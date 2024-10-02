Open in App
    • TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

    TCPalm Volleyball Leaderboard: Treasure Coast stats in early October

    By Patrick Bernadeau, Treasure Coast Newspapers,

    2 days ago

    Here are the Treasure Coast's volleyball leaders in kills, aces, blocks, digs and assists in early October.

    Note: Is your team missing from the TCPalm Volleyball Leaderboard?

    Be sure to update your MaxPreps page regularly or file stats to the TCPalm sports staff. Patrick Bernadeau can be reached at pbernadeau@gannett.com.

    TCPalm’s Athlete of the Week poll: Check out the top local prep sports performers!

    More: Aracelys Sanchez shines as Vero Beach girls volleyball sweeps Fort Pierce Central

    Leaders entering Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024

    Kills

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35CIad_0vrGoGwT00

    Emelia Glover, Martin County - 192

    Grace Clemente, St. Edward’s - 179

    Makenna Rodriguez, St. Edward’s - 177

    Ella Gravlee, Vero Beach - 176

    Samaya Hennessey, Jensen Beach - 171

    Taylor Smith, Fort Pierce Central - 169

    Karolina Swan, Pine - 160

    Bailey Johanson, Fort Pierce Central - 157

    Breanna Berg, South Fork - 128

    Karis Sullivan, Pine - 128

    Aces

    Karolina Swan, Pine - 56

    Madison Ayuso, Okeechobee - 40

    Jeslenie Vega, Fort Pierce Central - 40

    Amelia Mitchell, Pine - 38

    Allison Buchmeyer, Fort Pierce Central - 36

    Yani Smith, Okeechobee - 35

    Juliette Swan, Pine - 35

    Isabela Adler, Pine - 31

    Margaret Fykes, St. Edward’s - 31

    Layali Ibrahim, South Fork - 31

    Total Blocks

    Renee Direny, Fort Pierce Central - 42

    Maleah Mutterback, Vero Beach - 38

    Bailey Johanson, Fort Pierce Central - 37

    Halle Delince, John Carroll Catholic - 31

    Amanda Hill, Jensen Beach - 27

    Kailea Garcia, St. Lucie West Centennial - 25

    Sophia Martin, Jensen Beach - 25

    Karis Sullivan, Pine - 25

    Hannah White, Martin County - 25

    Jailyn Williams, St. Lucie West Centennial - 23

    Digs

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17nDe0_0vrGoGwT00

    Juliette Swan, Pine - 312

    Ivy Cooper, Fort Pierce Central - 265

    Adleigh Schwier, Okeechobee - 261

    Makenna Rodriguez, St. Edward’s - 253

    Linda Capps, Martin County - 207

    Natalee Rogers, St. Edward’s - 202

    Kaylee Maikranz, John Carroll Catholic - 192

    Margaret Fykes, St. Edward’s - 186

    Hailee Curl, South Fork - 171

    Lilli Redifer, Jensen Beach - 156

    Assists

    Allison Buchmeyer, Fort Pierce Central - 482

    Ellie Smith, Vero Beach - 394

    Layali Ibrahim, South Fork - 355

    Margaret Fykes, St. Edward’s - 347

    Madison Ayuso, Okeechobee - 276

    Nadia Petit, John Carroll Catholic - 236

    Isabela Adler, Pine - 226

    Amelia Mitchell, Pine - 223

    Jasmine Fortson, Jensen Beach - 192

    Codi Stockland, Martin County - 185

    This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: TCPalm Volleyball Leaderboard: Treasure Coast stats in early October

