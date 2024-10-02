Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

    Martin County district, teachers union at impasse, heading to mediation over supplement pay

    By Colleen Wixon, Treasure Coast Newspapers,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QLFAK_0vrGpLg700

    (This story was updated because an earlier version included an inaccuracy. Matt Theobald's name was misspelled.)

    MARTIN COUNTY — Talks between teachers and the school district have broken down over whether teachers working in the western zone should be paid extra.

    The Martin County Education Association, which represents about 700 of the district's approximate 1,200 teachers, said the two sides are at impasse over about $28,000 in supplements paid to teachers working in the western zone and after school.

    "The school district refuses to negotiate in good faith on issues that would significantly improve the lives of educators and the learning environments of students," the union said in a statement.

    For its part, the district wants to give teachers a 3.1% pay raise that it previously agreed to, Superintendent Michael Maine said in a video message sent to teachers Monday night. The district has committed this year to paying more than $2 million in a compensation package for its teachers, Maine said in the message.

    More: Martin County teachers, school district reach tentative contract; raise based on experience

    "We just ask that you be patient and recognize that we have every desire to complete negotiations as quickly as possible and to get the money out into the pockets of our teachers," Maine said in the video.

    In August, the district and teachers reached agreement on the 3.1% salary increase for all teachers, and a base teacher salary of $51,034.

    The district previously paid teachers $1,375 extra for working in the westernmost schools, union President Matt Theobald said. The district eventually increased the supplement for new hires to $2,000, but those original 20 teachers received $3,375, he said.

    When the district wanted to eliminate the additional $1,375 paid to teachers, the union filed a grievance, Theobald said.

    Under the current contract, all teachers working in the western zone receive $3,100, but the union wants the original 20 teachers to be paid an additional $275, he said.

    The union presented two options to the district: raise all supplements by 1% and pay the original 20 teachers the $275 additional supplement or give all teachers working in the western zone a $3,375 supplement — at a cost of about $28,000, Theobald said.

    The district countered with an offer to pay the $28,000 to all 1,200 teachers in the district, Maine said.

    That would have resulted in about $23 extra for each teacher, Theobald said.

    The message seemed to "pit teachers against one another," he said. The additional supplement for the 20 teachers in Indiantown translates into thousands of dollars more because the money is part of their salary and future pension. The additional supplements for after-school teachers have not been raised in more than a decade, he said.

    "Teachers asked for extra compensation for the extra work they did," he said.

    More: Martin County teachers considering experience-based salary proposal from district

    Last month, the School Board approved agreements regarding teacher raises and insurance — before the teachers had a chance to vote on the proposed contract for the 2024-2025 school year, Theobald said.

    The board wanted to "speed up the process" by approving at least the salary increases that had already been agreed on by both sides, Maine said in the video message.

    Previously, the only other supplement proposal the union offered was a 25% across-the-board increase, he said.

    "As with every proposal, we took that seriously," he said. The district compared supplements to surrounding districts and found that in many cases, Martin County paid higher supplements than others, he said.

    "We are eager to proceed with paying out the salary and the health insurance supplement that was tentatively agreed on in August," Maine said. "At this point, we are unable to do that."

    Maine's video message, Theobald said, "seems like a classic case of trying to blame the union for payment delays."

    Colleen Wixon is the education reporter for TCPalm and Treasure Coast Newspapers. She covers the school districts in Martin, Indian River and St. Lucie counties.

    This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Martin County district, teachers union at impasse, heading to mediation over supplement pay

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA8 days ago
    Texas Roadhouse customer demands answers after ordering 2 dozen rolls
    NewsNinja6 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 hours ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Why are people stocking up on toilet paper now? Here are goods affected by port strike
    TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers21 hours ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    Letters: Who sponsors your legislators? St. Lucie drainage woes; Everglades farmers care
    TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers2 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt26 days ago
    A FL Dick's Sportings Goods Closing. Will Relocate With A Larger Store & Local Sports Stars At Open
    L. Cane2 days ago
    Duval’s domestic violence homicides hit 8-year low
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel17 days ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel28 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute11 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker7 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy