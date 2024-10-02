Open in App
    • TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

    Sebastian Inlet District raises tax rate by 45%, doubles budget for jetty, beach projects

    By Nick Slater, Treasure Coast Newspapers,

    2 days ago

    INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — The Sebastian Inlet District has its tax rate 45% and more than doubled its budget for the coming year in order to begin work on two major projects.

    The 2024-2025 tax rate — which went into effect with the new budget year Oct. 1 — is .16 mills, up from .11 mills. The district's budget for 2024-2025 is nearly $22 million, up 103% the 2023-2024 budget, which was almost $11 million.

    The Sebastian Inlet District is charged with maintaining the inlet and keeping it open for shipping, tourism, recreation and navigation.

    “Sebastian Inlet District increased its millage rate to fund a north jetty maintenance project — which has been previously deferred — and the scheduled sand trap dredging and beach renourishment projects,” said Sebastian Inlet District Chairman Jenny Lawton Seal.

    The north jetty, a popular fishing spot, is on the Brevard County side of the inlet, and needs routine maintenance due to weathering, such as wood support-beam replacement and rock replacement at the foundation. The north jetty protects the inlet from sand filling in and closing the passage.

    Sand trap dredging removes sand from the inlet, putting it along beaches to replace sand lost to erosion.

    Sebastian Inlet State Park is located on both sides of the inlet. It contains both the McLarty Treasure Museum and Sebastian Fishing Museum, and is world-renowned for surfing.

    Nick Slater is TCPalm's Indian River County Watchdog reporter. You can reach him at Nick.Slater@tcpalm.com and 224-830-2875 .

    This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Sebastian Inlet District raises tax rate by 45%, doubles budget for jetty, beach projects

