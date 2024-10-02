Dzadovsky faces Clasby in St. Lucie race focused on experience, city-county relationship

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — The county commission's longest tenured member faces a challenge from someone with years of experience in behind-the-scenes rolls in local government.

Commission Vice-Chair Chris Dzadovsky, the Democratic nominee, will face middle school civics teacher and former county-staffer James Clasby, the Republican nominee, in the race for District 1.

Different kinds of experience

First elected amid the financial crisis of 2008, Dzadovsky, 62, is seeking his fifth term representing the district. He previously served as County Commission chairman, and is currently its vice chair. He is also the current chair of the St. Lucie County Fire District.

Now a real estate agent, Dzadovsky previously had a 25-year career with U.S. Airways that includes stints as its communications director and legislative-affairs chair.

While in office, Dzadovsky said, he has tried to guide the county through that recession, without raising the tax rate, while balancing economic development with environmental concerns. His experience in office, including multiple crises, sets him apart from Clasby, Dzadovksy said.

"I came through a recession, changed policy, facilitated the opportunity to maintain services without additional taxes. I've been able to come through and work through a pandemic ... We protected our community," Dzadovsky said. "My experience is far away my reasoning that I'm better than that candidate."

On the other side, Clasby, 35, had only just become old enough to vote when Dzadovsky was first elected, but he was already getting involved in politics. After some involvement in the 2008 Republican primary and presidential election, Clasby pursued a political science degree.

Clasby worked as an intern for then-Commissioner Chris Craft, now the county tax collector. Working with Craft, a Democrat, showed Clasby, a Republican, the differences between partisan national politics and often less-partisan local governments, he said.

Then, in 2011, Clasby was appointed to the county Citizens Budget Committee, that committee's youngest-ever member at the age of 22. In 2014, he was appointed to the county Planning and Zoning Commission at the age of 24. He also worked directly for the county at one point, as a facilities project manager.

"I got to experience every single county facility and all of the politics, almost every employee and all the issues that they face," Clasby said. "I really got a good taste for what our county's strengths and weaknesses are, really from an internal viewpoint, and in that process, it's kind of hard not to have your own internal political opinions on certain things."

Tax rates

Dzadovsky first ran for office with plans to lower the county's millage rate which, combined with property values, determines what property owners pay in property taxes. Then, the recession hit, he said. The county cut its number of departments from 21 down to nine, reducing its employees from 983 in 2007 to 653 in 2012. In doing so, it was able to avoid raising the millage, Dzadovsky said.

In recent years, the county has lowered the millage, with Dzadovsky's support, but tax bills have increased for most people due to annual increases in property values.

"It goes back to my original time running for office. The the millage rates were too high, taxes were too high. Back then, the values of property were skyrocketing and it was problematic for the people who actually owned, and so I ran to lower millage rates," Dzadovsky said.

In order to bring down the millage, Dzadovsky said, he has supported changing the county's tax base, including with expansion of the Treasure Coast International Airport and development of the Southern Grove jobs corridor in Port St. Lucie.

Clasby would like to see the rate reduced even more. It is not correct, Clasby argues, to claim that taxes have gone down when most people are paying more and budgets have increased. The county should conduct a review of its budget, comparing it with other counties, and determine where cuts can be made, Clasby said.

Depending on the results of a review, Clasby would be open to the county reducing its millage to at or below the rollback rate, the rate that would bring in the same amount of taxes as the previous year.

"Simply lowering the millage rate number does not necessarily mean that you're lowering taxes," Clasby said. "Until you have that data, and you start comparing (with other counties), you really don't know. I think that (review) could tell us if our budget is heavy, if it's not heavy, and if there's room for changes to be made that would make our county operate more efficiently."

Clasby acknowledges it might not be feasible to drop to or below the rollback rate, but said doing that would be a true tax reduction.

Working with the cities

In recent weeks, Dzadovsky has been called out by name by Port St. Lucie city councilmembers and Mayor Shannon Martin as part of a wider conflict between the city and county over proposed large housing developments in the unincorporated county, just west of Port St. Lucie.

In response to those statements — which at times included claims that some county commissioners simply do not like Port St. Lucie — Dzadovsky said he holds no grudges against the city.

"I don't dislike Port St Lucie," Dzadovsky said. "I have challenges with the amount of growth and the density numbers that are being approved by the council. It's certainly not, it's not my city, I don't live in the city, but I have supported it. My votes have always been supportive of letting Port St Lucie develop how they want to and how they need to."

These types of conflicts between counties and cities are unfortunately common in Florida, Dzadovsky said, but he believes a resolution will be reached.

Clasby also acknowledged the city and county may not always agree, but said he will do his best to hear out city concerns.

"I think that I have a better relationship with the City Council and the mayor of Port St. Lucie than most of our current board do," Clasby said. "They've said that when I get elected they'd like me to come into the city and get all of their staff and experts opinions on all of the arguments they're making. And I definitely plan on coming in and listening to them, and I want to hear their side, and I want to just get as much information as I can from all competing sides."

Clasby also addressed a comment Dzadovsky made at a recent County Commission meeting, where the incumbent commissioner said he does not represent Port St. Lucie. While District 1 does not include Port St. Lucie, Clasby said, commissioners are elected at-large by all county voters, including those in the city.

Approaches to development

In terms of development, Clasby could not point to specifics on how he would differ from Dzadovsky.

"I don't really know what my opponent's approach to development is. I don't really want to speculate," Clasby said.

Instead, Clasby promised to try to strike a balance between economic impact and quality of life.

"I don't want to bad mouth planners, but if you just go by the textbook rezoning, some people feel like they're playing SimCity, and they just want to go as big as they can as fast as they can and make as much money as they can," Clasby said. "My philosophy on development is we want to have a community that we can be proud of."

A self-described strong believer in property rights, Clasby said the county should not get in the way of development when zoning is already adequate. However, when rezoning is required, the county can have more of a say, Clasby said.

For Dzadovsky, development is also a balance, also largely between economic impact and quality of life. The economic engines in the county are now more diverse, Dzadovsky argued, than they were when he first took office in 2008.

"Back then, we relied on rooftops, retirees, failing citrus and tourism as what we thought our economy was for our community," Dzadovsky said. "If we can create in our county something that is sustainable with multiple levels of economic development, that's more sustainable, and through my policy and my ability to move policy forward, we've been able to do that."

As a commissioner, Dzadovsky has repeatedly warned that due to property rights combined with existing development rights, development is largely inevitable. When possible, Dzadovsky has pushed developers to provide necessary infrastructure improvements, he said.

"We need to have the infrastructure in place. We need to account for the impacts if these developments are coming forward," Dzadovsky said.

Dzadovsky has pushed for a ballot measure allowing the county to purchase land for preservation, something that has been done in the past.

ST. LUCIE COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 1

Position: County commissioner

Term: Four years

Salary: $100,178

Who can vote: All St. Lucie County registered voters

Next steps: The winner will take office Nov. 12

Chris Dzadovsky, incumbent

Age: 62

Profession: Current St. Lucie County Commission vice chair, real estate agent

Time in office: St. Lucie County commissioner for District 1 since 2008

James Clasby

Age: 35

Profession: Teacher

Time in office: St. Lucie County Planning and Zoning commissioner 2014-2018

Wicker Perlis is TCPalm's Watchdog Reporter for St. Lucie County. You can reach him at wicker.perlis@tcpalm.com.

