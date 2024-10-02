Economy, crime, Brightline: Top issues for Fort Pierce District 1 City Commission candidates

FORT PIERCE — Former City Commissioner Reggie Sessions wants to get back on the commission and is trying to unseat incumbent Curtis Johnson in the District 1 general election race.

The slogan "Help is on the way," emblazoned on Sessions' campaign signs, means he is ready to take on the city's ills, such as a struggling economy, persistent crime and corruption in City Hall, he said.

"I wanted to send a message out to the general public, because I know that the present state of affairs is in such bad shape," Sessions said.

He's the best candidate for the job because of his past success at steering the city in the right direction, he said. Sessions cited, for example, his success at bringing COVID-19 testing to Fort Pierce following the start of the pandemic.

"Hard times and opposition do not deter me at all," said Sessions, 59. "It actually motivates me."

Fundraising

Sessions served on the City Commission from 2008-2020, but Johnson has raised more than twice the money as Sessions. As of Sept. 28, Johnson had raised $19,675 to Sessions' $7,075, according to the Supervisor of Elections Office.

Johnson's aims

Johnson, 57, said he is seeking reelection to improve the economy and provide residents with more opportunities for jobs, careers and housing.

He wants to give residents the opportunity for high-paying jobs to afford homes and help the city grow. The cost of providing services is rising, Johnson said.

"It's more and more important that we get more homeowners, we get more built into our tax base that can help support what the citizens of Fort Pierce are looking for," he said.

Johnson also wants to grow the tax base by attracting businesses to the city.

"I'd like to see that kind of lead the way," he said.

Brightline

Brightline, Johnson said, still could be part of the solution. Sessions also would like to see Brightline build a train station in Fort Pierce. Both men think a station would help improve the economy.

The city made an initial bid for a station, but Brightline chose Stuart instead. Now the Stuart City Commission is having second thoughts and Fort Pierce officials have said they're still eager to have the station built here.

"If the train stops here, that means that we will have more tourists in our city, which means better tourism dollars," Johnson said.

Sessions said Brightline is one of the top issues voters care about. Bringing Brightline to the city and making King's Landing a reality are two of his goals.

Crime reduction

For Johnson, his goals include marketing the city as a safe place, but only after reducing crime.

"The only way I know to address that is more economic opportunity for people, jobs, etc.," he said.

He aims to reduce crime and change the perception of Fort Pierce as a dangerous city because both will attract more investment in Fort Pierce.

Three No. 1 priorities

Sessions' top three priorities, if he is elected, are changing the morale among city employees, reducing crime and eliminating corruption in City Hall. Those are all No. 1 priorities for him, he said.

"I love this city, and I'm very passionate about this city," he said. "I'm proud of this city, and I just don't want to see it continue in its present state. I want to do all I can, while I can, as long as I'm alive, to try to make a difference and make it a better place."

