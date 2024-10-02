Open in App
    TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

    Letters: Who sponsors your legislators? St. Lucie drainage woes; Everglades farmers care

    By Treasure Coast Newspapers,

    2 days ago

    Lakewood Park drainage woes nothing new; nor is county's failure to fix it

    I am writing about the drainage in Lakewood Park. There is way more to the story than what I've heard about the pump not being turned on.

    It so happens that in the last hurricane, I followed the canal on King’s Highway from North Boulevard to where the pump is behind Butterfield Hardware. At the pump is a wall restricting the flow of the water south from Lakewood Park. The canal north of the wall was over the top, and south of the wall it was about half full.

    I talked to a man running the pump and asked why the wall was there. He said that the restrictor was in place because only so much water was allowed to pass through, but when county commissioners increased the taxes to pay for more water to pass through, the wall was supposed to be removed. He said the pump was a temporary fix until that is done as it pumps water from the north side of the wall to the south.

    My assessment is that St. Lucie County is at “fault” for not removing the restricting wall so the pump is not needed.

    The next issue is that almost all of the drainage ditches along the roads in Lakewood Park are blocked where the culverts go under driveways. The issue is that the ditches are not the same depth as when they were made due to erosion.

    Please look at the restrictor wall and how ditches are blocked where driveways are. Is it not the county’s job to keep ditches at a proper depth?

    I think the current leaders are ruining St. Lucie County. When will “it’s our fault” mean you’re fired? Some say they are hard at work for you. It seems to me that message is for developers, not homeowners.

    Russell Pieper, Fort Pierce

    Database shows who's funding your state lawmakers

    How much “dirty money” are your local elected officials taking?

    The late comedian Robin Williams once said politicians should wear sponsor jackets like NASCAR drivers so we know who owns them.

    VoteWater’s “Dirty Money Project” is the next best thing.

    We’ve created an online database of campaign donations to South Florida politicians, flagging money from polluting industries like Big Sugar, the broader agricultural sector, phosphate mining, Florida’s biggest utilities, the “sprawl” industry, and polluter political action committees that get significant funding from these industries. The goal is to show how dirty money warps our politics, ensuring special-interest priorities become legislative priorities while workaday Floridians’ concerns get shortchanged.

    The amounts involved are staggering. Since 2018, Florida’s sugar industry has given $36.7 million to state politicians alone. FPL parent NextEra Energy, TECO Energy and Duke Energy collectively gave more than $55 million.

    Gov. Ron DeSantis got more than $5 million from “dirty” sources. Both outgoing Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and incoming President Ben Albritton got more than $2 million apiece. U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and his PACs got $1.6 million, with more than $1 million coming from Big Sugar.

    Locally, the Treasure Coast’s state delegation took home between $72,000 (Rep. Dana Trabulsy) and $200,000 (Sen. Gayle Harrell), with many of the contributions coming from polluter PACs like the Florida Chamber of Commerce PAC or the Voice of Florida Business PAC, which get major funding from the sugar industry.

    Only two local legislators took money directly from Big Sugar: Sen. Erin Grall’s Friends of Erin Grall PAC got $10,000 from U.S. Sugar in February 2023. The Heavens to Oceans PAC associated with Rep. Toby Overdorf got $1,000 from the Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative in 2020.

    Check out VoteWater’s Dirty Money Project at votewater.org/dirty-money to see how much your local lawmakers got.

    Gil Smart, Stuart, is executive director of VoteWater.org

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RGPj9_0vrGptFT00

    Everglades Agricultural Area farmers use best practices to keep water clean

    I moved to Florida as a teenager 56 years ago. Since then, through my involvement with the Florida Farm Bureau, I’ve seen a number of different crops grown and a lot of changes, too.

    Certainly, the number of people living here has grown. While new homes and development have increased, so has the demand for safe, clean water.

    I’m proud that Everglades Agriculture Area farmers continue to do their part to improve water quality. In fact, new data shows they performed better than state requirements once again. Farmers this year achieved a 46% annual phosphorus reduction, nearly double the 25% reduction required under Florida’s Everglades Forever Act.

    Since the program began nearly 30 years ago, EAA farmers’ clean water efforts have averaged a 57% annual reduction. This is an unprecedented accomplishment nationally and one that should be recognized.

    The phosphorous reduction achievements did not happen by accident. Our EAA farmers use science-based innovative farming methods called Best Management Practices — developed in partnership with the University of Florida — that play a critical role in achieving water quality standards.

    Farms constantly monitor water quality and take measures to keep nutrient rich soils on the fields and out of our stormwater treatment areas and water conservation areas that feed into the Everglades.

    This takes dedication, science and serious financial investment by EAA farmers who farm in the most stringently monitored area for soil, water and air quality in the United States.

    This recent accomplishment proves decades of clean water innovations have set the bar for environmental stewardship. EAA farmers deserve a lot of credit for their efforts.

    I want to thank Florida farmers for growing food that feeds Americans across the country and congratulate the EAA on its commitment to nearly three decades of clean water success.

    Eva Webb, Loxahatchee

    Harris' clothing tailored for her flip-flopping positions

    If one were to describe Kamala Harris' wardrobe during the 2020 debate, it would be as follows.

    Candidate Harris is tonight wearing:

    1. An old-style hat manufactured by "a mandate requiring all cars produced must be electric by 2035."

    2. A pair of old sneakers produced by "a government-sponsored, single-payer health plan."

    3. A tattered black blouse produced by "the defunded police amendment."

    4. A pair of well-worn slacks produced by "the decimalization of border crossings."

    5. An old oil-skin jacket produced by "a ban on fracking."

    For the 2024 debate, Harris ordered her tailors to create a new wardrobe, one the complete opposite of the one she wore in the 2020 debate, exactly like the "clothes" described in the Hans Christian Andersen story, "The Emperor's New Clothes.

    And guess what, she came out as naked as her "new" positions.

    The moral of both stories is that it takes courage to stand up to the truth and be honest.

    Ray Mancari, Vero Beach

    Crisis pregnancy clinics offer only one option to women

    Unitarian Universalists have supported reproductive rights for decades. Our denomination passed a resolution in 1987 affirming “the right to choose contraception and abortion as a legitimate expression of our constitutional rights.”

    Currently, access to abortion is challenging for most women, and many members of the congregation I serve, the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Vero Beach, felt it was important to offer people in Indian River County the opportunity to explore and discuss crisis pregnancy clinics (CPCs) and abortion.

    “Preconceived” is an award-winning documentary about the pervasive and often overlooked influence of CPCs across our country. On Sept. 14, UUFVB screened the Treasure Coast premiere of this documentary concurrently with the photographic exhibit: "Focus on Abortion: Americans share their stories," a traveling photographic exhibit to encourage civil discourse by Roslyn Banish.

    CPCs represent themselves as offering a wide and varied range of women’s health care with regard to unwanted pregnancies, but in fact what happens is that emotionally fragile and vulnerable women are manipulated into continuing their pregnancies.

    It appears the CPCs' primary goal is to keep women from exercising their right to choose abortion as an option. Tactics include showing sonograms of the fetus to induce guilt and using delay tactics that result in a woman waiting so long that abortion is no longer a safe option.

    Women are full citizens of this country and as such full inheritors of the rights that citizenship guarantees. CPCs actively work to restrict those rights.

    I urge you to educate yourself about crisis pregnancy centers. They don’t offer a range of choices. They only offer one. Thomas Capo, Vero Beach

    This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Letters: Who sponsors your legislators? St. Lucie drainage woes; Everglades farmers care

