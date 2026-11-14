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Brookhaven Democrats contest internal election over same-day voter appointments
By William Stieglitz,13 days ago
Brookhaven Democrat Jennifer Greene, who last month ran for the position of the party’s town chair, has filed a legal petition challenging the race’s results. Diane Costello was declared the winner of the Oct. 15 vote, though the meeting ended in shouts from some committee members objecting to 39 others appointed the same day being allowed to vote.