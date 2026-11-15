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17-year-old dirt bike operator seriously injured in Selden crash
By Press Release,5 days ago
Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a 17-year-old operating a dirt bike in Selden on Nov. 14. A 17-year-old male was operating a 2019 Honda dirt bike eastbound on Hawkins Road when he lost control of the vehicle, which struck a parked 2021 Toyota in front of 490 Hawkins Road at approximately 3:45 p.m.