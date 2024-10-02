Martin County district, teachers union at impasse, heading to mediation over supplement pay

(This story was updated because an earlier version included an inaccuracy. Matt Theobald's name was misspelled.)

MARTIN COUNTY — Talks between teachers and the school district have broken down over whether teachers working in the western zone should be paid extra.

The Martin County Education Association, which represents about 700 of the district's approximate 1,200 teachers, said the two sides are at impasse over about $28,000 in supplements paid to teachers working in the western zone and after school.

"The school district refuses to negotiate in good faith on issues that would significantly improve the lives of educators and the learning environments of students," the union said in a statement.

For its part, the district wants to give teachers a 3.1% pay raise that it previously agreed to, Superintendent Michael Maine said in a video message sent to teachers Monday night. The district has committed this year to paying more than $2 million in a compensation package for its teachers, Maine said in the message.

"We just ask that you be patient and recognize that we have every desire to complete negotiations as quickly as possible and to get the money out into the pockets of our teachers," Maine said in the video.

In August, the district and teachers reached agreement on the 3.1% salary increase for all teachers, and a base teacher salary of $51,034.

The district previously paid teachers $1,375 extra for working in the westernmost schools, union President Matt Theobald said. The district eventually increased the supplement for new hires to $2,000, but those original 20 teachers received $3,375, he said.

When the district wanted to eliminate the additional $1,375 paid to teachers, the union filed a grievance, Theobald said.

Under the current contract, all teachers working in the western zone receive $3,100, but the union wants the original 20 teachers to be paid an additional $275, he said.

The union presented two options to the district: raise all supplements by 1% and pay the original 20 teachers the $275 additional supplement or give all teachers working in the western zone a $3,375 supplement — at a cost of about $28,000, Theobald said.

The district countered with an offer to pay the $28,000 to all 1,200 teachers in the district, Maine said.

That would have resulted in about $23 extra for each teacher, Theobald said.

The message seemed to "pit teachers against one another," he said. The additional supplement for the 20 teachers in Indiantown translates into thousands of dollars more because the money is part of their salary and future pension. The additional supplements for after-school teachers have not been raised in more than a decade, he said.

"Teachers asked for extra compensation for the extra work they did," he said.

Last month, the School Board approved agreements regarding teacher raises and insurance — before the teachers had a chance to vote on the proposed contract for the 2024-2025 school year, Theobald said.

The board wanted to "speed up the process" by approving at least the salary increases that had already been agreed on by both sides, Maine said in the video message.

Previously, the only other supplement proposal the union offered was a 25% across-the-board increase, he said.

"As with every proposal, we took that seriously," he said. The district compared supplements to surrounding districts and found that in many cases, Martin County paid higher supplements than others, he said.

"We are eager to proceed with paying out the salary and the health insurance supplement that was tentatively agreed on in August," Maine said. "At this point, we are unable to do that."

Maine's video message, Theobald said, "seems like a classic case of trying to blame the union for payment delays."

