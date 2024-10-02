Early morning ULA Vulcan rocket launch: Where to watch it from Vero Beach, Sebastian

(This story has been updated to provide additional information.)

Not one, but two early morning rocket launches were (potentially) set to lift off from Florida — on the same day.

That's if SpaceX is cleared to launch after the second stage (upper stage) of the rocket landed outside the target area following the September 28 launch of NASA's Crew-9 mission. The first stage landed back at the Cape as planned and the crew made it to the space station without issue. However, a mishap occurred when the second stage made the reentry burn − prompting SpaceX to voluntarily pause launches and the FAA to issue an investigation .

Falcon 9 flights are suspended, and, as of Wednesday, Oct. 2, this mission status remains unclear.

The rocket launch doubleheader at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station would have seen a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and a United Launch Alliance Vulcan rocket liftoff on the same day.

Here’s what we know about the launches and where to possibly see the rocket launches on the Treasure Coast.

Is there a rocket launch from Florida? The next is TBD: SpaceX Starlink 10-10

Mission: A Federal Aviation Administration operations plan advisory shows SpaceX is targeting this time slot for its next Falcon 9 rocket launch. However, the company announced it will temporarily suspend launches after Saturday's NASA Crew-9 rocket upper-stage splashed down in the ocean outside its target zone — so this mission status remains unclear.

A Federal Aviation Administration operations plan advisory shows SpaceX is targeting this time slot for its next Falcon 9 rocket launch. However, the company announced it will temporarily suspend launches after Saturday's NASA Crew-9 rocket upper-stage splashed down in the ocean outside its target zone — so this mission status remains unclear. Launch window: TBD, although an earlier version of this story reported 4:05 to 8:35 a.m. EDT Friday, Oct. 4

TBD, although an earlier version of this story reported 4:05 to 8:35 a.m. EDT Friday, Oct. 4 Location: Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Location: Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

When is the next Florida rocket launch? Friday, October 4: United Launch Alliance Vulcan Cert-2

Mission: ULA will launch its second Vulcan rocket to earn certification from the Space Force for future national security missions. The maiden Vulcan flight took place in January.

ULA will launch its second Vulcan rocket to earn certification from the Space Force for future national security missions. The maiden Vulcan flight took place in January. Launch: 6 a.m. EDT Friday, Oct. 4

6 a.m. EDT Friday, Oct. 4 Location: Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Location: Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Can rockets launched from Cape Canaveral or Kennedy Space Center be seen in Vero Beach, Jensen Beach or Sebastian Inlet?

Weather permitting and depending on cloud cover, yes, rocket launches − especially night launches − from neighboring Space Coast could be visible in the Treasure Coast area , particularly from Sebastian Inlet, Vero Beach or other parts of Indian River County.

When there’s a launch window in the middle of the night or very early morning, there’s an opportunity for unique photos — the rocket lights up the dark sky and the contrail after makes for a great picture or Instagram post.

Adam Neal, executive editor at TCPalm, a USA TODAY Network newspaper, can attest to this: Neal captured a "jellyfish effect" photo of a SpaceX rocket launch Sept. 15, 2021, for example. Neal tweeted: "Watching SpaceX all-civilian launch from Vero Beach backyard. Wow. What a show."

Sometimes, a rocket launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, especially night launches, can be seen in parts of the Treasure Coast and beyond. TCPalm photographer Eric Hasert said he saw the same Sept. 15, 2021, SpaceX rocket launch, too, from a different locale: "I saw the launch from my car on I-95, a few minutes after I picked up my work MacBook in Palm Beach Gardens (Florida). Pretty cool!"

Below are suggestions on where to watch it from this area, a real-time weather radar to check for rainy conditions and other things to know. If there are changes to the launch schedule, this story will be updated.

Where to see a Florida rocket launch in Indian River County? What does Treasure Coast rocket launch view look like?

The best views to watch a rocket launch from neighboring Brevard County, aka the Space Coast , is here along the beach. Visibility in Indian River County, St. Lucie County and Martin County, part of the Treasure Coast, will depend on weather conditions, and people should make sure not to block traffic or rights of way on bridges and to follow posted rules at beaches. Look due north. Here are some recommended spots, from closest to Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and Kennedy Space Center to farthest:

• Pretty much anywhere in Brevard, you'll get a view of the rocket launch. That includes Melbourne Beach , which borders Indian River County, or from Grant-Valkaria along the Indian River Lagoon.

• Sebastian Inlet Park , 9700 S. State Road A1A, Melbourne Beach (there is a cost to enter)

• Wabasso Beach Park , 1808 Wabasso Beach Road, Wabasso

• Ambersands Beach Park , 12566 N. SR A1A, Vero Beach (free parking)

• South Beach Park , 1700 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach (free parking)

• Merrill Barber Bridge in Vero Beach

• Alma Lee Loy Bridge in Vero Beach

• Fort Pierce Inlet , 905 Shorewinds Drive

• Blind Creek Beachside North and South, South Ocean Drive or SR A1A on Hutchinson Island in Fort Pierce

• Blue Heron Beach , 2101 Blue Heron Blvd., Fort Pierce

• Frederick Douglass Memorial Park , 3600 S. Ocean Drive, Fort Pierce

• Dollman Park Beachside , 9200 South Ocean Drive, Jensen Beach

• Herman's Bay Beach , 7880 South Ocean Drive, Jensen Beach

• John Brooks Park Beachside , 3300 S Ocean Drive, Fort Pierce

• Middle Cove Beach , 4600 South Ocean Drive, Fort Pierce

• Normandy Beach in Jensen Beach

• Pepper Park Beachside , 3302 N. SR A1A, Fort Pierce,

• Walton Rocks Beach , which has a dog park, 6700 South Ocean Drive, Jensen Beach

• Waveland Beach , 10350 S. Ocean Drive, Jensen Beach

• House of Refuge and beach , 301 S.E. MacArthur Blvd., Stuart

• State Road A1A causeway in Stuart

