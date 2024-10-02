Spirit Halloween now delivers via Uber, or shop at these 3 Treasure Coast stores

Spirit Halloween partnered with Uber Eats this year to bring customers Halloween and spooky season fun at the touch of their fingertips.

Uber Eats customers can now shop on demand and get their items delivered through Uber Eats, Postmates and the Uber app from 1,525 Spirit Halloween locations this year, according to a Sept. 27 news release.

"The holiday season officially kicks off this time of year, and households across the country are looking to on-demand delivery to get what's needed — now," Beryl Sanders, Uber's director of U.S. grocery and retail partnerships said in a news release. "That's one of the reasons we're most excited to bring Spirit Halloween to Uber Eats and our other Uber apps to make costumes and other Halloween must-haves a cinch."

Here's what to know about the partnership and where Spirit Halloween has locations on the Treasure Coast.

Spirit Halloween discounts for using Uber app

Customers buying Spirit Halloween merchandise through Uber apps are eligible for these discounts:

Uber One members will get a 5% discount on all Spirit Halloween orders with a $35 minimum purchase and will not pay a delivery fee.

All consumers will benefit from up to 40% off their next Spirit Halloween order of $50 or more through Halloween.

Spirit Halloween stores on the Treasure Coast

There are four Spirit Halloween locations on the Treasure Coast, according to the company's location finder. Only three locations are currently open, with the Jensen Beach listed as coming soon.

However, a Spirit Halloween representative told TCPalm via email they were "not sure" if there would be a store in Jensen Beach.

Location: 6200 20th Street at the Indian River Mall, the former Macy's location

6200 20th Street at the Indian River Mall, the former Macy's location Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday thru Saturday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday

Location: 464 S.W. Port Saint Lucie Blvd., next to Tail Gators

464 S.W. Port Saint Lucie Blvd., next to Tail Gators Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday thru Saturday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday

Location: 744 S.W. Federal Highway, former Liquidation Direct Florida

744 S.W. Federal Highway, former Liquidation Direct Florida Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday thru Saturday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday

