simple as allowing self-distribution for breweries within a one- or two-county radius, or limiting it to smaller breweries selling a limited number of barrels a year like other states allow.

The guild hopes to educate Floridians more about its efforts starting Nov. 18, which kicks off Freedom For Beer Week . Participating brewers will craft new beers to spread the guild's freedom message.

Anderson: Small-business advocates should support craft brewers

Anderson looks at the big picture to sum it up.

“Anyone in Florida who says that they're pro-small business and against this is completely hypocritical,” said Anderson. “If you are pro-small business, 80% of the breweries in Florida produce under 1,000 barrels a year.”

He sees small breweries closing, and little guys being left behind.

“Distributors and the big breweries are getting together and they're essentially dominating the market,” he said of distributors’ efforts to push their most popular beer, such as Modelo Especial and Michelob Ultra . “They're squeezing little guys out.

“And some people say, well, that's capitalism. That's free market. It is, unless it's not,” he said. “If the only way you're getting that shelf space in the cooler is because you’ve got a lot of money, that's not a fair system, because other people (distributors) are picking the winners.”

To me, the basic issue is freedom: the right to freely market your product.

The Brewers Association’s DeWitt is right, if you look at 38 other states. Let small brewers sell on their own and in the end, everyone wins: brewers, distributors, retailers and consumers.

I’ll toast to a more free-market solution if Florida legislators fix things when they meet in March.

