TCPalm Volleyball Leaderboard: Treasure Coast stats in early October

Here are the Treasure Coast's volleyball leaders in kills, aces, blocks, digs and assists in early October.

Note: Is your team missing from the TCPalm Volleyball Leaderboard?

Be sure to update your MaxPreps page regularly or file stats to the TCPalm sports staff. Patrick Bernadeau can be reached at pbernadeau@gannett.com.

Leaders entering Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024

Kills

Emelia Glover, Martin County - 192

Grace Clemente, St. Edward’s - 179

Makenna Rodriguez, St. Edward’s - 177

Ella Gravlee, Vero Beach - 176

Samaya Hennessey, Jensen Beach - 171

Taylor Smith, Fort Pierce Central - 169

Karolina Swan, Pine - 160

Bailey Johanson, Fort Pierce Central - 157

Breanna Berg, South Fork - 128

Karis Sullivan, Pine - 128

Aces

Karolina Swan, Pine - 56

Madison Ayuso, Okeechobee - 40

Jeslenie Vega, Fort Pierce Central - 40

Amelia Mitchell, Pine - 38

Allison Buchmeyer, Fort Pierce Central - 36

Yani Smith, Okeechobee - 35

Juliette Swan, Pine - 35

Isabela Adler, Pine - 31

Margaret Fykes, St. Edward’s - 31

Layali Ibrahim, South Fork - 31

Total Blocks

Renee Direny, Fort Pierce Central - 42

Maleah Mutterback, Vero Beach - 38

Bailey Johanson, Fort Pierce Central - 37

Halle Delince, John Carroll Catholic - 31

Amanda Hill, Jensen Beach - 27

Kailea Garcia, St. Lucie West Centennial - 25

Sophia Martin, Jensen Beach - 25

Karis Sullivan, Pine - 25

Hannah White, Martin County - 25

Jailyn Williams, St. Lucie West Centennial - 23

Digs

Juliette Swan, Pine - 312

Ivy Cooper, Fort Pierce Central - 265

Adleigh Schwier, Okeechobee - 261

Makenna Rodriguez, St. Edward’s - 253

Linda Capps, Martin County - 207

Natalee Rogers, St. Edward’s - 202

Kaylee Maikranz, John Carroll Catholic - 192

Margaret Fykes, St. Edward’s - 186

Hailee Curl, South Fork - 171

Lilli Redifer, Jensen Beach - 156

Assists

Allison Buchmeyer, Fort Pierce Central - 482

Ellie Smith, Vero Beach - 394

Layali Ibrahim, South Fork - 355

Margaret Fykes, St. Edward’s - 347

Madison Ayuso, Okeechobee - 276

Nadia Petit, John Carroll Catholic - 236

Isabela Adler, Pine - 226

Amelia Mitchell, Pine - 223

Jasmine Fortson, Jensen Beach - 192

Codi Stockland, Martin County - 185

