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Stony Brook professor honored with innovation award bearing her name
By TBR Staff,4 days ago
Esther Sans Takeuchi had just finished one of the biggest talks of her career when she was asked not to leave the stage. The Stony Brook University distinguished professor had delivered the plenary address at the Electrochemical Society’s 250th meeting in Calgary, Canada. When she finished, the society’s chief executive asked her to stay at the podium.